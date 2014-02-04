As students of Mr. Miyagi know, the true purpose of teaching the martial arts is not to turn kids into fighters. Instead, the aim is for them to learn respect, discipline, and humility -- and that self-defense skills are best used as a last resort. Of course, the martial arts are also great fun, offering such terrific benefits as improved balance and coordination. That's why we asked experts Katalin Rodriguez Ogren of Pow! Kids Chicago and Terence Mitchell of Trained Martial Arts in Bardonia, New York, to come up with some exercises to fit your family.

Start each exercise with your feet shoulder-width apart and repeat moves at least ten times for the most benefit.

Hit Your Shadow: Stand with your back to a light source so that it casts a shadow onto a facing wall. Raise both fists as shown, then snap out a punch, quickly returning it. Switch arms and repeat.

Originally published in the March 2014 issue of FamilyFun magazine.