11 Activities to Encourage Creativity

Speaking a second or third language is a wonderful skill, so start the process by posting a words or phrases in another language in your home. Connect the words to a milestone or event in your child's lives. For example, mark the start of a school year with the word "school" or the phrase "I love school" in another language. Each week, practice using a different word or phrase in the car, at the dinner table, or on the way to soccer practice. Introducing one new language at a time will help your child gain a deeper understanding of the patterns and sounds of various dialects. You can also check with your child's schoolteacher to see which language, if any, is being taught and then integrate that language at home. As your child learns new words, keep track of them by adding them to a bulletin board, poster, or scrapbook. For additional resources and reinforcement, parents can download mobile apps by MindSnacks, such as Learn Spanish, Learn French, or Learn Chinese.