How to Make Play Dough at Home

Entertaining kids stuck inside? This recipe is for play dough that's safe for all, even kids with celiac and gluten allergies.
Advertisement
Credit: StockPlanets/Getty Images

With schools out and families housebound due to coronavirus (COVID-19) social-distancing measures, you might be looking for a way to keep kids busy indoors without having to take an unnecessary trip to the grocery store. Look no further than this easy playdough recipe, sure to create hours of fun (enough to even allow you to lock in some solid work from home time).

But playing with regular play dough can be risky for kids with celiac disease, who can't eat gluten, a protein found in wheat and other grains—and also in most forms of playdough. So try this recipe instead, which is safe for kids because it uses rice flour and cornstarch (which don't contain gluten).

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup rice flour
  • 1/2 cup cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup salt
  • 2 teaspoons cream of tartar
  • 1 cup water 1 teaspoon cooking oil
  • Food coloring, if desired

Directions:

Mix ingredients. Cook and stir on low heat for 3 minutes or until it forms a ball. Cool completely before storing in a sealable plastic bag.

Set the kids loose on a clean surface and enjoy the giggles and creative sculptures. Perfect quarantine fun!

Parents Magazine

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com