The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved two drugs for treating children ages 10 and older with pediatric type 2 diabetes. These approvals—for Jardiance (empagliflozin) and Synjardy (empagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride)—give health care providers a new class of medication choices when it comes to prescribing treatment. This is good news for the thousands of kids and adolescents under age 20 that are diagnosed with diabetes.

“[These approvals] will offer providers, youth, and their families more treatment options, including ones that are pills and not injections,” says Sejal Shah, M.D., a pediatric endocrinologist at Stanford Medicine Children’s Health. “Having more choices means that everyone can work together to find the best choice for the patient.”

Compared to adults, where there are 13 classes of drugs approved for treatment of type 2 diabetes, options for children previously included insulins, metformin, and several injectable drugs like liraglutide, exenatide and dulaglutide, says Chanapa Tantibanchachai, M.S., a spokesperson for the FDA. Until these new launches, metformin was the only oral medication available for the treatment of children with type 2 diabetes.



The Importance of Having Options for Treating Pediatric Type 2 Diabetes

When it comes to helping kids with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Some can manage their condition with diet and exercise, while others will need to supplement with medications. “Prior to this approval, we were very limited in treatment options for children struggling to maintain normal hemoglobin A1c values,” says Jenice Chummar, D.O., a pediatric endocrinologist with Catholic Health Specialities. “Jardiance and Synjardy are widely used among adults, and have been shown to be effective in this population with the addition to healthy lifestyle.”

Further, type 2 diabetes can be more aggressive in kids than adults, so those additional choices become even more valuable. “Not only [do we need] options to lower blood sugar, but also options to address associated health challenges that can significantly impact youth with type 2 diabetes,” points out Dr. Shah.

As kids with youth-onset type 2 diabetes become young adults, they may have higher rates of heart and kidney complications. "Adolescence and young adulthood also can be a challenging time with many competing priorities for youth and families, interactions with peers, and emerging independence," says Dr. Shah. "This can be an added layer of complexity in the management of a chronic health condition and can have significant impacts to their health in early adulthood."

When kids have diabetes, their treatment can be a life-long undertaking. Not only does diabetes care include lifestyle and diet management, it also may include daily injections of insulin, often occurring in a complex psychosocial and cultural environment that make adherence to medical recommendations challenging, Dr. Shah adds. These new medications may help lessen that burden.

What to Know About Type 2 Diabetes and Treatment

Type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form of diabetes, is a progressive condition in which the body does not make or use insulin normally. When this happens, it leads to high levels of glucose (or sugar) in the blood. And, if left untreated or poorly managed, diabetes can damage a child’s heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves, leading to chronic problems and even early death. What’s more, the treatment of type 2 diabetes in children can be particularly challenging to manage.

“When treating children with type 2 diabetes, we have to take into consideration the support they have at home to assist in taking medications,” says Dr. Chummar. “We also have to take into account if they are able to take pills by mouth, if they have a phobia of needles, and how motivated they are to make healthy changes to lifestyle. For the most part, the healthy food options and access to certain physical activity programs are dependent on their caregivers.”

When you are working with kids, you also are treating the whole family, explains Sissi Cossio, M.D., a board-certified pediatric endocrinologist at Pediatrix Endocrinology of Florida. “Parents are sometimes afraid to start medications with the concern that it will be long-term, or because of the side effects. Supervision of treatment is always a challenge.”

These new drugs provide the opportunity to diversify treatment, she adds. They also give health care providers alternatives if complications or side effects are present. Most importantly, improving children's glucose levels will impact their quality of life and reduce serious health complications as young adults, Dr. Cossio says.

How Safe and Effective Are the New Type 2 Diabetes Drugs?

Researchers examined the safety and efficacy of empagliflozin in kids in a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of 157 patients, ages 10 to 17 years, with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes. They found that, at week 26, young people taking empagliflozin had significantly lower hemoglobin A1c levels compared to the placebo group.

Empagliflozin, the active ingredient in both Jardiance and Synjardy, works to impact blood sugar levels by increasing the excretion of glucose in the urine. The most common side effects are similar to those reported in adults and include the risk of urinary tract infections and female fungal infections.

Research found that there was a higher risk of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) for pediatric patients when compared to the placebo group, regardless of whether they were taking other therapies for diabetes. But health care providers are hopeful that having additional tools for treating the disease in their arsenal will help improve lives and reduce complications of the disease.

“Pediatric endocrinologists have waited for a long time to have access to more choices of medications in the treatment of type 2 diabetes in children,” says Dr. Cossio. “[As] physicians start offering these new approved medications to their patients, together we will reassure families that we have been monitoring the progression and safety of these new drugs.”

