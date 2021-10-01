These Indoor Play Tents Will Get Your Family Through Fall and Winter, and They're On Sale Now

Sure, you can set up forts with furniture and sheets or convert cardboard boxes into spaceship-lab-truck-castles—and we absolutely encourage all such creative endeavors. But sometimes you want something you can set up in a flash, without rearranging your entire living room. And not to knock your engineering skills, parents, but a play tent can be a lot sturdier than your blanket constructions. Also, unless you happen to be a set painter, some of these beautiful tents are going to far exceed your markers-on-cardboard designs. Plus, a good play tent is easy to pack up when you need that floor space, and you'll be able to easily rebuild the magic again the next day.