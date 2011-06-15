Animal House
Feathered Friends
Welcome blue jays and robins with a homemade birdbath. Rest a ceramic plant tray without a drainage hole on an upside-down flowerpot, and set stones in it for the birds to perch on.
Polka-Dotted Pals
Make a home for ladybugs with cup-shaped flowers such as tulips and lilies. Even children who are afraid of insects love these dainty little critters that bring good luck.
Kermit's Cousins
Add a container pond outside to lure frogs. You don't have to clean it often because they're attracted to the algae. Frogs also help control the pesky fly, mosquito, and moth populations.
Absolute Monarch
Attract butterflies by planting dense clusters of brightly colored native flowers such as zinnias, marigolds, and milkweed. Visit wildflower.org to find plants that are indigenous to your area.
Originally published in the June 2011 issue of Parents magazine.
