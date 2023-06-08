Father's Day is right around the corner (June 18, to be exact), and if you're still stumped on what to get the dad in your life—or haven't even started thinking about it yet—we've got you covered. For the father figure that's obsessed with the hottest gadgets and newest tech, to the ones who love lounging and playing video games in their free time, we've got something for everyone on this list.

From new AirPods, to revolutionary sunglasses with built-in audio, to a mini projector that literally fits in the palm of their hand, one of these Father's Day gift ideas is sure to be just the one you didn't know you were looking for.

Bose Frames Tempo Sunglasses

Amazon

These ingenious polarized sunglasses have audio capabilities built right into the temples without anything having to go in our on their ears. They're great for hiking or running outside when they want to protect eyes from harsh UV rays but still enjoy music, a podcast, or even chatting on a phone call without having to fumble around for loose ear buds. The Bose Frames Tempo have Bluetooth capability and will work for eight hours on each full charge. The "Open Air Audio' design lets them listen to whatever they want while still being able to hear surrounding noises at the same time—and they're a whopping 40 percent off for Father's Day right now.

To buy: Bose Frames Tempo Sunglasses $149 (was $249); amazon.com

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Amazon

For dad with a Nintendo Switch, the latest addition to the Zelda franchise is a perfect summer treat. One dad who recently tried the game reported that it "was hours of fun" thanks to "an intriguing storyline" and "creative new ways to play." As an added bonus, it's Rated E, meaning it can even be played in front of the kids.

To buy: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $64.95 (was $69.99); amazon.com

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon

Whether they're due for an upgrade—or a first pair, it's hard to go wrong with AirPods Pro. They're super easy to pair to any device—phone, laptop, tablet, and more—and the Pros come with four pairs of silicone tips to ensure a great fit for any ears. A pair of fully charged AirPod Pros will last 30 hours for days of use.

To buy: Apple AirPods Pro $199 (was $249); amazon.com

3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

Amazon

For the dad with all the devices, help streamline charing-and the clutter on their nightstand—with this all-in-one charging stand that can power up an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at the same time, without messy cords everywhere.

To buy: 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand $21.59 with onsite coupon (was $29.99); amazon.com

Moleskine Smart Writing Set

Amazon

For those that still love the feel of pen to paper but also want to keep digital copies, the Moleskine Smart Writing Set is a clever solution. This set comes with a Smart Notebook, Smart Pen, a pen tip refill, and USB charger. To use it, one simply writes in the notebook like they normally would, and a corresponding app (that works with both Apple and Android devices) digitizes and saves the writing which can then be organized in the app. One reviewer raved that "this system is seamless, effective and easy."

To buy: Moleskine Smart Writing Set $279.99; amazon.com

Sonos Roam Portable Speaker

Sonos

This sleek portable speaker boasts high-quality sound and that nearly $45 off right now, a fantastic deal for Father's Day. It's waterproof, drop-proof, pairs easily with Apple AirPlay 2 and comes in five different colorways. The battery lasts for 10 hours, making it the perfect addition for that next beach/camping day or simply for them to listen to some music while grilling,

To buy: Sonos Roam $134.25 (was $179); sonos.com

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset

Take them out of reality with this popular virtual reality headset. The Meta Quest 2 has high-resolution display and doesn't require a separate PC or console. There are over 250 games, fitness classes, social entertainment, and more to explore, and with over 70,000 five-star ratings, people are clearly loving their headsets. "This is some of the most fun I've had in a long time," one person shared. "I am a grown man and I feel like I have discovered a whole new universe."

To buy: Meta Quest 2 VR Headset $349 (was $429); amazon.com

Lego Pac-Man Arcade

Lego

This is retro tech—a Lego replica of the nostalgic 80s Pac-Man arcade game that one never really outgrows. For the Lego-loving father figure, it doesn't really get much cooler than this. It comes with over 2,600 pieces and while it won't play like the electronic version of the game, the mechanical maze is workable. One happy reviewer praised it for being "super fun and challenging to build."

To buy: Lego Pac-Man Arcade $269.99; lego.com

Star Wars Casetify iPhone Case

Casetify

Treat the Star Wars fan in your life to this limited-edition iPhone case featuring the iconic Tatooine binary sunset. Available for iPhone models 7 and beyond. The Ultra Impact version is drop-proof and Mag-Safe compatible.

To buy: Star Wars Casetify iPhone Case starts at $68; casetify.com

Mini Projector for iPhone

Amazon

If you have a lot of family road trips on the horizon, the tech-loving dad in your life may appreciate this clever projector that can be connected to a smart phone, laptop, tablet, Roku Stick, or Fire Stick via its multiple ports. The projector itself is small and comparable to the size of a smart phone, making it ideal for travel. It has over 2,100 five-star ratings at Amazon with one reviewer calling it "shockingly good" for the affordable price.

To buy: Elephas Mini Projector for iPhone $67.99 with onsite coupon (was $199.99); amazon.com