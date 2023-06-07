Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Favorite Grillmaster—Starting at Just $18

While they may be a little cliché, grilling tools and accessories are tried and true Father’s Day gifts. They’re thoughtful yet practical, so they’ll impress even the dads who claim they don’t need anything. Whether it’s a tool, unique seasoning, cast-iron griddle, or an upgrade of his entire grilling setup, these Father’s Day gifts are sure to impress your favorite grillmaster. With prices starting at just $18, we’ve rounded up gift ideas for any grill-loving father figure in your life.

Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron

Hedley & Bennett

Dad can grill in style with this heavy-duty apron from Hedley & Bennett. Made from 100 percent cotton canvas fabric, the apron has pockets for storing his tools and a convenient loop for hooking on tongs or a towel. The adjustable neck strap helps them find the best fit, and the stain-resistant, machine-washable materials stand up to splatter. We love this olive color with dark blue straps, but the Essential Apron is available in other cool colors, too.

To buy: Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron in Olive Green $85; hedleyandbennett.com

Eureka Sprk Camp Grill

REI

For the grillmaster who is also an avid camper, this portable grill lets them cook tasty meals right at the campsite. It features a removable, dishwasher-safe grease tray, nonstick ceramic grate, auto-ignition, adjustable flame settings, and more. If there isn’t a table handy, the grill’s feet are adjustable to make it steady on uneven surfaces. (Note that the required butane fuel is not included.)

To buy: Eureka Sprk Camp Grill $140; rei.com or amazon.com

Spicewalla Ultimate BBQ Collection

SpiceWalla

No backyard barbecue is complete without good seasoning. This BBQ collection has a unique variety of spices, from a carne asada rub to piri piri to a lemon pepper seasoning. They can even use the chili lime seasoning to rim a spicy margarita.

To buy: Spicewalla Ultimate BBQ Collection $60; spicewalla.com or amazon.com

Omaha Steaks Deluxe Father’s Day Gift Package

Omaha Steaks

The dad in your life can whip up a Father’s Day feast with this collection of high-quality meats delivered right to his door. The deluxe package comes with four 5-ounce butcher’s cut sirloin steaks, four 5-ounce air-chilled boneless chicken breasts, four 5-ounce burgers, four and 3-ounce jumbo franks, as well as scalloped potatoes, caramel apple tartlets, and a jar of Omaha Steaks seasoning.

To buy: Omaha Steaks Deluxe Father’s Day Gift Package $241; omahasteaks.com

Made In Grill Press

Made In

Crafted in Sweden, this stainless steel grill press helps maximize the surface contact between the grill and the meat, ideal for smashburgers, bacon, and more. The raised handle keeps hands away from the flame, and the leather cover is a sleek touch. This grill press is dishwasher-safe, and make sure to remove the leather handle cover while cleaning and cooking.

To buy: Made In Grill Press $49; madeincookware.com or amazon.com

Thermoworks Thermapen One

Thermoworks

True to its name, the Thermapen One delivers readings in one second or less. Available in several colors, the America’s Test Kitchen-winning meat thermometer will help your favorite dad grill to perfection with its auto-rotating, backlit display, motion-sensing wake mode, and impressive temperature reading accuracy.

To buy: Thermoworks Thermapen One $79.96 (was $99.95); thermoworks.com

Oxo Grilling Prep and Carry System

OXO

Lugging prepped ingredients out to the grill can be a pain (and a spill hazard), which is exactly why we appreciate this clever Oxo set. This system comes with a cutting board for cooking prep; a deep tray for safely transporting the ingredients outside; and two smaller trays to keep raw and cooked items separate. The smaller trays are color-coded to prevent cross contamination, and the dishwasher-safe set nests together for compact storage.

To buy: Oxo Grilling Prep and Carry System $40; oxo.com

All-Clad BBQ Tool Set

Williams Sonoma

Made from All-Clad’s signature heavy-gauge stainless steel, this barbecue tool set comes with a slotted turner for flipping burgers; a two-prong fork; locking, scalloped tongs; and a boar-bristle basting brush. Each tool is etched with the All-Clad logo and has a handy hanging hole for storage. Bonus: these barbecue tools are dishwasher safe.

To buy: All-Clad BBQ Tool Set $120; williamssonoma.com or amazon.com

Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill

Weber

If you’re looking to majorly upgrade their grilling setup, this deluxe charcoal grill from Weber is a gift they’re sure to brag about to their friends. Available in black, copper, and green, the Performer has an easy-to-use gas ignition, a porcelain-enameled lid and bowl to retain heat, and a weather-resistant bin for storing extra charcoal. He’ll also appreciate the work surface for prepping ingredients and that the lid slides onto the side of the grill so it doesn’t have to go on the ground.

To buy: Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill $549; amazon.com or weber.com

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle

Williams Sonoma

This workhorse is a grill and griddle all in one, so they can whip up breakfast on one side then flip it over to grill veggies, shrimp, or meat. The pre seasoned double-burner grill has ergonomic handles to help maneuver it over the flames and drip trays to catch excess oil and liquid. Plus, it’s safe to use in the oven or broiler up to 550 degrees and is even induction stove-friendly.

To buy: Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle $59.95; amazon.com

OXO Grilling Tongs and Turner Set

OXO

Grilling tongs and a turner are basic grilling needs, so you’ll want the grill-lover to have a heavy-duty, user-friendly set. Both tools have non-slip grips and are made from dishwasher-safe stainless steel for convenient cleanup. Plus, the slotted, double-bend turner provides good leverage, and the tongs have a scalloped edge to securely grip the food. There’s even a built-in bottle opener on the tongs.

To buy: Oxo Grilling Tongs and Turner Set $17.99 (was $22.95); amazon.com

Feges BBQ Signature BBQ Sauce Sampler

Good Belly

Straight from a popular barbecue spot in Texas, this sampler comes with five unique sauces for them to experiment with. Flavors include a tangy mustard-vinegar; a blend of mayonnaise, horseradish, and apple cider; sweet and spicy Korean red chili paste; lightly sweet vinegar; and of course, a classic sweet barbecue sauce.

To buy: Feges BBQ Signature BBQ Sauce Sampler $50; goldbelly.com

The Best Grilling Cookbook Ever Written by Two Idiots

Bookshop

To give Dad some grilling inspiration, gift him this cookbook written by the Grill Dads. The user-friendly book teaches readers how to use a grill to cook just about anything, with no advanced culinary skills required.

To buy: The Best Grilling Cookbook Ever Written by Two Idiots $18.99; amazon.com or bookshop.org

Lodge Cast Iron Grill Basket

Williams Sonoma

This 12-inch double-handed grill basket will help them grill veggies, shrimp, and other smaller items without the risk of them falling into the flames. Pre seasoned with vegetable oil, the Lodge Cast Iron Grill Basket has a large perforated surface to help any bbq-aficionado achieve that perfect grilled flavor.

To buy: Lodge Cast Iron Grill Basket $29.90 (was $34.50); amazon.com

Traeger BBQ Multi-Tool

Traeger

Lugging all of his grilling tools outside can be tricky, so the dad in your life will appreciate this handy four-in-one grilling tool from Traeger. It comes with a silicone basting brush, small spatula, pigtail food flipper, and even a wine opener. And since it all folds up together, it doesn’t take up much space in the kitchen drawer.

To buy: Traeger BBQ Multi-Tool $40.22; amazon.com or traeger.com