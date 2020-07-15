Family Feed

Let’s sit down and eat as a family. Here you’ll get tips and tricks for healthy eating at any age.

Most Recent

15 Ways to Get Your Kids to Eat Better

15 Ways to Get Your Kids to Eat Better

A nutritionist (and mom of 7-year-old triplets!) gives tried-and-true tips for getting your kids to eat vegetables, drink milk, try new foods, and more.
Read More
How Much Does My Kid Need to Eat?

How Much Does My Kid Need to Eat?

Use this age-by-age guide to find out the amount of food your child should be eating—and how to create healthy habits for a lifetime.
Read More
Do I Really Have to Follow That Health Rule?

Do I Really Have to Follow That Health Rule?

When it comes to their own kids, even doctors struggle to follow all the parenting guidelines. We asked more than 100 pediatricians to share their strategies, so you can steal their genius advice.
Read More
'My Tummy Hurts': How to Solve Common Stomach Problems

'My Tummy Hurts': How to Solve Common Stomach Problems

Lots of kids say this every single week. We'll help you figure out what's wrong and how you can ease your child's stomach pain.
Read More
Your Kid's Diet and Her Mental Health Are Connected

Your Kid's Diet and Her Mental Health Are Connected

The food your child eats doesn't only affect her physical body. A recent study shows that a healthy diet makes for happier kids.
Read More
The 6 Types of Picky Eater—And How to Get Them to Eat

The 6 Types of Picky Eater—And How to Get Them to Eat

There are many reasons why kids shun their food. To end your dinner-table battles, you’ll need to know which kind of choosy eater you’re dealing with—and how our low-stress strategies can help.
Read More
How Can I Help My Child Make Healthier Food Choices?

How Can I Help My Child Make Healthier Food Choices?

We need to talk about food in specific ways, like how nutrition helps our bodies rather than labeling foods as "good" or "bad." Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., suggests making sure kids have access to nutritious choices without completely banning certain foods.
Read More
Here's Why You Should Never Use Food as a Reward

Here's Why You Should Never Use Food as a Reward

Promises of dessert may entice your kids to eat their vegetables. But that could have negative effects too.
Read More
5 Power Foods All Kids Need

5 Power Foods All Kids Need

Chances are, your child isn't eating enough of these crucial nutrients. Here's how to fit them in.
Read More
When Your Toddler Won't Eat: How to Handle a Dinner Strike

When Your Toddler Won't Eat: How to Handle a Dinner Strike

When your picky eater refuses to pick up a fork, it's maddening (but normal). Here's how to handle it.
Read More
Are You Making This Common Toddler Feeding Mistake?

Are You Making This Common Toddler Feeding Mistake?

Would you like to know a number one secret to happy mealtimes? Hint: this most common feeding mistake has nothing to do with what you do at meals.
Read More
How to Raise Intuitive Eaters and Why That's So Important

How to Raise Intuitive Eaters and Why That's So Important

Your kids are naturals at this healthy approach to eating. Here's how to keep it that way.
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com