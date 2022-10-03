Family Life We Found the 16 Best Toy Deals for All Ages Already Live Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Score deals on Lego, baby bouncers, Melissa & Doug, and more. By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals across a number of their websites. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she was an editor at BergenMama.com and Woman's World Magazine, and previously held an internship at PEOPLE. She has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, and received her bachelor's degree in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs. our editorial guidelines Published on October 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon As the days quickly inch toward the holiday shopping season, that means one thing: It's time for parents everywhere to start frantically searching for those must-have gifts on your child's wish list or the one you created yourself and are checking twice. The good news is that, this year, for the first time ever, Amazon is introducing not one but two Prime Day sales, and this one is just in time for the holiday shopping season. Targeted to Amazon Prime members, the first-ever Amazon Prime Early Access Sale takes place on Wednesday October 11 through Thursday October 12, giving parents the chance to rejoice at discounts on thousands of the hottest items for the holiday season, including popular toys and educational activities for kids from newborns to tweens. Fortunately, you don't need to wait until the actual sale to score amazing deals on toys and games. From soft building blocks for the littlest ones to professional-style scooters for older kids, Amazon has already started rolling out deals that will make both parents and kids happy. While you don't have to be a Prime member to shop, members will get exclusive access to some of the best sales. You can also sign up for a free 30-day trial to buy items for less during the Early Access Sale (and now!). Since holiday gifts aren't quite on the brain for many kids yet, you may be overwhelmed when browsing Amazon's best deals on toys and games. We've combed through many of the highly rated, hot-ticket items and beloved toys on sale and broken down the best deals by age group, so you can surprise your own kids—or someone else's—when the holidays roll around soon enough. Early Learning Centre Blossom Farm Playmat & Arch, $18.49 (originally $39.99) Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo, $99.99 (originally $119.99) Litand Soft Stacking Blocks, $19.99 (originally $27) Prextex 2-Pack Cartoon Remote Control Cars, $30.99 (originally $49.99) KidKraft Modern White Play Kitchen, $93.99 (originally $129.99) Magformers Creator Carnival Deluxe Building Set, $45.49 (originally $79.99) Bumper Buddy Ride On Electric Bumper Car, from $249.99 (originally $299.99) Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues & You! Wooden Take-Along House, $14.99 (originally $64.99) VTech Kidizoom Camera Pix, $26.80 (originally $44.99) VTech Kidizoom Carrying Case, $16.50 (originally $21.99) Niskite Handheld Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone, $19.99 (originally from $39.99) Lite Brite Oval HD, $12.60 (originally $19.99) Crayola Model Magic 75 Count, $30.10 (originally $59.99) K'Nex Thrill Rides Twisted Lizard Roller Coaster Building Set, $27.99 (originally $33.53) LEGO Minecraft The First Adventure, $55.99 (originally $69.99) Mongoose Rise Youth and Adult Freestyle Stunt Scooter, $78 (originally $129.99) Best Toy Deals for Ages 0 to 2 Babies and toddlers won't be able to provide you with a list of what they want, but this is a great opportunity to get some of those items that were missed from your registry. Amazon has great deals right now on items from baby playmats to remote cars for endless entertainment. Early Learning Centre Blossom Farm Playmat & Arch Amazon Buy Now For babies who can't yet sit up on their own, playmats offer the opportunity for them to engage with the world around them and use their senses. Whether your baby tries to grab the hanging toys, chew on them, or simply observe theseobjects, a playmat provides a comfortable, safe space for the littlest ones. One reviewer noted this Amazon exclusive has thick, comfortable padding, which is perfect for tummy time. To buy: Early Learning Centre Blossom Farm Playmat & Arch, $18.49 (originally $39.99); amazon.com Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo Amazon Buy Now Once your baby can keep their head up and support themselves more confidently, stimulate their senses with the Rainforest Jumperoo. Babies (and even smaller toddlers) can give their legs some exercise while bouncing and enjoying the sights and sounds of this popular activity center, while parents enjoy a few minutes of rest. With nearly 90 percent five star ratings, this is one item you don't want to miss. To buy: Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo, $99.99 (originally $119.99); amazon.com Litand Soft Stacking Blocks Amazon Buy Now Not only are blocks an essential toy for developing a child's hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills, but these soft non-toxic silicone blocks also provide learning opportunities with their assortment of shapes, numbers, animals, and colorful designs. Plus the soft, squishy texture of the 12-piece set will ease your mind when they inevitably stack and fall. To buy: Litand Soft Stacking Blocks, $19.99 (originally $27); amazon.com Prextex 2-Pack Cartoon Remote Control Cars Amazon Buy Now With a police and race car, kids can race a friend or a sibling with this easy-to-use remote control set. The cars light up and make sounds for added stimulation and include removable action figures that can be used for additional play. Amazon shoppers love how easy the cars are to operate, even for kids as young as 2 years old. To buy: Prextex 2-Pack Cartoon Remote Control Cars, $30.99 (originally $49.99); amazon.com Best Toy Deals for Ages 3 to 5 As your child begins to assert themselves more during this important time of growth, they may have a better handle on their interests and the types of play they enjoy. These toys offer both fun and educational opportunities—without your child even knowing it! KidKraft Modern White Play Kitchen & 27-Piece Matching Cookware Set Amazon Buy Now Pretend play is a huge part of a child's development, and KidKraft's well-known durable kitchen design provides plenty of opportunity. With a play sink, refrigerator, microwave, oven, burners, phone, and 27 cookware items, budding chefs will love the variety of compartments and accessories. To buy: KidKraft Modern White Play Kitchen, $93.99 (originally $129.99); amazon.com Magformers Creator Carnival Set Amazon Buy Now Your STEM-savvy child can build their own carnival rides with Magformers 46-piece Carnival Set, with step-by-step instructions for creating a Ferris wheel, carousel, and more carnival rides. Or, let them tap into their creativity and build their own unique design. Reviewers love that these magnets are "great for people of all ages." To buy: Magformers Creator Carnival Deluxe Building Set, $45.49 (originally $79.99); amazon.com Bumper Buddy Ride On Electric Bumper Car Amazon Buy Now Your child is no longer too small for bumper cars with this ride-on toy that reviewers say has a long battery life and is easy for both older children to navigate and for parents to control with the remote for younger children. The two-speed toy can be used outdoors or indoors, with soft rubber bumpers that won't scratch walls. Save $125 and grab one today. To buy: Bumper Buddy Ride On Electric Bumper Car, from $249.99 (originally $299.99); amazon.com Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues & You! Wooden Take-Along House Amazon Buy Now The famous blue dog gets the Melissa & Doug treatment with this playhouse that teaches kids shape recognition and develops motor skills. Plus, they can engage with their favorite characters through puzzles and blocks. The best part? It's currently 77 percent off. To buy: Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues & You! Wooden Take-Along House, $14.99 (originally $64.99); amazon.com Best Toy Deals for Ages 6 to 8 Kids ages 6 to 8 walk a fine line between wanting to play with toys andnot knowing which toys to play with (or thinking some are too babyish). It's important to let kids continue to be, well, kids, and Amazon's deals are a great way to encourage play. VTech Kidizoom Camera Pix in Blue Amazon Buy Now Budding photographers can get a taste of their first photos with this easy-to-use camera and video recorder. Let your child take pictures with their friends in selfie-mode or while on vacation with this durable device that comes with fun photo and voice-recording effects plus built-in kid-friendly and entertaining games. And bonus! The Amazon-exclusive VTech Kidizoom Carrying Case is also on sale and will keep their camera safe. To buy: VTech Kidizoom Camera Pix, $26.80 (originally $44.99); amazon.com; VTech Kidizoom Carrying Case, $16.50 (originally $21.99); amazon.com Niskite Handheld Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone Amazon Buy Now Oversized karaoke machines are a thing of the past with these portable microphones that can be used for singing, recording,listening to music, or using the silly voice-changing setting. Grab one in blue, rose gold, gold, or purple, each with its own discount. To buy: Niskite Handheld Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone, $19.99 (originally from $39.99); amazon.com Lite Brite Oval HD Amazon Buy Now Hot off the Stranger Things press tour, kick it old-school with your kids by introducing them to the original light-up toy. Great for the age group that no longer puts everything in their mouth, Lite Brite Oval comes with eight design templates, now in high definition. To buy: Lite Brite Oval HD, $12.60 (originally $19.99), amazon.com Crayola Model Magic 75 Count Amazon Buy Now Before you start thinking "who needs that much model magic?," grab this half-off deal while it's hot because mess-free model magic goes fast—and doesn't expire before opening. With a mix of colors, this classpack is good for rainy/snowy day activities, birthday parties, or a creative after-school activity for all ages. To buy: Crayola Model Magic 75 Count, $30.10 (originally $59.99); amazon.com Best Toy Deals for Ages 9+ K'Nex Thrill Rides Twisted Lizard Roller Coaster Building Set Amazon Buy Now Enhance your child's K'Nex experience with this motorized set that comes with 402 pieces to build a lizard-themed coaster track. Not only will your child gain STEM skills, they'll also love playing with the creation they worked hard on. While age appropriate for kids 7 and up, kids ages 9 and older should have no problem building this themselves. To buy: K'Nex Thrill Rides Twisted Lizard Roller Coaster Building Set, $27.99 (originally $33.53); amazon.com Lego Minecraft The First Adventure Amazon Buy Now Parents of kids in elementary school have likely heard of a little thing called Minecraft. Let them build a gaming world IRL with this 542 piece set that includes a number of popular characters, such as Steve and Alex, and will keep kids occupied for hours as they (unknowingly) gain math skills. 