24 Cheap Summer Activities for Kids

Mix up a bowl of Oobleck, a mysterious matter that kids can shape into balls or let ooze from their fingers. Here's how:

Pour one cup of water into a large mixing bowl

Add a few drops of food coloring (any color)

Slowly stir in two cups of cornstarch (use a spoon at first, but you may eventually find it's easier with your hands)

Your kids can do this fun summer activity either inside or outside the house!