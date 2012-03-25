Tumbling Tapeweeds: Learning Activity for Kids
With the help of a hidden magnet, make a ribbon of cassette tape tumble and roll like a desert tumbleweed.
Credit: Ed Judice
First, draw a desert scene with a path on a sheet of smooth, sturdy paper (such as card stock). Cut a 7-inch length of cassette tape. The tape will be very curly. Place the tape on the paper. Hold the paper in one hand and a strong magnet in the other. Use the magnet underneath the paper to move the tape around the track.
What's happening: Though it's made of plastic, cassette tape is coated with magnetic material, so the magnet can move it.
Originally published in the April 2012 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
