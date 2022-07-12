Family Life Amazon Prime Day Is Here, and These Are the 50 Best Baby Deals and Savings for Parents—All Up to 80% Off Score discounts on Graco, Lego, Ring, and more. By Andie Kanaras Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Amazon Prime Day is finally here and now's the time to stock up on household essentials, save big on summer fun, and get ahead of back-to-school shopping. To our surprise, we searched through the site's bevy of baby, toddler, and parent deals and found record-low prices on breast pumps, water slides, video calling devices, and more. The retailer's biggest sale of the year runs for just 48 hours, which means every second of shopping counts. Only Prime members will have access to the event's biggest markdowns, although you can always sign up for a 30-day trial membership to unlock all the savings. And with U.S. consumer inflation reaching its highest point in more than four decades, it's probably well worth your time and money to sign up and stock up on these family and household essentials. Avoid sticker shock and endless scrolling by shopping our 50 Amazon Prime Day baby deals and picks for parents, below. Best Deals for the Home Amazon Bring stress levels down with the discounted gadgets below. You'll find shopper-loved appliances from Keurig, Nutribullet, and iRobot up to 50% off, along with soothing machines such as Circadian Optics light therapy lamp and the Boppy Cuddle pregnancy pillow up to 60% off. YogaSleep White Noise Machine, $20.99 (originally $29.99) Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp, $20.79 (originally $30.07) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $59.99 (originally $99.99) NutriBullet Single Serve Blender, $89.95 (originally $119.99) Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $99.99 (originally $159.99) Veva Air Purifier, $99.99 with coupon (originally $159.99) Ring Video Doorbell, $74.99 (originally $99.99) Boppy Cuddle Pregnancy Pillow, $31.83 ($39.99) iRobot Roomba i7+, $449.99 (originally $999.99) Best Toys and Tech Deals for the Whole Family Amazon Bring the waterpark to your backyard with these deeply discounted toys. You can save 56% on our favorite splash pad and more than $150 on Banzai's inflatable water slide for epic, never-ending fun. And make sure to snag a Meta Portal right now (at just $35!), so your kids can video call grandma after their day in the sun. Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box, $43 (originally $59.99) Tohibee Splash Pad, $14.99 (originally $33.99) Melissa & Doug Sprinkler Toy, $11.29 (originally $25) Funavo Inflatable Swimming Pool, $43.99 with coupon (originally $79.99) Banzai Inflatable Backyard Water Slide, $237.49 (originally $399.97) Echo Dot 4th Gen Kids, $24.99 (originally $59.99) Revolution Go from Victrola, $120.97 (originally $199.99) Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet, $69.99 (originally $139.99) Meta Portal, $34.99 (originally $179) Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker, $66.49 (was $99.95) Best Deals on Nursery and Baby Gear Amazon Don't put off buying the right products for your baby any longer. Amazon has great deals on big-ticket items and everyday essentials, including discounts on strollers, thermometers, and even portable white noise machines. We love that you can fill your nursery with expert-approved products like Graco Hadley's 5-in-1 Convertible Crib and Sealy's Baby Flex Cool Crib Mattress, along with a Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor for under $600. Wowtina Baby Diaper Bag, $28.79 (originally $37.99) Bebe Earth Baby Proofing Corner Protectors, $5.85 (originally $7.81) Serene Evolution Portable White Noise Machine, $22.77 (was $31.99) Vava Smart Baby Thermometer, $49 (originally $71.99) Sealy Baby Flex Cool Standard Crib Mattress, $70 (originally $130) Graco Hadley 5-in-1 Convertible Crib, $259.99 (originally $319.99) DaVinci Swivel Glider and Ottoman, $349.99 (originally $449) Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor, $209.99 (originally $299.99) Jool Nova Baby Swing, $119.99 (originally $199.99) Graco Pramette Baby Stroller, $139.99 (originally $219.99) Best Deals for Nursing and Feeding Amazon Right now, you can score incredible deals on everything you need to keep children fed and moms comfortable throughout the nursing process. You can shop our Parents-approved portable breast pump at its lowest price ever, for more than $150 off, and throw in the brand's milk storage system for another $20. Medela Breast Milk Storage System, $20.23 (originally $33.49) Lavie Lactation Massage Roller, $16.16 with coupon (originally $19.95) The First Years 2-in-1 Bottle Warmer, $16.62 (originally $21.99) Cosco Simple Fold High Chair, $34.88 (originally $64.99) Tommee Tippee GroAnywhere Portable Travel Baby Blackout Blind, $30.99 (originally $40) Grownsy Baby Food Maker, $64.79 with coupon (originally $149.99) Medela Freestyle Flex Breast Pump, $204 (originally $379.99) Tommee Tippee Easi-Warm Electric Bottle and Food Pouch Warmer, $22.10 (originally $34.49) Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer, $20.19 (originally $32) Boppy Nursing Pillow, $27.85 (originally $34.99) Best Diaper Deals Amazon Last but not least, you shouldn't overlook diaper deals. Amazon has parent-approved diapers, rash creams, wipes, and more up to 40% off. And if you have a little money left over, we suggest snagging this next-level diaper bag for 69% off: it conveniently pulls out into a changing station and baby bassinet. Playtex Diaper Genie Complete Pail, $56.39 (originally $66.99) Playtex Diaper Genie Refill Bags 270 count, $36.54 (originally $47.99) BabyCozy Hypoallergenic Diapers, sizes 1-6, 80-148 count, from $41.99 with coupon (originally $59.99) Alvababy Adjustable Cloth Diapers, pack of 6 with 12 inserts, $30.39 (originally $53.98) Weleda Baby Calendula Diaper Cream, $9.54 (originally $14) Boudreaux's Diaper Rash Ointment, $11.12 with coupon (originally $16.99) Nageuret Reusable Swim Diaper, $16.97 (originally $24.97) Babygoal Wet Dry Bags, $12.99 (originally $25.99) WaterWipes Biodegradable Original Baby Wipes, 9 packs of 60, $22.99 (originally $35.69) HKZ Diaper Backpack with Changing Station, $20.14 (originally $64.99) Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals This Kid-Friendly, Parent-Approved Fire HD Tablet Is Up to 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day Lego Toys Rarely Go on Sale, but We Found Great Deals on 12 Best-Selling Sets Ahead of Prime Day We Dug Through Amazon's Prime Day Sales to Find the Best 10 Car Seat Deals of the Year This Echo Dot Smart Speaker for $20 Is the Prime Day Deal Every Parent Needs Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals on Diapers Are Too Good to Miss Over 2,000 Shoppers Say This Rechargeable Mini Stroller Fan Keeps Their Babies Cool—Even in the Vegas Heat From Legos to Squishmallows, These Are the Prime Day Toy Deals Worth Shopping Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit