17 Fun Camping Activities for Kids

Spice up camp cuisine—and teach kids some cooking skills—with these eats from Catherine McCord, creator of the kiddie foodie site Weelicious.com.

Sunny Start: Cook oatmeal in a pot over the campfire, then stir in walnuts and raisins for a protein-packed breakfast that'll keep you going all day.

Pizza Party: Spread tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a whole-wheat tortilla and add toppings such as veggies and shredded chicken. Cover with another tortilla, and wrap in foil. Come dinnertime, place the foil-wrapped quesadillas directly on your campfire's embers or unwrap and heat in a cast-iron pan or directly on a grill. When the cheese melts, cut the tortillas into wedges and serve.

Fruity Fun: Skewer a whole, unpeeled banana and grill over the campfire, like you would a marshmallow. When the banana is soft, split down the middle and sprinkle with chocolate chips or sauce and scoop straight out of the peel with a spoon. Your crew will be begging for s'more bananas!