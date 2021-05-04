The 8 Best Inflatable Water Slides to Turn Your Yard Into a Summer Oasis
Let's face it: Between virtual learning and many extracurricular activities put on hold, you've probably spent a lot more time inside with your kids this past year than you ever expected to. That's why with summer just around the corner, it's the perfect time to invest in backyard essentials to set them up with some screen-free fun — and score yourself some time in the sunshine.
While kiddie pools are a classic, why not shake up your DIY oasis with something a little more exciting — like, say, an inflatable water slide? Not only are they less work than above-ground pools, but with so many options only a click away, there's an option out there to turn any size backyard into your kiddo's very own personal water park.
That said, there are some things you might want to keep in mind while searching for the best inflatable water slide for your space — aside from ensuring the dimensions actually fit. First and foremost, you'll want to keep in mind the recommended age range of the slide to ensure it's appropriate for use and will hold up for summers to come. Also, if you'd prefer not to make a separate purchase for a blower to inflate the slide, opting for one that comes included may be more cost-efficient.
As is the case with pools or splash pads, following water safety recommendations is key when it comes to setting up an inflatable water slide in your own yard. You'll also want to make sure you closely follow the specific setup instructions that come with your slide, ensuring that it's safely tethered or staked into the ground and on a flat surface.
Now onto the fun stuff! These days, inflatable water slides are not one size fits all. From water soakers, jets, climbing walls, and built-in bouncy houses, there's an array of fun features to choose from when selecting your perfect inflatable water slide. As fun as it is to pursue the options, it can also be overwhelming. That's why we've done the footwork for you by rounding up the best inflatable water slides and water parks you can get right now, according to Amazon reviewers and the parents who've already bought them.
These are the 8 best inflatable water slides in 2021:
- Best Value: Action Air Inflatable Waterslide Playground
- Best for Toddlers: Intex Rainbow Ring Inflatable Play Center
- Best Double Slide: Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide
- Best Bouncy House Slide: Bounceland Inflatable Bounce House Water Slide
- Best for Durability: Sunny & Fun Deluxe Inflatable Water Slide
- Best for Parties: Costzon Inflatable 7-in-1 Inflatable Water Slide Park
- Best Solo Slide: HearthSong Inflatable Water Slide
- Best Pool Accessory: Intex Kool Splash Kids Inflatable Swimming Pool Water Slide
So, whether you're a city dweller with minimal green space or have a backyard big enough to build an actual park, these are the eight best water slides you'll want to consider adding to your yard before summer weather makes its long-anticipated arrival.
Best Value: Action Air Inflatable Waterslide Playground
Inflatable water slides aren't necessarily cheap, but they are a worthwhile investment when you find one as fun as it is durable. This option by Action Air can fit up to four children at once thanks to its 200-pound weight capacity and under-$500 price point that makes it a great value in comparison to similar models that retail for hundreds more. The shark mouth design and peek-a-boo tunnel below the slide add to the water park feel.
"This is so worth the money," one shopper wrote. "Our five-year-old daughters play on here all day every day and have never gotten bored! Even the dog enjoys running through the water when we have it hooked up to the hose. It inflated within 20 seconds, and is easy to deflate and roll up to put away."
Recommended Ages: 3-10 years
To buy: Action Air Inflatable Waterslide Playground, $419.99; amazon.com.
Best for Toddlers: Intex Rainbow Ring Inflatable Play Center
For the littler ones, you'll want a water slide that's a bit more calm. This one fits the bill thanks to its smaller scale, which includes a tiny slide, wading pool, water sprayer, and ring toss game. The best part? Even parents enjoy sitting in it.
"I have to say that this is really the best toy I ever bought for my one-and-a-half-year-old toddler," one reviewer said. "I always sit in the pool with my toddler and we are not yet tired of playing in it three times a week for the past three weeks."
Pro tip: When it's not swim season, take it inside and fill it with foam or plastic balls for a DIY ball pit.
Recommended Ages: 2-7 years
To buy: Intex Rainbow Ring Inflatable Play Center, $100.99 (originally $138.99); target.com.
Best Double Slide: Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide
With two slides in one, this inflatable option from Little Tikes is the perfect chance for some friendly competition to see who can race to the bottom first. A combined weight limit of 350 pounds allows for kids to scale the climbing wall and get doused by the surprise dump bucket at the top while the racers slide down. Amazon shoppers have awarded it more than 800 perfect reviews thanks to its easy setup, cleanup, and versatile features that keep kids entertained for hours.
"This has been a great solution for a hot day when you want to stick close to home," one shopper wrote. "The kids love this — hours of activity! It sets up super fast. We have a five and seven-year-old and when they're done actively sliding, climbing, [and] playing, they'll splash in the shallow pool of water on bottom. We just flip it upside down when done and leave the blower on to fully dry for 1.5 hours before folding and putting away.
Recommended Ages: 5-10 years
To buy: Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide, $469 (originally $499.99); amazon.com.
Best Bouncy House Slide: Bounceland Inflatable Bounce House Water Slide
Bouncy houses are a classic for a reason: They're just plain fun! So when you add in the element of a water slide, it's a recipe for the perfect summer activity. This one combines a water slide with a basketball hoop, a climbing wash, a splash cannon, and a removable sunroof-covered jumping area. Since it can be used with or without water, you can get use out of it year-round.
"I bought it because it said wet or dry, and here in Iowa we only have about 3 months out of the year warm enough for the 'wet' part," one shopper said. " Super fun slide. The slide is the best part. It comes with colored balls, which I just put at the bottom of the slide. The kids love holding the yellow squirt gun and spraying the kids would come down the slide. I am 130 pounds and can get in with my toddler just fine."
Recommended Ages: 3 years
To buy: Bounceland Inflatable Bounce House Water Slide, $429; amazon.com.
Best for Durability: Sunny & Fun Deluxe Inflatable Water Slide
Because you want a slide that will last more than one summer, it's important to keep in mind its durability. This 7-foot option by Sunny & Fun is made with puncture-resistant heavy-duty nylon that's reinforced with stitching to prevent tears.
"My grandkids love the slide, the younger ones are four and two they're pretty easy on it, but the older one is 11 and he's pretty tough on it," one customer wrote. "Durability is very good and they have plenty of fun on a hot day. It was easy to set up and both sprinklers worked fine."
Recommended Ages: Manufacturer says 17 years, but reviews say 4-10 years
To buy: Sunny & Fun Deluxe Inflatable Water Slide, $299.99; amazon.com.
Best for Parties: Costzon Inflatable 7-in-1 Inflatable Water Slide Park
This best-selling water slide has a lot going on — and that's part of its charm! With two different size slides, two climbing walls, a splash pool, fountains, a basketball rim, lounger, and a water cannon, more really is more with this backyard water park. The various features make it ideal for keeping kids entertained during parties since there's something for everyone to do while they wait for their turn down the slide.
"I got this as a focal point during my daughter's birthday," one reviewer said. "I had multiple kids playing on it during the party and it held up great! We got so many compliments and were even asked where we rented it from. It took only about two minutes to blow up and the water pressure goes hard, but we use lighter pressure to contain the sprays!"
Recommended Ages: 3-10 years
To buy: Costzon Inflatable 7-in-1 Inflatable Water Slide Park, $469.99; amazon.com.
Best Solo Slide: HearthSong Inflatable Water Slide
If you're in the market for something a bit more tame, HearthSong's Inflatable Water Slide fits the bill as a fun-filled, ground level, alternative. The slip and slide is a backyard classic and this 15-foot option is designed with heavy-duty vinyl and has inflatable side walls to keep water in.
By connecting it to a garden hose, its built-in water sprayers will keep the surface slick for use. And for the big kids (re: you), the slide comes with two inflatable speed boards for a more cushioned landing at the end.
"A very good quality slide," one reviewer said. "When comparing to other brands online, it's an obvious choice. It's durable and sprays out the right amount of water for the experience. It's the perfect length for my 5- and 3.5-year-old sons. They enjoy getting a running start and splashing beyond the end pool and into the grass. Lots of laughter with this!"
Recommended Ages: 5 and up
To buy: HearthSong Inflatable Water Slide, $57.97 target.com.
Best Pool Accessory: Intex Kool Splash Kids Inflatable Swimming Pool Water Slide
While this isn't exactly a water slide, if you already have a pool and are looking for a slide, you don't have to make a permanent fixture — this inflatable one will do the trick. The inflatable is designed to sit on the side of the pool with its landing extension in the water. It features heavy duty handles, inflatable stairs, and built-in sprayers for added fun.
What's more, it can even be used for fun inside the pool. "My two boys and their friends jumped on it and climbed up it while it was floating in the water," one reviewer said. "We even took it to the lake where it was a huge hit!"
Recommended Ages: Used with adult
To buy: Intex Kool Splash Kids Inflatable Swimming Pool Water Slide, $149.99 (originally $233.99); target.com.