The 10 Best Beach Umbrellas for Families, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

This budget-friendly beach umbrella does everything you need it to and more. With more than 1,000 5-star ratings, it’s a fan favorite for its versatile design, which includes a secure sand anchor, a rust-resistant pole, and an adjustable tilt mechanism. Its multicolored panels deliver UV protection of UPF 100+ and have vent slits to prevent the wind from carrying them away.

“We love the beach but must have shade, so this is a lifesaver,” one reviewer wrote. “This umbrella is lightweight and super easy to put up, we were able to have it up and ready to go in under three minutes on first time [it was] used, and it’s wide enough to provide shade for my family.”

