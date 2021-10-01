These Indoor Play Tents Will Get Your Family Through Fall and Winter, and They're On Sale Now
As the weather gets colder, parents tend to get nervous about how we'll keep our younger kids entertained in the coming months. We can pile on the layers and brave the playground all winter. But we can also turn to plan B: Making our homes into magical indoor play spaces. Kids' play tents go a long way to making that easy, and there are several of them available on Amazon right now at great discounted prices.
Why buy an indoor play tent? This is a space where kids are in control. They can imagine whatever they want inside, and there are no distractions to remind them of the real world. Some kids get so into their new little worlds that you may even forget where they are for a minute.
Sure, you can set up forts with furniture and sheets or convert cardboard boxes into spaceship-lab-truck-castles—and we absolutely encourage all such creative endeavors. But sometimes you want something you can set up in a flash, without rearranging your entire living room. And not to knock your engineering skills, parents, but a play tent can be a lot sturdier than your blanket constructions. Also, unless you happen to be a set painter, some of these beautiful tents are going to far exceed your markers-on-cardboard designs. Plus, a good play tent is easy to pack up when you need that floor space, and you'll be able to easily rebuild the magic again the next day.
If you're not already convinced that you need to set up a castle, rocket ship, or miniature camping tent in your kid's bedroom or the living room, there's one more factor that may convince you. These tents are super affordable right now—and we're not sure they still will be when we're all stir crazy and desperate come January. Below, we've listed some of our favorites, most of which are on sale as of this writing. Happy camping!
Monobeach Princess Tent
This pretty pink tent is the #1 best-seller in Amazon's play tents category, and we can see why. It looks like it belongs in one of the fancy kids' bedrooms you see in celebrities' homes, especially when you set it up with the included star lights. The tent is 55 inches in diameter and 53 inches high.
To buy: Monobeach Princess Tent, $33.95 (originally $58.99); amazon.com.
WillingHeart Rocket Ship Play Tent
Inspire your future astronauts and astronomers with a tent that is somehow both a rocket ship and outer space. (Don't worry about the logic here, it somehow works.) We love how one grandmother who bought this tent described it as her grandson's "escape pod from [his] little sister." The tent is 40 inches in diameter and 53 inches high.
To buy: WillingHeart Rocket Ship Play Tent, $25.49 (originally $29.99); amazon.com.
Razee Large Playhouse Tent
Never mind the kids—you may want this indoor tent as your own escape from the real world. The cream color and gauzy curtains add to a dreamlike aesthetic that's attractive enough to keep out long-term. Tent dimensions are 52 inches long, 35 inches wide, and 60 inches high.
To buy: Razee Large Playhouse Tent, $69.99 (originally $109.99); amazon.com.
USA Toyz Happy Hut Tent
This colorful teepee-style tent has a small footprint (44 inches by 44 inches), but it is still big enough to fit three toddlers. It comes with a flashlight image projector, so kids can pretend they're on a wild safari.
To buy: USA Toyz Happy Hut Tent, $23.95; amazon.com.
Bluey Pop n' Fun Play Tent
Bluey fans are hungry for every kind of toy there is to remind them of the adorable Australian pup, so this little pop-up tent (28.3 inches long by 28.3 inches wide and 40.2 inches high) has been a big seller on Amazon. This is a bit of a caveat emptor situation, however: Though this has a 4.5-star rating, a handful of reviewers on Amazon have received faulty or damaged tents in recent months. The low price—it's not even on sale—may make this worth the risk (and it is eligible for free returns).
To buy: Bluey Pop n' Fun Play Tent, $24.99; amazon.com.
Mitcien Kids Camping Play Set
Why get just a tent, when you can get one that comes with everything your kids need to play "camping"? In addition to the small tent (which is 31.5 inches long, 31.5 wide, and 33.5 inches high), this set includes a campfire that makes a crackling sound, a battery-powered "oil" lamp, pretend food that includes marshmallows on sticks, and binoculars. We just hope they realize camping will never be this easy outside.
To buy: Mitcien Kids Camping Play Set, $31.43 (originally $42.99); amazon.com.
Avrsol Large Kids Play Tent
This is a nice-size tent that allows for some serious world-building and relaxing. Though it does not come with the colorful ball lights pictured here, there are smaller fairy lights included. It measures 47 inches long, 39 inches wide, and 55 inches high.
To buy: Avrsol Large Kids Play Tent, $62.99 (originally $109.99); amazon.com.
Easy Playhouse Blank Castle
What all those tents are missing, when compared to your standard cardboard box play space, is a way for kids to really make it look theirs. As an alternative, this ready-made cardboard castle is a blank canvas for your favorite tiny graffiti artists. Let them go wild with those markers (or paints, if you don't mind the cleanup). You can still fold this up and store it away flat when you need to. Assembled, it measures 32 inches long by 32 inches wide and 43. 5 inches high.
To buy: Easy Playhouse Blank Castle, $31.99; amazon.com.