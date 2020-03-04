Outdoor Activities

Slather on the sunscreen and scoot the kids outside for a day of fun. Whether they love to play games like kickball or hopscotch or prefer nature activities like planting flowers or watching birds, we have plenty of ways to get your child off the sofa and in the great outdoors.

Outdoor Blankets, Heaters, Stadium Seats, and More Gear to Keep You Warm While Your Kids Play Outside
Whether you're a dedicated sports parent or just hanging out at the playground, you deserve to be comfortable when the temperature drops.
Spotted Lanternflies Are the Latest Invasive Bug Destroying Crops and Gardens
These moth-like insects are bad news.
My Family Started Raising Chickens in Our Backyard (and Failed)—It's Not as Easy as it Looks
More and more families have started raising chickens during the pandemic. It's not as easy as you may think and here's what experts recommend when it comes to backyard chickens.
These Discounted Outdoor Toys From Walmart Will Keep Your Kids Cool and Active All Summer Long
They're up to 60% off.
Amazon Has Inflatable Pools, Water Slides, Splash Pads, and More Backyard Water Fun Still on Sale
Who needs a pool when your kids can splash around for less?
Walmart's Deals for Days Event Features Lego, Fisher-Price, and More Up to 62% Off
Get amazing prices on indoor and outdoor activities for summer and beyond.
Disney's Backyard Fun Sale Has Everything Kids Need for Epic Summer Adventures for Up to 40% Less
During its big sale, shopDisney is even offering free shipping.
11 Fun Pool Games and Activities for Kids
Marco Polo will never go out of style, but mix it up with some of these lesser-known pool games and activities for kids.
21 Best Water Activities for Kids to Beat the Heat at Home
The Largest and Brightest Supermoon of the Year Is Happening This Month
The 8 Best Inflatable Water Slides to Turn Your Yard Into a Summer Oasis
The 10 Best Beach Umbrellas for Families, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

Bicycle Sizes for Kids: How to Buy and Measure a Kids' Bike

Choosing the proper bicycle size reduces the risk of injury and gives your child the confidence to cruise on two wheels. Here, experts share how to measure a kids' bike properly.

35 Spring Break Activities and Ideas for Kids at Home
The Best Sleds for Kids That Will Last Through Winter and Beyond
10 At-Home Trampoline Alternatives to Help Kids Blow Off All That Energy
You Can Catch Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury Taking Over the Night Sky This Weekend
Shooting Stars Will Light Up the Sky Like Celestial Christmas Lights This December
How to See a Frosty Moon Eclipse and a Gorgeous Full Moonrise Next Week
Playgrounds Help Kids Be More Inclusive of Others, New Study Finds
A Wisconsin Farmer Planted Two Million Sunflowers to Spread Joy During the Pandemic
How to See the Celestial Events, Rocket Launches, and More Happening in September
A Rare Halloween Blue Moon Will Be Seen This Year
7 Reasons to Take a Family Hike This Summer
Two Meteor Showers Will Peak This Week — Here's How to Spot a Shooting Star
5 Planets Will Be Visible in the Sky This Week — Here's How to See Them
A Surprise Comet Is Coming to Put on a Spectacular Sky Show: Here's How to See It
The Summertime Guide to Keeping Kids Entertained at Home
15 Water Toys for Kids That Will Turn Your Backyard Into a Mini Water Park
8 Virtual Summer Camps Your Kids Will Love
A Pink Supermoon Will Be Visible in the Sky This April
The Most Dramatic 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse for A Decade Will Strike This Weekend
13 Fun Ways for Kids to Spend More Time Outside
How to Build a Snow Castle with Your Kids
The Perseid Meteor Shower Will Bring the Best Shooting Stars of the Year — Here’s When to Look
Boy, 11, Uses 'Ice Cold Beer' Sign to Sell Soda with 'Ingenious' Fine Print and Police Are Impressed
This Comfy Beach Chair Doubles as a Wagon, and Will Save Your Back This Summer
How to Help Your Kid Become a Stronger Swimmer
