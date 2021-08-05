The Best Bike Trailers for Kids (and Pets) to Stay Cozy and Dry
If you're looking for a way to have your kids tag along on bike rides, get them outdoors, and keep them entertained and warm, a bike trailer is an absolute necessity. If you don't have a car, walking younger children to preschool and back every day can be an arduous task, especially on those colder days. If you have a bicycle, or are thinking of getting one, a good bike trailer can get you and the kids where you need to be faster, and you won't have to worry about the biting cold (for them, at least) either.
Bicycle trailers are perfect for that in-between stage when kids are too big to fit in a baby carrier, and too small to have mastered the art of cycling on their own. They can be especially helpful if you have more than one toddler on your hands. Bike seats are another solution, but loading two kids onto one bike is harder on the rider (especially if the little tykes like to wriggle around), and won't keep them warm or dry. What's more, a lot of the newer bike trailers available can convert into strollers or joggers, so you'll be sure to get plenty of use out of your buy, whether it's attached to your bike or not.
Understandably, you may be concerned about the safety of a bike trailer for kids. As parents, we always tend to fear the worst. To put your minds at ease, we reached out to an expert for safety advice and asked what to look out for when on the hunt for the best bike trailer for safe riding.
Bike trailer must-have safety features
"Bike trailers offer one of the safest ways to transport your kids," Kimberly Marek of Burley Bike Trailers in Eugene, Oregon, tells Parents. "Acting as a roll cage, the trailer frame is designed and structured to provide your child added protection." As a concerned parent, with safety understandably being the first priority, there are many factors that can come into play when searching for a trailer, including terrain, use, and seasonality. As a first point of call, Marek recommends considering the following:
- Structure: High-quality construction with strong and dependable materials are a must.
- Wheels: True spoked wheels are superior to plastic ones, and 20-inch wheels as opposed to 16-inch can provide a wider and more aggressive, therefore safer, traction. Also, look for wheel guards as they can protect against unforeseen obstacles.
- Brake: Does the trailer have a brake? How does the brake engage? Make sure you choose a brake style you're comfortable with, and test it out thoroughly before use.
- Connector: For added protection, look for a bike trailer with a flex connector at the hitching point, as this allows the trailer to remain upright even if the bike is laid flat.
- Reflectors: In what ways is the trailer visible? Adding additional reflectors can provide greater visibility, increasing safety.
- Harness: Make sure a good integrated harness system is utilized—preferably a five-point-system such as the ones you'd find in a good car seat or stroller—and can adjust with a growing child, as this will ensure your child is secure and safe.
- Seats: These need to be comfortable and offer sufficient padding for potential bumpy roads. Some are reclinable too, if you would like that option.
- Weight: All bike trailers have a maximum weight capacity and shouldn't be used once your child grows beyond that weight limit. The same is true of two-child trailers, and sticking to the weight load maximum is imperative.
- Standards: Whichever trailer you're looking at, make sure it passes all American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards. The ASTM Child Bicycle Trailer standard is currently a voluntary one, meaning that not all bike trailers are created equal.
- Installation: Unless you get it installed by a professional, be prepared to spend a bit of time setting up your bike trailer. Thoroughly reading the instructions, as well as watching a few YouTube videos will greatly assist you. A company with good customer service will also be able to provide email or telephone advice should you require it.
A further safety requirement is protective headwear. A helmet is just as important for children in a trailer as it is for the rider and should always be worn, no matter how short the distance.
How to choose the best bike trailer for your needs
In order to find the perfect bike trailer that will suit you and your child's needs, there are a few further aspects to consider:
- What's your budget?
- Do you need a single or double trailer?
- How do you plan to use the trailer; as bike-only or convertible for jogging and strolling as well?
- What type of terrain will you be riding on? Road? Gravel? Snow? This will factor into what wheels and conversion kits you might need, and whether a trailer with suspension would be the best route.
- Do you plan to use the trailer in inclement weather? If so, is the trailer cover water- and wind-resistant? Do the windows of the trailer protect against UV rays?
- How much ventilation does the trailer have?
- How much storage would you like?
Depending on your needs, there is a bike trailer that can meet them. Below you'll find our list of the top 10 bike trailers for kids (and one for fur babies!) with many safety features, to suit an array of styles, budgets, and requirements, and they're available to buy now.
- Best-Rated for Kids: Instep 2-In-1 Single/Double Seat Bike Trailer for Kids
- Best Suspension System: ClevrPlus Deluxe 3-in-1 Bike Trailer
- Best Entry Level: Thule Cadence Two Child Carrier Bicycle Trailer
- Best Adjustable Suspension: Burley D'Lite X Kid Bike Trailer
- Best for Active Family: Instep Quick-N-EZ Double Tow Behind Bike Trailer
- Best with Storage Space: Schwinn Joyrider Child Bike Trailer
- Best Single Bike Trailer for Kids: Allen Sports Deluxe Steel Child Trailer
- Best Large Weight Capacity Bike Trailer for Kids: Allen Sports Hi-Viz ET2 Bicycle Trailer
- Best Portable: Schwinn Convoy Bike Trailer
- Best Pet Trailer: Schwinn Rascal Bike Pet Trailer
Related Items
Best-Rated Bike Trailer for Kids: Instep 2-In-1 Single/Double Seat Bike Trailer for Kids
Amazon's Choice for best toddler bike trailer, this highly-rated model from Instep offers many safety features such as a five-point harness, a safety flag, 16-inch pneumatic tires, and a bug screen and weather shield canopy. You can choose from single or double trailer sizes, and four different color schemes. It folds up easily and compactly for storage or for the trunk of the car. One customer helpfully described, "[I'm] using this product to tow a 2-year-old and 10-month-old. Easy to set up (less than 10 minutes) and easy to put children in and take out! It it's safe and durable… It has a nice protective rain cover... I was worried they would get too hot inside, but there's lots of air pockets and ventilation."
Best Bike Trailer Suspension System: ClevrPlus Deluxe 3-in-1 Bike Trailer
If you and your family are partial to scenic bike rides, you might often find the terrain a little bumpier than that of straight and smoothly paved bike lanes. That shouldn't stop you from enjoying your trips, though, and with the rear-wheel suspension system on this 3-in-1 bike trailer from ClevrPlus, gravel and dirt roads won't be a problem, and your little ones will stay safe and comfortable. "This is a great running and bike trailer," one happy parent described. "It has a smooth ride for myself as well as for my babies. It can be easily folded for storage."
Best Entry Level Bike Trailer: Thule Cadence Two Child Carrier Bicycle Trailer
A simple bike trailer from top brand Thule, the Cadence two-child carrier comes with a complete bike trailer kit, easily folds away for transporting and storing, and has plenty of storage space for necessities. Its maximum weight load is an impressive 100 pounds, so two kids can comfortably enjoy trailing along on bike rides, and with the company's patented ezHitch design, attaching it to your bike is super safe and easy, even for first timers. "This trailer is very nimble," explained one parent. "I've been pleasantly surprised with how easy this is to tow… My little guy now LOVES going for bike rides and I feel like he's incredibly safe and secure."
Best Bike Trailer for Active Family: Instep Quick-N-EZ Double Tow Behind Bike Trailer
If you're one of those families that like to regularly get out into the great outdoors, come rain or shine, and are looking for the best double duty bike trailer on a budget for biking, strolling, and jogging, then the economical Instep Quick-N-EZ might just be for you. As Amazon's Choice for the best bike trailer stroller, this product has a universal coupler for attaching to most bikes, quick and easy collapsing for storage and taking with you wherever you go, a weather shield and bug screen, a rear vent window, and a storage area. "This jogging cycling stroller has served us faithfully for almost two years now and we have used it hard," explained one parent. "I've even used it to carry groceries as well as on some pretty extreme trails (with toddlers)."
Best Bike Trailer with Storage Space: Schwinn Joyrider Child Bike Trailer
We all know too well that, after having kids, there is no such thing as grabbing your phone and keys and just leaving the house. In addition to an inordinate amount of time, actually making it out of the door requires snacks, drinks, clothes, toys, binkies, and of course, the diaper bag, so when it comes to bike trailers, you'll need one that can accommodate all of these, as well as your children. As well as your kids (up to 80 pounds), the Schwinn Joyrider double baby carrier stroller/trailer can accommodate up to 12 pounds of extra storage. One five-star reviewer mentioned, "There is plenty of room on the floor of the stroller if you want to carry a diaper bag or cooler," and, although there is no under-storage on it, another parent noted that "the internal space, as well as the supplied pouch and ability to hang storage from the back makes up for it and exceeds the need."
Best Single Bike Trailer for Kids: Allen Sports Deluxe Steel Child Trailer
There is no need for a larger trailer if you only have one child to cater to, and this affordable Allen Sports deluxe single jogger trailer, which has passed the required ASTM safety standards, is lightweight and slimline, making it much easier to whizz past bike lane posts and through smaller passageways. It has all-around windows that are covered by a bug and rain shield, a five-point safety harness, and a foot bar for added comfort and protection. It's Amazon's Choice for best single bike trailer, and one of the many satisfied shoppers wrote, "I got this for my one-year-old [and] he fits perfectly… Very sturdy frame. Easy to put together. I feel like we got a safe product that will last a few years as our toddler grows."
Best Large Weight Capacity Bike Trailer for Kids: Allen Sports Hi-Viz ET2 Bicycle Trailer
For comfortably trailing slightly older kids, our choice for the best large weight capacity bike trailer is the Allen Sports Hi-Viz 2, thanks to its high weight load that can accommodate two children with a combined weight of up to 100 pounds. Many safety features such as its padded five-point harnesses, protective foot bar, three-season weather and bug shield, and hi-visibility color, also make this a stellar choice. "Such good quality for the price," wrote one reviewer. "I've used a couple times now; it is very sturdy for my two little girls." Another happy customer explained, "Super light and compact. Smooth when hauling my kids around… It is worth getting one if you're a first timer like me."
Best Portable Bike Trailer for Kids: Schwinn Convoy Bike Trailer
Able to fold down neatly and compactly in just a couple of easy steps, the Schwinn Convoy is the perfect pick for active parents who like to jog, cycle, and take road trips with their kids. With its lightweight frame, taking this thing in and out of the trunk is a breeze, and its five-point harnesses, and 2-in-1 weather canopy offer added protection from bumps in the road and the elements. "It hooks up to my bike pretty easily, and I barely notice it's there while riding," wrote one buyer, and another noted, "assembly and installation was a piece of cake."
Best Bike Pet Trailer: Schwinn Rascal Bike Pet Trailer
Although it might be tempting to just shove the dog in with the kids in their trailer, it's not advisable, so for any pet parents looking to get their furry friend a trailer of its own, the highly-rated Schwinn Rascal, which is also Amazon's Choice for best dog carrier for bike riding, is the perfect pick. It can remarkably accommodate even large dogs weighing up to 100 pounds, providing them with a smooth and ventilated ride. One of the many rave reviews for this product reads, "There is no reason for us to drive anywhere from now on now that we have our bike riding solution for our little baby. All that's left now is to get her a little doggie helmet and we will be all set."