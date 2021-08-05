The Best Bike Trailers for Kids (and Pets) to Stay Cozy and Dry

Best Bike Pet Trailer: Schwinn Rascal Bike Pet Trailer

Although it might be tempting to just shove the dog in with the kids in their trailer, it's not advisable, so for any pet parents looking to get their furry friend a trailer of its own, the highly-rated Schwinn Rascal, which is also Amazon's Choice for best dog carrier for bike riding, is the perfect pick. It can remarkably accommodate even large dogs weighing up to 100 pounds, providing them with a smooth and ventilated ride. One of the many rave reviews for this product reads, "There is no reason for us to drive anywhere from now on now that we have our bike riding solution for our little baby. All that's left now is to get her a little doggie helmet and we will be all set."