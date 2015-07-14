7 Backyard Camping Ideas for Kids

You could walk out the back door into the yard, but why do this when you can hike around the neighborhood? Put on your backpacks and head out to enjoy nature. (Parents, it's okay to "cheat" by leaving unwieldy items like the tent at home.)

Are there nearby roads you've never walked down or a park you've never visited? Now is the time to explore them. If you have a compass or a map—or even a GPS on your phone —plot a course and see if your kids can navigate it. Pull out those binoculars and see which birds you can identify. Take nature samples by picking up leaves, flowers, or rocks to analyze later. Snap some photos. Just make sure to be back at your campsite (AKA your backyard) about an hour before sundown!