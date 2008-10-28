How to Make Play Dough at Home
With schools out and families housebound due to coronavirus (COVID-19) social-distancing measures, you might be looking for a way to keep kids busy indoors without having to take an unnecessary trip to the grocery store. Look no further than this easy playdough recipe, sure to create hours of fun (enough to even allow you to lock in some solid work from home time).
But playing with regular play dough can be risky for kids with celiac disease, who can't eat gluten, a protein found in wheat and other grains—and also in most forms of playdough. So try this recipe instead, which is safe for kids because it uses rice flour and cornstarch (which don't contain gluten).
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup rice flour
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 1/2 cup salt
- 2 teaspoons cream of tartar
- 1 cup water 1 teaspoon cooking oil
- Food coloring, if desired
Directions:
Mix ingredients. Cook and stir on low heat for 3 minutes or until it forms a ball. Cool completely before storing in a sealable plastic bag.
Set the kids loose on a clean surface and enjoy the giggles and creative sculptures. Perfect quarantine fun!
The recipe did not work at all. Too liquidy and then you add more dry ingredients and it is too sticky. Super disappointed.Read More
were there specific brand used? these ratios definitely didn't work. it was super watery. i added more dry ingredients and it became sticky.Read More
McCormick food coloring does not contain gluten.Read More
We love this recipe. Food coloring has gluten in it. turmeric makes yellow and cinnamon brown, beets red or purple and spinach for green. We make food based dyes for eggs paint and playdough. Simple and if you are in a pinch just find a good smelling [filtered]e the color you want. I have even dried greens and beets for a quick colorant. Really nice dough recipeRead More
Food coloring doesn't contain gluten.