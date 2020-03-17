15 Virtual Field Trips Kids Can Take from Your Living Room

Image zoom gradyreese/Getty Images

At this point, it's a shorter list to share of the things that haven't been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus. And it goes without saying that your child's class field trip is no longer happening. But if you're only on day four of your social distancing plan and your kiddo is already climbing the walls, maybe a field trip is in order. Even if you can't go outside, you can still take in some pretty amazing stuff from the safety of your sofa. Here are some of the incredible places you can go without leaving home.

Take in Some Culture

Get a little high-culture daily courtesy of New York's Metropolitan Opera, which is live-streaming some of the best performances of recent years. (Bonus: You can wear PJs while you watch!) If the 7:30 p.m. ET shows are a bit past your child's bedtime, the videos are available online until 3:30 p.m. the following day. Or get free access to the Berlin Philharmonic's entire catalog of concerts to enjoy some of their best symphonies—or check out the highlights of the London Symphony Orchestra.

You'll find a rundown of even more cultural performances on the Social Distancing Festival site, which was put together to showcase artists whose performances were canceled in light of coronavirus. Playbill and the Actors Fund are teaming up for Stars in the House, a series of concert performances by Broadway stars, including Kristen Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Betty Buckley, and Audra McDonald. (If you want to see some up-and-comers, hop on over to Twitter for the hashtag #SunshineSongs, where you can catch some adorable kids performing the songs and dances from their school musicals that were postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus.)

Check-in With the Animals

Animal lovers are in luck, with a slew of animal live-streams available online. The San Diego Zoo has live cams of some of their favorite stars—like the adorable koalas or the giraffes. (Though just like a real-life zoo trip, the animals aren't always in view!) You can also meet and greet favorites at the Cincinnati Zoo (starting with their beloved Fiona the hippo) each day on Facebook Live. Check out the giant pandas, elephants, and naked mole-rats at the National Zoo on their webcams.

If you prefer animals that live in the water, Monterey Bay Aquarium lets you peep in on otters, sharks, jellyfish, and more, while the National Aquarium has coral reefs and reef sharks on view. And Discovery Education has a cool Tundra Connections video that takes you where no field trip has gone before—a tundra to visit the polar bears.

Spend a Night (Or Day) at the Museum

No, the T. Rex won't come to life, but you can see some of the coolest exhibits around. Hop over to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History to check out the dinosaurs and other exhibits—and yes, you can even check out the gift shop. The Louvre has virtual tours of its exhibits, and New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art has immersive looks at the highlights of their massive collection.

Travel Through Time and Space

Google's Arts & Culture page can let you go around the world in a single afternoon, from the grand halls of the Palace of Versailles to the ancient wonders of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. Theater fans can get an inside peek at some of the most legendary stages of the world, including both the Sydney and the Paris Opera Houses, history buffs can take a tour of Anne Frank's home, and budding scientists can get a tour of the International Space Station.