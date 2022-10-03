We Found the 16 Best Toy Deals for All Ages Already Live Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 

As the days quickly inch toward the holiday shopping season, that means one thing: It's time for parents everywhere to start frantically searching for those must-have gifts on your child's wish list or the one you created yourself and are checking twice. The good news is that, this year, for the first time ever, Amazon is introducing not one but two Prime Day sales, and this one is just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Targeted to Amazon Prime members, the first-ever Amazon Prime Early Access Sale takes place on Wednesday October 11 through Thursday October 12, giving parents the chance to rejoice at discounts on thousands of the hottest items for the holiday season, including popular toys and educational activities for kids from newborns to tweens. Fortunately, you don't need to wait until the actual sale to score amazing deals on toys and games. From soft building blocks for the littlest ones to professional-style scooters for older kids, Amazon has already started rolling out deals that will make both parents and kids happy. While you don't have to be a Prime member to shop, members will get exclusive access to some of the best sales. You can also sign up for a free 30-day trial to buy items for less during the Early Access Sale (and now!).

Since holiday gifts aren't quite on the brain for many kids yet, you may be overwhelmed when browsing Amazon's best deals on toys and games. We've combed through many of the highly rated, hot-ticket items and beloved toys on sale and broken down the best deals by age group, so you can surprise your own kids—or someone else's—when the holidays roll around soon enough.

Best Toy Deals for Ages 0 to 2

Babies and toddlers won't be able to provide you with a list of what they want, but this is a great opportunity to get some of those items that were missed from your registry. Amazon has great deals right now on items from baby playmats to remote cars for endless entertainment.