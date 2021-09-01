10 Cheap and Fun Things to Do With Kids This Fall

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Fall is such a magical time of year, and there are so many enjoyable things to look forward to. Yet, with each new season, there seem to be more and more expenses, but the good news is there are many fun and cheap things to do with your little ones this fall.

Whether you're looking for something simple and easy or an entire day of fun, these activities will bring joy to the whole family. So check out these top 10 cheap and fun things to do your kids will love.

Go glamping in your backyard.

You don't have to take a pricey trip somewhere to go glamping; you can have an adventure in your own backyard. Get an air mattress and fix it up with a fluffy blanket and some comfy pillows. Decorate the tent with Christmas lights and other luxurious amenities for extra pizazz.

Bake some yummy treats to snack on and bring games and books to read. The point is to make it glamorous and fun. If you truly love this experience, then you could consider investing in your own glamping tent and start going on low-cost camping adventures too.

Visit an apple orchard.

This is such a fabulous experience for kids, plus you get to take fresh delicious apples home. Apple picking season is typically between labor day and October 31st. The types of apples you can pick will depend on when you go.

For instance, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious apples are available in August through September, and Granny Smith and Pink Lady apples are available in October and into November.

The cost depends on the size of the bag or basket you decide to buy. Consider getting a good amount because you could make your own jam or apple sauce with them. After you get your basket, venture out with the kids into the gorgeous orchard and pick them right off the tree.

Make a homemade dessert.

Fall is famous for tasty treats. So, why not teach your child how to make their favorite dessert homemade? Whether they love old-fashion pumpkin pie, cherry cobbler, or creamy chocolate mousse, you can find fantastic recipes on sites like Pinterest. Plus, your home will smell heavenly from baking.

Have a painting party.

Thanks to sites like YouTube, and Yaymaker, you can have a cheap painting class/party any time you want in the comfort of your own home. These sites teach you how to paint everything from an elephant to a tropical beach scene.

You can find painting supplies at stores such as Micheals or on Amazon. Don't forget to check Micheals for coupons to save even more money.

This is a great one-on-one experience you can have with your kids, or you can let them supersize the party and invite their friends too.

Take a drive to nowhere.

There's nothing like taking a drive to nowhere to take in the sight of beautiful Autumn leaves. Keep it low-cost by packing some snacks and drinks and load up for a day of adventure with no agenda. Maybe you will see some places you would like to visit on your journey.

Give yourself time to stop along the way and make lasting memories. Don't forget to bring a camera too.

Visit a sunflower field.

Have a magical experience and head to a delightful sunflower field. You and your little ones will stroll through fields of these beauties, and some flowers reach 15 feet tall. It's pretty crazy standing next to a flower that's taller than you are.

The u-pick fields allow you to cut and take home flowers to enjoy. The great news is there are stunning sunflower fields all over the country, so be sure to add this to your Fall bucket list.

Decorate pumpkins.

Tis' the season for pumpkin everything, so of course, our list had to include decorating pumpkins. The best part is there are so many fun ways to decorate pumpkins other than the traditional carvings.

You can paint them, melt crayons over them, or even make a decoupage pumpkin. There are tons of ideas on Pinterest, so grab some glitter, paint, and glue and have fun spicing up this popular activity with the kids. Make this experience even better by going to a pumpkin patch to pick your very own pumpkin to decorate.

Make scented candles.

If you love candles, this is a fantastic budget-friendly thing to do with the kids this Fall. You can find candle-making kits for under $50 on Amazon or go to your favorite craft store to pick up supplies. There are many different types of candles you can create, too, such as pillar candles, dipped candles, or even gel candles.

Pick out your favorite Fall scents such as cinnamon, apple cider, or gingerbread to fill your home with the lovely aroma of Autumn. You could even use it as an opportunity to make candles for gifts.

Go on a picnic.

Some of the best things in life are free, or close to it anyway. Pack a picnic and take the kids to a fun park to enjoy the Fall day. Make it even better and bring some binoculars and bird watch while you're there.

If you want to get a little exploring in beforehand, check out Alltrails to find a pretty place to go hiking, then have your picnic after.

Have a bonfire.

Fall is the perfect time to have a bonfire. Grab the skewers and roast some hotdogs and marshmallows for a cheap dinner and dessert. Listen to stories from an audiobook or put on some good tunes and soak in the warmth from the fire.

If you're feeling folksy, sing some campfire tunes or play a singing game. Make your fire even more mystical and change the colors of the flames with items like Magic Fire.