The 10 Best Beach Umbrellas for Families, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
You’ve got your beach chairs, cooler, and bag of toys packed. Now all you need is your beach umbrella. An umbrella is a great tool to have on family beach days for blocking out the sun—because, let’s be real, kids need shade from harmful UV rays no matter how many times you’ve reapplied sunscreen.
If you've skipped an umbrella in the past out of fear of having to chase it down the beach when a big breeze hits, your days of worry are over. We rounded up 10 beach umbrellas that are just as sturdy as they are shady. Our list includes everything from standard sun umbrellas to a weighted wind-resistant design and a convenient two-in-one umbrella tent. Keep scrolling to check out these top-rated picks.
Shop the Best Beach Umbrellas
- Best Overall: Movtotop Beach Umbrella
- Best Budget: Blissun Portable Beach Umbrella
- Best With Sand Anchor: AosKe Beach Umbrella
- Best UV Protection: SittinPretty Haven Beach Umbrella
- Best Umbrella Tent: Sport-Brella Premiere Umbrella Shelter
- Best Clamp-On: Sport-Brella Versa-Brella Adjustable Umbrella
- Easiest to Carry: Ammsun Outdoor Umbrella
- Easiest to Tilt: EasyGo Beach Umbrella
- Best Wind Resistance: OutdoorMaster Beach Umbrella
- Best Features: Wondershade Ultimate Portable Sun Shade Umbrella
Best Overall: Movtotop Beach Umbrella
This budget-friendly beach umbrella does everything you need it to and more. With more than 1,000 5-star ratings, it’s a fan favorite for its versatile design, which includes a secure sand anchor, a rust-resistant pole, and an adjustable tilt mechanism. Its multicolored panels deliver UV protection of UPF 100+ and have vent slits to prevent the wind from carrying them away.
“We love the beach but must have shade, so this is a lifesaver,” one reviewer wrote. “This umbrella is lightweight and super easy to put up, we were able to have it up and ready to go in under three minutes on first time [it was] used, and it’s wide enough to provide shade for my family.”
To buy: Movtotop Beach Umbrella, $49.99 (originally $69.99); amazon.com.
Best Budget: Blissun Portable Beach Umbrella
Priced under $50, this 7.2-foot beach umbrella has hundreds of 5-star ratings. It comes with a durable aluminum pole, ventilated panels, and a sand anchor to deliver impressive stability against strong winds. The panels offer up to UPF 50+ protection against the sun’s rays, and the umbrella has easy-to-turn flip-down handles and a convenient button that securely locks it into your desired tilt.
“It went into the sand way more easily than the umbrellas that other members of our party had, and it was much sturdier in the wind than other umbrellas on the beach,” one Amazon reviewer shared. “It was also much darker, which provided really excellent shade for the price.”
To buy: Blissun Portable Beach Umbrella, $41.99–$44.99; amazon.com.
Best With Sand Anchor: AosKe Beach Umbrella
Stocked with a stability-boosting sand anchor, this beach umbrella easily slides into the sand and firmly docks itself for the remainder of your outing. Its sturdy fiberglass ribs and vented panels give it a level 6 wind resistance, making it great for unexpectedly breezy days. Additionally, its tilting mechanism allows you to seamlessly reposition the umbrella to better suit the wind conditions and block out the sun. Other key features include its UPF 50+ protection, fade-resistant design, and compact carrying bag.
“We used this umbrella when we were down at Myrtle Beach, during which it rained half the time with strong winds,” one reviewer recalled. “During the heavy winds, this beauty held its ground and did not give in… When others were racing off trying to catch their umbrellas, ours stood firm in the ground.”
To buy: AosKe Beach Umbrella, $55.97–$59.99; amazon.com.
Best UV Protection: SittinPretty Haven Beach Umbrella
This beach umbrella features a protective UV-blocking coating that offers UPF 100 sun protection, which is no doubt part of why it has a 4.9-star rating. For additional coverage, it’s able to tilt 360 degrees; the aluminum construction and integrated screw-in lock ensure both durability and stability.
“Great quality umbrella,” one reviewer raved. “It’s large enough to provide some sufficient shade, and held up well in high winds.”
To buy: SittinPretty Haven Beach Umbrella, $86.99 (orig. $100); wayfair.com.
Best Umbrella Tent: Sport-Brella Premiere Umbrella Shelter
This 2-in-1 model from Sport-Brella offers customizable shade protection with its versatile design, which can be used as a standard umbrella or as a beach tent. Eight feet in length, this adjustable beach umbrella has UPF 50+, a built-in tilt mechanism, and an oversized auger bit that functions with a twist handle for an easy and secure setup. It also has windows along its oversized side panels that maximize airflow and minimize its chances of blowing away.
“Easy to set up and sturdy,” according to one reviewer. “Nice family size. I liked the openings on the sides so the breeze can go through the umbrella instead of blowing it over like previous umbrella tents I have owned.”
To buy: Sport-Brella Premiere Umbrella Shelter, $54.37–$54.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com.
Best Clamp-On: Sport-Brella Versa-Brella Adjustable Umbrella
Thanks to its heavy-duty clamp-on feature, this travel-friendly umbrella easily and securely attaches to beach chairs, strollers, and baby carriers without weighing them down. It offers UPF 50+ protection from the sun’s rays and is built with a four-way, 360-degree swiveling tilting mechanism to keep you covered from every angle.
“My wife likes no-sun so this allows us to pull our beach chairs together and I can set it up [with] no sun for her,” one reviewer explained. “The clamp holds up in wind and the adjustable angles that the umbrella has allows you to sort of aim the shade. Great product and it fits into a suitcase.”
To buy: Sport-Brella Versa-Brella Adjustable Umbrella, $19.99; amazon.com.
Easiest to Carry: Ammsun Outdoor Umbrella
Petite and lightweight, this 6.5-foot beach umbrella weighs 4.8 pounds and comes with a carrying case. Built for convenience, it assembles and disassembles quickly. Its UV coating ensures UPF 100 protection, while its fiber ribs, vented panels, and steel alloy pole deliver exceptional strength against wind. Choose between seven bold prints and colors.
“We are thrilled after having several umbrellas that were unusable on windy days or were destroyed by wind,” one Amazon shopper said in their review. “Great value. Also light and portable for walking to the beach. I'm going to get a second one.”
To buy: Ammsun Outdoor Umbrella, $37.97–$39.55; amazon.com.
Easiest to Tilt: EasyGo Beach Umbrella
Just as its name suggests, the EasyGo Beach Umbrella guarantees easy sun protection thanks to its adjustable construction. Equipped with a secure locking system and double-sided locking pins, this model stays put in the sand and tilts in any direction, so it can move with the sun. Its vented canopy-style panels are strategically coated to protect you from UVA and UVB rays and have sturdy fiberglass ribs that hold their ground against wind.
“I picked it over the sport-umbrella because the post is stronger and it had the screw-in tip to secure the post deeper,” one reviewer shared. “It’s a wide umbrella. Good materials… Stood up to strong winds. On this particular day, several pop-up tents blew away, but our umbrella was fine.”
To buy: EasyGo Beach Umbrella, $59.99; amazon.com.
Best Wind Resistance: OutdoorMaster Beach Umbrella
This 6.5-foot beach umbrella’s sturdy construction and heavy-duty features give it an edge against wind. In addition to a sand anchor attachment, this 4.5-star model comes with a 44 pound-capacity sandbag to ensure it remains secure against high winds. Plus, its UV-protecting panels have fiberglass ribs that further promote stability when the breeze kicks in.
“It’s easy to carry, easy to set up and break down (one person's job) and didn’t budge when other umbrellas on the beach were doing the hula dance in the wind,” one reviewer noted. “It provided enough shade for three people to fit comfortably at high noon and room for four a little later as the shadow grew larger. The sand bag idea is so simple, yet genius. I’ve never seen it on an umbrella before. There’s no way your umbrella could blow away though unless you’re using it during a tropical storm/hurricane.”
To buy: OutdoorMaster Beach Umbrella, $74.99 (orig. $90.99); amazon.com.
Best Features: Wondershade Ultimate Portable Sun Shade Umbrella
What sets this 8-foot model apart from others is its two cup holders, which attach to the pole and keep your beverages out of the sun. It’s also got two S-shaped hooks for additional hanging, which reviewers say is perfect for hats, baby bags, towels, wet bathing suits, and more. It’s extremely portable at just 10 pounds and even has a removable tripod base to use on patios or at sporting events.
It’s not hard to see why it has a 4.5-star rating! “The ground stakes really keep the umbrella in place even in big gusts of wind and the color hasn't faded at all,” one reviewer mentioned. “The travel bag has a useful side pocket for the stakes and cup holders… It's saved me a lot of sunburn and I don't have to hold it like a regular umbrella.”
To buy: Wondershade Ultimate Portable Sun Shade Umbrella, $59.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com.