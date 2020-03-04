Indoor Activities for Kids

Being stuck inside doesn't have to mean being bored! Get inspired with our collection of fun indoor activities for kids at home. You’ll learn how to whip up homemade play dough, participate in family-friendly games, make science experiments, create fridge-worthy artwork, and more. As a bonus, this round-up of low-cost or free indoor activities caters to children of all ages, from toddlers to elementary school students. Get ready to have some fun!

Best Indoor Activities for Kids

17 Fun Indoor Games and Activities for Kids

17 Fun Indoor Games and Activities for Kids

Break out these creative indoor play ideas for kids if you're cooped up at home. All you'll need are a few simple, inexpensive supplies.
50 Fun Trivia Questions for Kids

50 Fun Trivia Questions for Kids

Whether you have a science buff or a Harry Potter fanatic, look no further than this list of trivia questions and answers for kids of all ages that will be fun for little minds to ponder.
23 Fun STEAM and STEM Activities for Kids

23 Fun STEAM and STEM Activities for Kids

Get your kids psyched about STEM and STEAM with interactive activities they can do at home. They'll be amazed to use science, technology, engineering, art, and math in a setting that feels nothing like school.
15 Virtual Field Trips Kids Can Take from Your Living Room

15 Virtual Field Trips Kids Can Take from Your Living Room

Stuck indoors and looking for something for the kids to do? Let them venture somewhere amazing from the sofa.
I'm a Mom and a Fashion Designer: Here Are 5 Ways to Help Kids Get Creative at Home

I'm a Mom and a Fashion Designer: Here Are 5 Ways to Help Kids Get Creative at Home

Are you maxed out of art projects ideas for your kids, and feeling overwhelmed with the need to keep things exciting? There are simple and inexpensive ways to think outside the box that will spark creativity and laughter at home.
The Best Ways to Entertain an Only Child, According to Parents of Singletons

The Best Ways to Entertain an Only Child, According to Parents of Singletons

So how exactly have only children been spending their days social distancing? By learning, exercising, and having fun, thanks to these great ideas from their parents for kids of all ages.

Indoor Physical Activities for Kids

15 Best Exercise Videos on YouTube to Do With Kids

15 Best Exercise Videos on YouTube to Do With Kids

Whether you're practicing social distancing or it's just a rainy day, these fun free workout videos recommended by family fitness experts are a great way to blow off steam inside.
4 Fun Ways to Play 'Floor Is Lava' at Home

4 Fun Ways to Play 'Floor Is Lava' at Home

This classic indoor game is a great way for kids of all ages at home (and adults on Netflix, apparently) to use their imaginations, get the wiggles out, and have some fun.
How to Turn Your Living Room Into an Obstacle Course

How to Turn Your Living Room Into an Obstacle Course

12 Virtual Activities for Kids That'd Be Fun Even If You Weren't Stuck at Home

12 Virtual Activities for Kids That'd Be Fun Even If You Weren't Stuck at Home

Easy Scavenger Hunt Ideas for Kids and Free Printables

Easy Scavenger Hunt Ideas for Kids and Free Printables

Fun Karate Exercises for Kids

Fun Karate Exercises for Kids

Carrie Underwood Shared the Cutest Photos Working Out with Her Family

This is the most adorable thing you'll see all day.

