FamilyFun Magazine

5 Ways a Trip Can Transform Your Kid's Life
Any trip, big or small, has the potential to shape your kids, whether it’s on the other side of the world or in the next state.
FamilyFun Craft Camp
6 weeks of creative projects guaranteed to keep the kids busy, happy, and off-screen!
What Kids Really Want From a Family Vacation
Let this be the summer you can sit back and have the kids decide on where your next family vacation should be. You may be pleasantly surprised!
Make a Bath Bomb
Make bath time an ultimate moment of relaxation with this homemade bath bomb!
How to Make Crystal Geode Eggs
Grow way-cool crystal geodes with just a few household basics.
3 Sweet Treats Made with Matzo
You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy this Passover staple! We’ve built three sweet treats around the kid-friendly unleavened bread.  Made with only flour and water and baked quickly, this flatbread symbolizes humility. According to religious history, the Jewish nation relied on it—along with their faith in God—for sustenance as they traveled through the desert to the Promised Land.
4 Fun Activities to Teach Kids About Money
These simple activities teach kids about basic financial principles, including charitable giving, delayed gratification, budgeting, saving money, and compounding interest.
How to Make Dinner in a Pouch
Wrap up your fish and veggies in parchment packets for foolproof dinners the whole family will love! 
Easy Family Road-Trip Tips!
Vintage-Inspired Valentine's Treats
Vacation Spots for Outdoorsy Families
DIY Barnyard Set

How to Make a Folded Tree

Your child can bring the best of the season into every room with these mini spruces.

3 Ways to Pet-Proof Your Christmas Tree
10 High-Tech Toys for STEAM-Savvy Kids
FamilyFun Best Toys of 2016
5 Thanksgiving Dishes Kids Can Make
4 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Wall Decor
5 Under-the-Radar Spring Break Destinations for Families
Sew Fun! 3 Easy Embroidery Projects for Kids
State Secrets: 50 Little-Known Local Destinations
Mod Garlands
Easy Slow-Cooker Recipes for Every Meal of the Day
FamilyFun’s Travel Awards Survey Sweepstakes
Win a Dream Vacation!
The Origami of Devotion
Declutter With Color: 5 Organizing Ideas for Kids' Rooms
Meet a Maker: Brit + Co Founder Brit Morin
FamilyFun Printables
