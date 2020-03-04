Family Activities

Spend some together time with these family activities that foster sharing, learning, and fun. Your kids will be glad you did.

Most Recent

Spring Break Activities and Ideas for Kids at Home

35 Spring Break Activities and Ideas for Kids at Home

Stuck at home during spring break? Make the most of the vacation with these fun indoor and outdoor activities for the entire family.
How to Watch the NYC Ballet's New Virtual Season and Even Join a Few Special Online Dance Classes

The NYC Ballet is only as far as your laptop.
The Top Sleds for Kids in 2021: From Toboggans to Inflatable Ice Dragons

Your children will never want to come inside.
10 At-Home Trampoline Alternatives to Help Kids Blow Off All That Energy

Kids love jumping on trampolines, but the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests they're too dangerous for home use. Check out these 10 alternative ways for kids to expend their pent-up energy.
39 Printable Activities for Kids

Keep kids busy at home while boosting their brain development with these fun (and free) printable activities, including coloring pages, educational worksheets, scavenger hunts, and more.
18 Easy Art Activities for Kids to Do at Home

Encourage creativity and artistic expression with these fun, easy art activities for kids. Most of them require simple materials you might already have at home!
More Family Activities

Take a Virtual Trip to the Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Met Unframed is an immersive virtual art and gaming experience.
You Can Catch Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury Taking Over the Night Sky This Weekend

This rare triple planet conjunction will form a triangle.
8 Virtual Winter Activities for Winter Break

Shooting Stars Will Light Up the Sky Like Celestial Christmas Lights This December

How to See a Frosty Moon Eclipse and a Gorgeous Full Moonrise Next Week

40 Fall Instagram Captions for Your Festive Family Photos

I'm a Mom and a Fashion Designer: Here Are 5 Ways to Help Kids Get Creative at Home

Are you maxed out of art projects ideas for your kids, and feeling overwhelmed with the need to keep things exciting? There are simple and inexpensive ways to think outside the box that will spark creativity and laughter at home.

All Family Activities

Two Meteor Showers Will Peak This Week — Here's How to Spot a Shooting Star

4 Fun Ways to Play 'Floor Is Lava' at Home

5 Planets Will Be Visible in the Sky This Week — Here's How to See Them

A Surprise Comet Is Coming to Put on a Spectacular Sky Show: Here's How to See It

50 Fun Trivia Questions for Kids

The Summertime Guide to Keeping Kids Entertained at Home

'Talking About Race' Is a New Online Resource by the National Museum of African American History—Here's How to Use It

The 12 Best Water Toys for Kids Will Turn Your Backyard Into a Mini Waterpark

8 Virtual Summer Camps Your Kids Will Love

Crayola Launches Box of Crayons with Diverse Skin Tones to 'Advance Inclusion in Creativity'

15 Best Exercise Videos on YouTube to Do With Kids

The Best Ways to Entertain an Only Child, According to Parents of Singletons

5 Easy and Crafty Ways to Bring the Outdoors Indoors

How to Turn Your Living Room Into an Obstacle Course

Walt Disney World Is Streaming the Magic Kingdom’s Fireworks Show for Fans at Home

12 Virtual Activities for Kids That'd Be Fun Even If You Weren't Stuck at Home

The Las Vegas Chippendales Dancers Turned Their Routines Into Quarantine Workout Videos

A Pink Supermoon Will Be Visible in the Sky This April

These Virtual Tours of Europe's Famous Castles Will Make You Feel Like a Royal, Even in Your Pajamas

This Virtual Tour of the Carlsbad Caverns Will Entertain You (and Your Kids) for Hours

13 Virtual Field Trips Kids Can Take from Your Living Room

The Most Dramatic 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse For A Decade Will Strike This Weekend

6 Reasons to Take Your Kid to the Library This Week—And Every Week

13 Fun Ways for Kids to Spend More Time Outside

How to Build a Snow Castle with Your Kids

