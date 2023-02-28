OK, call me an influencer, because after picking up this face-washing wand from Amazon on sale for 60% off last week, I convinced both of my sisters to buy one too. Why? Because this thing is the perfect tool that makes washing your face not only super convenient, but downright luxurious as well.

Amazon



To buy: Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Silicone Face Scrubber and Cleanser, $15.95 (was $39.98); amazon.com



At 36, I admit that I've never actually had any type of skincare routine. I also do not I wash my face regularly, primarily because I'm a weirdo who hates the sensation of getting soap and water everywhere and making a mess of my arms/the sink/my clothes.

I know that washing my face and applying skincare products is important, so I have often searched on and off for some kind of affordable tool to help me wash my face. But most things I found were either 1. way too expensive 2. way too complicated or 3. looked like they would get filled with bacteria and cause me to break out.

So after searching forever, I finally found this facial cleaning wand last week. And it hit all of my boxes: it was on sale for a mere $15, it's a simple one-piece wand—no attachments or weird pieces needed—and it’s made of silicone, so it won’t harbor bacteria. I bought it on impulse and immediately fell in love. In fact, I love it so much that I bought two more for my teenage daughters.

Why a Facial Cleaning Wand Is a Game-Changer

Now, I know what you’re probably thinking: why on earth would you need a face cleaning wand when a washcloth can get the job done the same way? Well, I will say that you’re right—a washcloth could effectively clean your face. But if you’re anything like me, a washcloth is just not an ideal tool for face washing. I hate the sensation of a washcloth because it involves a huge mess and it also often feels too rough on my face. So I mostly just avoid doing it at all—until I got this face-changing cleaning wand.

You can apply your favorite face cleaner directly to the wand and get the whole thing wet to wash your face—all without getting your hand or arm wet in the process. Choose your favorite cleaning or massaging mode to get the bristles moving, or just scrub your face with the wand itself. You can then rinse with the wand too and finish up with a nice massage mode as well to supposedly “stimulate circulation and promote collagen production.”

Collagen production aside, I truly love this cleaning wand because it makes me look forward to washing my face, provides a deep clean and exfoliation all-in-one, and feels like a pampering session. Plus, it’s a fun tool that my daughters love as well, so I feel good about starting them on a skincare routine at an early age. I know I’ve spent a lot of years struggling with my skin, so it’s nice to know that there’s an easy way I can help them take care of their skin now. One of my daughters in particular has been struggling with breakouts and has asked me to help her learn how to take care of her skin better, so this wand came at the perfect time.

Amazon



To buy: Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Silicone Face Scrubber and Cleanser, $15.95 (was $39.98); amazon.com

Features to Love

Besides the steeply discounted price, this gorgeous wand comes with its own convenient USB charger and housing station, and has four modes—gentle, pulsating, massage, and deep cleanse—to make you feel fancy and, you know, actually clean, your skin. I especially appreciate the gentle exfoliation on my skin. I live in Michigan and the dry winters here are on brutal on my aging skin, so getting off those dry flakes really makes a difference in my skin health and how it looks when I apply makeup. The face wand is also waterproof, so a lot of reviewers mention that they just store their wand in the shower, making it super convenient to give your face some love.

To buy: Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Silicone Face Scrubber and Cleanser, $15.95 (was $39.98); amazon.com

My daughters and I truly felt like our skin was glowing and fresh after even one use. I did a lot of searching before I bought this wand and I can honestly say that this is a great deal—some brands cost hundreds of dollars for a similar product and many don’t offer the convenience of this wand with the charger and housing station and massaging modes.

One satisfied reviewer agrees with me, writing, “I wasn't sure at first if this would work or not, but I love this brush! The silicone bristles are soft so it doesn't scratch or irritate the skin. The wand style works so much better than the style of the Foreo. It's easy to hold and cleanse all over the face without worrying about dropping it. I love the different settings that it comes with as well. I don't use this for its massage purposes so I can't speak to that, but I've used every setting while cleansing and they're all gentle on the skin. Plus compared to other brands you can't beat the price!”