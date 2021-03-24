35 Spring Break Activities and Ideas for Kids at Home

Stuck at home during spring break? Make the most of the vacation with these fun indoor and outdoor activities for the entire family.

By Nicole Harris
March 24, 2021
Credit: Getty Images.

For most students, spring break is a much-needed respite from classes, homework, and daily routines. But the week-long vacation might look a little different this year because of COVID-19. But don't worry if you've had to postpone travel plans—you can still give your children a memorable spring break at home!

We've rounded up 35 fun indoor and outdoors spring break activities for kids. There's guaranteed to be something for every child on the list, whether they're in preschool, kindergarten, or elementary school. 

Outdoor Spring Break Activities

Does your child love spending time outside? Take advantage of the warmer weather with these at-home spring break ideas. But we warned: some of them may require your kid to get a little muddy!

Indoor Spring Break Activities

If the weather is cold or rainy, simply bring the fun and games inside. These spring break activities will be loads of fun for everyone involved.

Crafty Spring Break Activities

If your kid loves arts and crafts, these spring break ideas will be perfect for them. Grab some supplies and get started!

Energetic Spring Break Activities

After months of in-person or virtual schooling, your children are probably full of pent-up energy. Let it loose with these action-packed spring break activities to do at home.

Spring Break Ideas for the Entire Family

Mom and Dad can get in on the fun, too! These at-home activities involve the entire family, and they're perfect for bonding with parents and siblings.

  • Have a family movie night (and don’t forget the popcorn!)
  • Play classic board games like Clue or Monopoly
  • Lay out sleeping bags for a living room slumber party
  • Tackle household chores together (washing the car, giving the dog a bath, etc.)
  • Reminisce by looking at old home videos or photos

