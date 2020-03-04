Family Activities

35 Spring Break Activities and Ideas for Kids at Home
Stuck at home during spring break? Make the most of the vacation with these fun indoor and outdoor activities for the entire family.
How to Watch the NYC Ballet's New Virtual Season and Even Join a Few Special Online Dance Classes
The NYC Ballet is only as far as your laptop.
The Top Sleds for Kids in 2021: From Toboggans to Inflatable Ice Dragons
Your children will never want to come inside.
10 At-Home Trampoline Alternatives to Help Kids Blow Off All That Energy
Kids love jumping on trampolines, but the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests they're too dangerous for home use. Check out these 10 alternative ways for kids to expend their pent-up energy.
39 Printable Activities for Kids
Keep kids busy at home while boosting their brain development with these fun (and free) printable activities, including coloring pages, educational worksheets, scavenger hunts, and more.
18 Easy Art Activities for Kids to Do at Home
Encourage creativity and artistic expression with these fun, easy art activities for kids. Most of them require simple materials you might already have at home!