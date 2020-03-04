FamilyFun Magazine

5 Ways a Trip Can Transform Your Kid's Life
Any trip, big or small, has the potential to shape your kids, whether it’s on the other side of the world or in the next state.
What Kids Really Want From a Family Vacation
Let this be the summer you can sit back and have the kids decide on where your next family vacation should be. You may be pleasantly surprised!
Make a Bath Bomb
Make bath time an ultimate moment of relaxation with this homemade bath bomb!
How to Make Crystal Geode Eggs
Grow way-cool crystal geodes with just a few household basics.
3 Sweet Treats Made with Matzo
You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy this Passover staple! We’ve built three sweet treats around the kid-friendly unleavened bread. Made with only flour and water and baked quickly, this flatbread symbolizes humility. According to religious history, the Jewish nation relied on it—along with their faith in God—for sustenance as they traveled through the desert to the Promised Land.