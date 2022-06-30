School's out, and you may have no idea what to do with your kids all day. Keeping them entertained can feel like a full-time job, especially if you prioritize no screen time. But just like any challenge, the right tools (or toys) make a difference.

Now's the time to take advantage of the warm weather and these amazing Prime Day toy deals. Amazon has everything you need to mesmerize, stimulate, and engage your children this summer for up to 60% off, from award-winning playsets to shopper-loved gadgets. Bring the jungle gym to your backyard with an easy-to-assemble climbing tower or an enviable bounce house—both are under $200. Teach your little ones how to ride a bike or balance on a toddler-friendly wiggle car. You can't go wrong with any of the steeply discounted toys listed below.

Amazon's biggest sale of the year, Prime Day, is finally here and will give shoppers 48 hours to save big across all categories on July 12 and 13. We found hundreds of Amazon toys deeply discounted and sifted through the site so you can secure the best deals with little to no hassle. Most of these toys are available to all, but if you sign up for a free trial membership of Amazon Prime, your purchases will arrive within two days of placing your order (and with free shipping!).

These are the deals available as of this writing, but we'll be updating this list as soon as new discounts pop up during and post-Prime Day 2022, so be sure to check back.