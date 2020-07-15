Family Feed

15 Ways to Get Your Kids to Eat Better
A nutritionist (and mom of 7-year-old triplets!) gives tried-and-true tips for getting your kids to eat vegetables, drink milk, try new foods, and more.
How Much Does My Kid Need to Eat?
Use this age-by-age guide to find out the amount of food your child should be eating—and how to create healthy habits for a lifetime.
Do I Really Have to Follow That Health Rule?
When it comes to their own kids, even doctors struggle to follow all the parenting guidelines. We asked more than 100 pediatricians to share their strategies, so you can steal their genius advice.
'My Tummy Hurts': How to Solve Common Stomach Problems
Lots of kids say this every single week. We'll help you figure out what's wrong and how you can ease your child's stomach pain.
Your Kid's Diet and Her Mental Health Are Connected
The food your child eats doesn't only affect her physical body. A recent study shows that a healthy diet makes for happier kids.
The 6 Types of Picky Eater—And How to Get Them to Eat
There are many reasons why kids shun their food. To end your dinner-table battles, you'll need to know which kind of choosy eater you're dealing with—and how our low-stress strategies can help.
How Can I Help My Child Make Healthier Food Choices?
We need to talk about food in specific ways, like how nutrition helps our bodies rather than labeling foods as "good" or "bad." Parents.com's 'Ask Your Mom' advice columnist, Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., suggests making sure kids have access to nutritious choices without completely banning certain foods.
Here's Why You Should Never Use Food as a Reward
Promises of dessert may entice your kids to eat their vegetables. But that could have negative effects too.
5 Power Foods All Kids Need
Chances are, your child isn't eating enough of these crucial nutrients. Here's how to fit them in.
When Your Toddler Won't Eat: How to Handle a Dinner Strike
When your picky eater refuses to pick up a fork, it's maddening (but normal). Here's how to handle it.
Are You Making This Common Toddler Feeding Mistake?
Would you like to know a number one secret to happy mealtimes? Hint: this most common feeding mistake has nothing to do with what you do at meals.
How to Raise Intuitive Eaters and Why That's So Important
Your kids are naturals at this healthy approach to eating. Here's how to keep it that way.