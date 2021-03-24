35 Spring Break Activities and Ideas for Kids at Home
Stuck at home during spring break? Make the most of the vacation with these fun indoor and outdoor activities for the entire family.
For most students, spring break is a much-needed respite from classes, homework, and daily routines. But the week-long vacation might look a little different this year because of COVID-19. But don't worry if you've had to postpone travel plans—you can still give your children a memorable spring break at home!
We've rounded up 35 fun indoor and outdoors spring break activities for kids. There's guaranteed to be something for every child on the list, whether they're in preschool, kindergarten, or elementary school.
Outdoor Spring Break Activities
Does your child love spending time outside? Take advantage of the warmer weather with these at-home spring break ideas. But we warned: some of them may require your kid to get a little muddy!
- Plant an edible garden
- Learn to fly a kite
- Sleep underneath the stars by camping in the backyard
- Plan an outdoor scavenger hunt
- Have a picnic near the garden
- Break in the bonfire pit and make s’mores
- Decorate the driveway with chalk
Indoor Spring Break Activities
If the weather is cold or rainy, simply bring the fun and games inside. These spring break activities will be loads of fun for everyone involved.
- Build a fort with blankets and pillows
- Test out a new recipe
- Host a fashion show to mix-and-match fun outfits
- Practice a new skill, whether it’s making paper airplanes, juggling, or doing magic tricks
- Plan an at-home spa day
- Have a photo shoot throughout the house
- Ponder these trivia questions about science, Disney, history, and more
Crafty Spring Break Activities
If your kid loves arts and crafts, these spring break ideas will be perfect for them. Grab some supplies and get started!
- Make a collage with nature (twigs, leaves, flowers, etc.)
- Whip up some homemade slime
- Create paper bag puppets—then put on a puppet show for the whole family
- DIY bird feeders to hang in the yard
- Paint rocks to use as decorative paperweights
- Make a castle out of cardboard box
- Create homemade cards for friends and relatives
- Get excited about learning with interactive STEM activities
- Design a time capsule about your family—then bury it in the backyard
Energetic Spring Break Activities
After months of in-person or virtual schooling, your children are probably full of pent-up energy. Let it loose with these action-packed spring break activities to do at home.
- Set up an obstacle course (you can do this indoors or outdoors)
- Throw a dance party with your family’s favorite tunes
- Learn classic yard games like Red Rover, Hopscotch, or Kick the Can
- Go bowling outdoors; you simply need some bottles and a ball
- Try out an online exercise video
- Host your own family Olympic games in the backyard
- Play "floor is lava"
Spring Break Ideas for the Entire Family
Mom and Dad can get in on the fun, too! These at-home activities involve the entire family, and they're perfect for bonding with parents and siblings.
- Have a family movie night (and don’t forget the popcorn!)
- Play classic board games like Clue or Monopoly
- Lay out sleeping bags for a living room slumber party
- Tackle household chores together (washing the car, giving the dog a bath, etc.)
- Reminisce by looking at old home videos or photos
