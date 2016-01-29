6 Specialty Museums Kids (and Grown-Ups!) Will Love

Step right up—and into a time capsule of the colors, smells, sounds, and fun of an old-time traveling circus. In the early 1900s, Baraboo, WI, was the Ringling Brothers' winter headquarters (and home to more than 500 horses and 29 elephants). Now, it's a 64-acre facility where visitors can nibble cotton candy and check out refurbished circus wagons, vintage show posters and musical instruments, short documentary movies, and, in the high summer season, a smorgasbord of live acts. From May 20 to August 28, Circus World offers twice-daily shows of a traditional big-top circus and a new educational Bengal tiger program, as well as family magic shows, clown- makeup demonstrations, circus organ concerts, comedy acts, elephant rides, and more. circusworldbaraboo.org