Finished Having Kids? This New At-Home Test Can Tell You if You're Entering Menopause

Many parents of, let's say, a certain age get to the point where they are pretty sure they're finished creating their family. Their kids may be teenagers or out of college. And now they are entering their next phase of parenthood, and life—menopause.

You may already be experiencing symptoms of pre-menopause: hot flashes, irregular periods, sleep problems, or vaginal dryness. You could wait until your next appointment with the gynecologist to chat with them about whether you may be pre-menopausal. Or now you could take a simple test at home to give you some information to take with you.

Clearblue, yes, the company that makes pregnancy tests and fertility self-testing kits, now has a test for menopause. It's the first-ever at-home test.

The kit, which can be purchased for about $30 at various retail pharmacies and on Amazon, detects changing levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and lets the test-taker know which stage of menopause they might be in—pre-menopause, early perimenopause, late perimenopause, or postmenopause.

“This product is based on extensive research conducted with more than 1,000 U.S. women to really understand their experience of menopause and its symptoms,” says Lucy Broadbent, the head of scientific and medical affairs at Clearblue. “Published data shows that two in three women are unprepared for the menopause journey.”

According to Broadbent, perimenopause symptoms can start around four to eight years before menopause and can be easily confused with symptoms from other health issues. In fact, many do not link their symptoms directly to menopause and might delay getting the support they need. “We want to help change that confusion into clarity.”

To buy: Clearblue Menopause Stage Indicator, $19, available at Amazon, $29 at Walgreens, and Rite Aid

How Does the At-Home Menopause Test Work?

When using Clearblue’s at-home test, you will measure your urine much like you do with a pregnancy test. Except, this urine test measures your level of FSH, which becomes elevated during menopause, instead of hCG, a pregnancy hormone.

To use the test, you will input the results of five urine tests taken over the course of 10 days along with your age and menstrual cycle history into Clearblue’s free app. This information will help to determine if you are in pre-menopause, early perimenopause, late perimenopause, or postmenopause.

The app also can help track other related symptoms such as mood changes, hot flashes, and night sweats. It will generate a personalized report that includes your FSH level, potential menopause stage, and the last six weeks of tracked symptoms.

This personalized report can be printed, taken to a health care provider, and used to facilitate a conversation, says Suruchi Thakore, MD, an OB-GYN, medical director in West Michigan, and a member of Clearblue’s Advisory Board.

“This report contains information for healthcare professionals on how [this person's] likely menopause stage was determined, as well as summarizing cycle information and symptom history,” Dr. Thakore says. “[It also] may help health care providers to better tailor personalized treatment and management plans.”

But, according to Broadbent, this product is not suitable for everyone. People who are pregnant, have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or are breast or chest-feeding should not take the test. You also should not take this test if you take hormonal birth control, hormone replacement therapy, or medications affecting FSH, she says. “It is also not for contraceptive use.”



What are the Benefits to an At-Home Menopause Test?

According to research, more than two in three people with a vagina feel unprepared to take on their menopause journey, and only 45% feel they have enough information to manage it. Broadbent says Clearblue hopes to change that.

“Our mission at Clearblue is to empower [people],” she says. “Empower [people] to take on menopause, not just endure it, by giving them the personal knowledge that allows them to own this phase, and even embrace it.”

Sameena Rahman, MD, a board-certified OB-GYN and founder of the Center for Gynecology and Cosmetics in Chicago believes this test could be a helpful starting point, especially for people who do not have a menopause provider. She adds if you use the test and suspect you are starting menopause, you can find a provider through the North American Menopause Society (NAMS)—now known as The Menopause Society.

Dr. Rahman also suggests looking for someone with NCMP credentials (NAMS Certified Menopause Practitioner). “Your symptoms should be taken seriously by the health care provider you find,” she says.

What to Know About Perimenopause and Menopause

According to Broadbent, the average age of menopause is 51 years, and nearly all those with a vagina will experience it. “But most don’t know when it’s coming, or what to expect when it does.”

Usually, the first symptoms are hot flashes and a change in menstrual patterns. These changes are influenced by changes in FSH and luteinizing hormone (LH). When your ovaries become less responsive to these hormones, your body will make more to compensate.

But, having high or low levels of FSH does not automatically mean someone is in perimenopause or starting the menopausal transition, Dr. Rahman says. “It gives you a piece of information in a place in time to help better navigate the journey. These results should always be interpreted and understood with the help of a clinician in order to better design a treatment strategy.”

Dr. Rahman also notes perimenopause is sometimes harder to deal with than menopause itself because there are such sharp fluctuations in hormones. “Usually, three types of symptoms predominate—blood, brain, and burning. Bleeding from menstruation can be shorter, longer, and more erratic," she adds. "Brain fog, cognitive distress, anxiety, depression, and mood outbursts can occur. And vaginal burning or dryness as well as systemic burning with hot flashes can be present.”

If you suspect you are in perimenopause, it is important to discuss these findings with a health care provider. “I make it a point to start a discussion of menopause with all of my patients in their early 40s. If we have puberty talks and discussions, we should have menopausal talks and discussions,” says Dr. Rahman.

What Are the Next Steps to Determine Menopause?

This at-home test should be viewed the same as an at-home pregnancy test. It provides you with a starting point and a sense of where you are at. But you still need to see a health care provider for diagnosis and treatment, says Anna Cabeca, DO, FACOG, an OB-GYN with The Girlfriend Doctor.

This means getting full blood work done, checking your vitamin levels, cholesterol and sugar levels, zinc, magnesium, and more, Dr. Cabeca says. “This will help determine how menopause is affecting not only your hormonal balance but your entire physiology," she explains. "And then you’ll know what other changes you may need to make in terms of diets, exercise, and supplementations.”

Once a health care provider has confirmed the stage of menopause, exercise and lifestyle modifications along with changes in diet are essential, says Dr. Rahman. ”Meditation, resistance training, weight-bearing exercises, the Mediterranean diet, and maximizing sleep hygiene can all improve the transition.”

Well-conducted studies have led many to wonder if the risks of hormone replacement therapy outweigh the benefits. But for individuals who qualify —such as those without cancer risks—systemic estrogen alone (if you don’t have a uterus) or estrogen and progesterone can be life-changing, Dr. Rahman adds. “Almost all vagina owners can use vaginal estrogen cream or topical estrogen without fear.”



Still, it is important to talk to a health care provider about the pros and cons of hormone replacement therapy. This mode of treatment is not recommended for everyone.

“There are many solutions to help improve quality of life,” Dr. Thakore says.

