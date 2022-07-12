Amazon Prime Day Is Here, and These Are the 50 Best Baby Deals and Savings for Parents—All Up to 80% Off

Score discounts on Graco, Lego, Ring, and more.

By Andie Kanaras
Published on July 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Prime Day Deals Tout
Photo: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and now's the time to stock up on household essentials, save big on summer fun, and get ahead of back-to-school shopping. To our surprise, we searched through the site's bevy of baby, toddler, and parent deals and found record-low prices on breast pumps, water slides, video calling devices, and more.

The retailer's biggest sale of the year runs for just 48 hours, which means every second of shopping counts. Only Prime members will have access to the event's biggest markdowns, although you can always sign up for a 30-day trial membership to unlock all the savings. And with U.S. consumer inflation reaching its highest point in more than four decades, it's probably well worth your time and money to sign up and stock up on these family and household essentials.

Avoid sticker shock and endless scrolling by shopping our 50 Amazon Prime Day baby deals and picks for parents, below.

Best Deals for the Home

50 Best Baby Deals and Savings for Parents
Amazon

Bring stress levels down with the discounted gadgets below. You'll find shopper-loved appliances from Keurig, Nutribullet, and iRobot up to 50% off, along with soothing machines such as Circadian Optics light therapy lamp and the Boppy Cuddle pregnancy pillow up to 60% off.

Best Toys and Tech Deals for the Whole Family

Amazon Prime Day Deals
Amazon

Bring the waterpark to your backyard with these deeply discounted toys. You can save 56% on our favorite splash pad and more than $150 on Banzai's inflatable water slide for epic, never-ending fun. And make sure to snag a Meta Portal right now (at just $35!), so your kids can video call grandma after their day in the sun.

Best Deals on Nursery and Baby Gear

Amazon Prime Day Deals
Amazon

Don't put off buying the right products for your baby any longer. Amazon has great deals on big-ticket items and everyday essentials, including discounts on strollers, thermometers, and even portable white noise machines. We love that you can fill your nursery with expert-approved products like Graco Hadley's 5-in-1 Convertible Crib and Sealy's Baby Flex Cool Crib Mattress, along with a Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor for under $600.

Best Deals for Nursing and Feeding

Amazon Prime Day Deals
Amazon

Right now, you can score incredible deals on everything you need to keep children fed and moms comfortable throughout the nursing process. You can shop our Parents-approved portable breast pump at its lowest price ever, for more than $150 off, and throw in the brand's milk storage system for another $20.

Best Diaper Deals

Amazon Prime Day Deals
Amazon

Last but not least, you shouldn't overlook diaper deals. Amazon has parent-approved diapers, rash creams, wipes, and more up to 40% off. And if you have a little money left over, we suggest snagging this next-level diaper bag for 69% off: it conveniently pulls out into a changing station and baby bassinet.

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals

