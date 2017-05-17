The 12 Best Backyard Games to Get Kids Active

By Taylor Eisenhauer
Updated May 19, 2020
When they’re out of school, your kids might be tempted to sit in front of a screen all day. Instead, introduce them to these fun backyard games that will get them active—and out of the house!
1 of 12

Kan Jam

This go-anywhere backyard sports game combines Frisbee, cornhole, and basketball. Get the disc in your opponent's can (or deflect it!) to score points—or slot the disc for an instant win! With easy set-up and storage, Kan Jam is perfect fun for backyards, beaches, and beyond. (Amazon; $39)

2 of 12

Ladderball

Ladderball, anyone? Your kids will get a kick out of this lasso golf game. Play it in the backyard, bring it to the park, or take it along on those three-day summer getaway weekends to entertain the whole family. This portable set comes with two target ladders with score trackers, six rubber bolos, a carrying case, and rules for the fun backyard game. (Amazon; $30).

3 of 12

Croquet

You can't go wrong with this classic yard game for kids! Your little ones will have plenty of fun thinking through croquet strategies. This set has enough wooden mallets for six players, balls, wickets, end posts, and a handy carrying case. (Amazon; $55)

4 of 12

Spikeball

This backyard game for kids and adults combines foursquare and volleyball. To play, two teams take turns hitting the ball on the ankle-height net. If your team misses, the opposing team scores a point—and the first to reach 21 points walks away victorious! This Spikeball set includes three balls, a net, and a drawstring bag. (Target; $60)

5 of 12

Toss and Catch

Play catch—but ditch the mitt—with this unique backyard game. The ball sticks to the paddles for easy, fun, and endless rounds of catch. The hand straps are adjustable for any size hand, and because the paddles are compact, they're great to bring to family gatherings, holidays, or birthday parties. This “toss and catch” game also improves your kid’s hand-eye coordination and arm muscles. (Amazon; $19)

6 of 12

Cornhole

Whether you call it bags, cornhole, or anything in between, this fun backyard game is a must-have! The set comes with eight all-weather bean bags, as well as two regulation size wooden boards that can be easily customized with paint. Use the carrying case to bring this cornhole game to the family BBQ or set it up in the yard— either way, kids will have a blast while improving their hand-eye coordination. (Amazon; $118)

7 of 12

Batting T-Ball Set

Summer and baseball go together like peanut butter and jelly. Get your little one started on this American classic with a batting T-ball set that you can adjust as she grows. The set hangs on the wall for easy storage, and the included six balls can be used with (or without) the tee! As a bonus, this backyard baseball game improves motor skills and hand-eye coordination. (Amazon; $30

8 of 12

Backyard Bumper Cars

Bring bumper cars right to your backyard! Simply replace the cars with these inflatable body bumper suits. The blow-up suits are super safe and durable (but a repair patch is included, just in case) and will give your kids hours of fun. This outdoor game may seem a little odd, but if you have rambunctious kiddos who love to run and bop around, these body bumpers can help them burn off that pent-up energy. (Amazon; $30)

9 of 12

Life-Sized Jenga

Take your game of Jenga to the next level with this mega-sized set, which can reach heights up to five feet tall. Set it up on the grass or patio for some friendly competition, and use one of the included tournament charts to keep score. This Jenga game comes with 54 hardwood pieces. (Amazon; $119)

10 of 12

Bocce Ball

The best backyard games can be enjoyed by parents and kids alike—such as this classic bocce ball set. It can be played on all surfaces (sand, grass, concrete, dirt, etc.) and provides hours of family entertainment. The set includes four green balls and four red balls, as well as one white pallino ball. (Amazon; $40)

11 of 12

Horseshoes

Practice your throwing technique with an outdoor backyard game of horseshoes! This set comes with four lightweight rubber horseshoes, which are safe and easy for kids to throw. If the weather turns bad, you can even take the game inside, since the rubber material won’t scratch your walls or floors. (Amazon; $20)

12 of 12

Backyard Golf Game

When it comes to golfing, practice makes perfect! This kidney-shaped putting green helps your kids hone their skills. It comes with three cups and built-in sand traps. (Amazon; $43)

