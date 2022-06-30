From Water Toys to Legos and Squishmallows, These Are the Prime Day Toy Deals Worth Shopping

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process.

School's out, and you may have no idea what to do with your kids all day. Keeping them entertained can feel like a full-time job, especially if you prioritize no screen time. But just like any challenge, the right tools (or toys) make a difference.

Now's the time to take advantage of the warm weather and these amazing Prime Day toy deals. Amazon has everything you need to mesmerize, stimulate, and engage your children this summer for up to 60% off, from award-winning playsets to shopper-loved gadgets. Bring the jungle gym to your backyard with an easy-to-assemble climbing tower or an enviable bounce house—both are under $200. Teach your little ones how to ride a bike or balance on a toddler-friendly wiggle car. You can't go wrong with any of the steeply discounted toys listed below.

Amazon's biggest sale of the year, Prime Day, is finally here and will give shoppers 48 hours to save big across all categories on July 12 and 13. We found hundreds of Amazon toys deeply discounted and sifted through the site so you can secure the best deals with little to no hassle. Most of these toys are available to all, but if you sign up for a free trial membership of Amazon Prime, your purchases will arrive within two days of placing your order (and with free shipping!).

These are the deals available as of this writing, but we'll be updating this list as soon as new discounts pop up during and post-Prime Day 2022, so be sure to check back.

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box
Keep your kid occupied for more than 15 minutes with this jumbo Lego set. It includes 790 pieces and 33 colors for building homes, imaginative creatures, and more. Customers love that it's compatible with all Lego sets and comes with a booklet for inspiration.

To buy: Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box, $43.49 (originally $59.99); amazon.com

Little Tikes Jump n' Slide Inflatable Bouncer

Little Tikes Jump 'n Slide Inflatable Bouncer
Blow your kids away with the bounce house of their dreams. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given this one a five-star rating, saying it's easy to set up, safe, and totally worth the money. Parents in the reviews can't stop raving about how it tires their little ones out. Best of all, you can save over $100 on the bouncer right now.

To buy: Little Tikes Jump n' Slide Inflatable Bouncer, $187.75 (originally $309.99); amazon.com

Eazy Peezy Climbing Tower

Eezy Peezy Monkey Bars Climbing Tower
Rain or shine, your kids can climb on this playground-worthy tower year-round. The sturdy structure weighs only 27 pounds for easy transporting and can hold up to 150 pounds. Plus, it features UV-protected materials for longevity.

To buy: Eazy Peezy Climbing Tower, $149.99 (originally $220); amazon.com

Lil' Rider Wiggle Car Ride-on Toy

Wiggle Car Ride On Toy
Let your little one practice riding on wheels without the risk of tipping over. This wiggle car is low to the ground and operates on three wheels alone—no batteries required! It's safe to scoot on a variety of terrain, such as asphalt, tile, and concrete. However, Lil' Rider advises against using it on wood floors.

To buy: Lil' Rider Wiggle Car Ride On Toy, $31.99 (originally $74.99); amazon.com

Schwinn Koen & Elm Toddler and Kids Bike

Schwinn Koen & Elm Toddler and Kids Bike
There's no better time to buy or learn how to ride a bike than summer. You can save 20% on this one from Schwinn that has removable training wheels and an ergonomic, adjustable saddle for a smooth, comfortable ride.

To buy: Schwinn Koen & Elm Toddler and Kids Bike, $127.99 (originally $159.99); amazon.com

Wishhouse Walkie Talkies

Wishouse Walkie Talkies
From scavenger hunts to capture the flag, your kids will always find a reason to play with walkie talkies. This pack includes four walkie talkies for the whole family, two USB chargers, and 12 rechargeable AA batteries. Amazon shoppers are impressed with their one-mile range, clear sound, and easy setup.

To buy: Wishhouse Walkie Talkies, $50.39 (originally $79.99); amazon.com

Jumella Lawn Mower Bubble Machine

JUMELLA Lawn Mower Bubble Machine
Summertime calls for bubbles… lots of bubbles! This machine will not only mesmerize your little one but get them on their feet, too. It blows bubbles as it moves and mimics the sound of a lawn mower for extra fun and stimulation. The shopper-loved gadget comes with five bubble wands and three bubble solutions, and you can snag it all for almost half off right now.

To buy: Jumella Lawn Mower Bubble Machine, $22.99 (originally $44.99); amazon.com

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron
Teach your children the power of magic with this mind-blowing toy. Together you can plop in the potion's ingredients to create real mist and make a mystical creature (that pops through a trap door). We named it one of the best toys for big kids in 2021 because it's highly interactive and super adorable.

To buy: Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron, $48.99 (originally $74.99); amazon.com

Got2Glow Fairy Finder

Got2Glow Fairy Finder
Why catch fireflies when you can catch fairies? This best-selling toy lets users search, collect, trade, and care for over 30 virtual fairies (think Pokémon Go). The jar has a removable lid for fairies to fly into and a sturdy handle for easy carrying.

To buy: Got2Glow Fairy Finder, $14.49 (originally $39.99); amazon.com

Squishmallow Wanda the Watermelon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 16" Wanda The Watermelon
Celebrate summer by securing a lovable Squishmallow for 32% off. This 16-inch toy is cuddly and comfortable for napping, whether your kid's at home or on the road.

To buy: Squishmallow Wanda The Watermelon, $16.88 (originally $22.99); amazon.com

