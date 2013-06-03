It may look like an oversize office supply, but with its simple, stretchy design, a resistance band is a versatile tool for strengthening the lower body. Why is that important for kids? "Strong leg and hip muscles are essential for walking, running, and playing many sports," says John Power, a personal trainer who often works with young athletes in his Northampton, Massachusetts, studio. The bands are best for kids ages 8 and up, he says, and should be low resistance.