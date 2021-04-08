Funding Fun

Maybe you've got your family budget down pat during the day-to-day of school dropoffs, Zoom meetings, lunch-packing, and bedtime routines. But when the weekend—or, gulp, the long school vacations—roll around, it can be a bit tougher to stay on track financially. After all, parents (and certainly kids) want to have fun, too! But leisure time doesn't have to mean a luxe price tag; there are plenty of family-friendly activities, from travel on a budget to entertainment close to home, that will let you stretch your spending until school starts again. Enter: Funding Fun, your go-to guide to all things family fun on a budget.

5 Financial Planning Tips for Your Summer 2021 Family Road Trip

Be prepared to spend more on everything this summer-from car rentals to the privilege of relaxing by the pool at your hotel.
How to Use Airline Miles on Things You Need for Your Family

Booking future travel gets the most value for your mileage, but you can also go shopping (or grab a gift card) today.
Chic & Budget-Friendly Boutique Hotels That Welcome Your Kids

The days of "boutique hotel" translating to "$600 per night and no kids allowed" are, thankfully, over.
7 Staycation Ideas If Coronavirus Canceled Your Spring Break Plans

COVID-19 has squashed travel plans and large group gatherings, but it doesn't mean you can't mentally escape for some fun with your family. Consider one of these safe staycation alternatives for kids of all ages.
This New Road Trip Planner Is Mom’s Best Friend

With a travel agency that specializes surprise road trip driving routes, you can relinquish your duties as Mom Planner Extraordinaire, and let someone else do the planning for once.
5 Ways to Make Road Trips Rock (on a Budget!)

Long summer rides with your kids can be a blast—and don't have to break the bank.
7 Quick Getaways Perfect for Your Next Long Weekend

These mini-vacations—perfect for upcoming long holiday weekends—will give you all the thrills of a big family trip in half the time.
11 Ways to Save More Money When Traveling with Kids

Looking to save a little cash on your next family vacation? From modern tech to good old pre-trip research, there are lots of ways families can travel without spending a fortune.
20 Fun Family Activities to Do at Home

