I Take My Toddler Camping All the Time—Here Are My Must-Packs for Any Family Camping Trip

Though a family camping trip can very closely resemble a state of organized chaos, if it’s something you’re passionate about—or want to do in the future—it’s worth it. As a lifelong camper and mom to a 1-year-old, I was initially overwhelmed by the prospect of sleeping outside with a small child. After my family and I decided to go for it, we realized that preparation, flexibility, and a commitment to making the most of any situation at hand are key to a successful trip.

When it comes to traveling with kids, there’s never any guarantee that things will go as planned, but you can and should plan ahead as much as possible. Since our first family camping trip, we’ve experienced our fair share of total failures and big wins, gaining confidence in our skills and a real appreciation for high-quality, family-focused outdoor gear that helps us enjoy the highs and muddle through the lows, all in the name of making memories.

During her first year, our little one joined us on everything from yurt camping in Acadia National Park to a road trip through the Blue Ridge Mountains to beautiful winter hikes and more. Through it all, this durable, versatile gear has helped our family succeed on camping trips and other outdoor adventures.

You can’t have a relaxing evening around the campfire without a comfy chair—or, in this case, a love seat. This low-slung camp loveseat engulfs you in a soft, cushioned seat that’s roomy enough to fit two adults without being a tight squeeze. The adjustable armrests and insulated cup holders make for an ultra-cozy seat, and little ones will have fun snuggling up in this outdoor sofa that’s made from durable 600-denier polyester. It’s also easy to fold up and stow away in the included storage bag so you can go from one adventure to the next.

After testing a few other models, I can confidently say this Osprey backpack is far and away one of the best on the market. Ultralight and packable, it folds down compactly to make room for all the camping gear you’re hauling as a family, so you don’t need to worry about wasting space in the car if you don’t get to use it. There’s ample storage; a harness system that clasps in the back, rather than the front, for a quick and easy setup; and a removable sun shade. (Osprey also sells a rain cover, but I’ve found the sunshade provides plenty of protection from moderate wind and rain.) Overall, it has a small, adjustable frame that fits many body shapes and sizes so parents can share the load.

My favorite thing to do after we’ve settled into camp is to switch on our solar-powered string lights to kick off a cozy night under the stars. We’ve been using these portable lights by MPowered for years and love how they light up a large campsite by casting a warm glow in every direction. Strung along the cord are 10 energy-efficient shatterproof LED bulbs with four different brightness settings, as well as an efficient solar panel that provides up to 20 hours of use. If you run out of juice, simply connect the USB cord to a portable charger to keep going. Luckily, the lights are also waterproof, so you don’t need to worry if it rains overnight.

We’ve learned that you always need a little more space than you think you do, so a sturdy camp table is a must-have for family camping trips. This roll-up table from REI is perfect for meal prep or using as a side table when you’re hanging around the campfire. Thanks to its height, it’s also a great spot to keep beverages or other items out of the reach of curious kiddos, and there are four hooks to hang things like cooking towels or garbage bags.

After far too many sleepless nights, we purchased this infant sleeping bag in hopes of a cozier and better night’s sleep for all. At risk of sounding hyperbolic, we were amazed when our little camper fell asleep minutes after we zipped her up and stayed asleep all night. We learned the hard way that it’s better to prepare for cold nights rather than risk it, so if you plan on camping in climates where the temperature can fall below 40 or even 30 degrees Fahrenheit overnight, this will serve you well.

Designed to seal in warmth and prevent overheating, the bag has lightweight synthetic down insulation, a soft fleece collar that meets the American Academy of Pediatrics’ safe sleep guidelines, and cuffs. The brand makes a range of bags for different temperature ratings, ages, and sizes—and with each bag made to fit for up to two years, you’ll have time to make good use of it before your little one is ready to size up.

A portable highchair is an absolute essential when you’re camping with an infant. As soon as our little one was sitting up on her own, we started bringing a portable highchair since she was too small to sit in a kid’s camp chair without a tray or at a picnic table. Not only does it work well for mealtime, but it also keeps her happily entertained as she watches everything around her. And parents will be even happier with the easy-to-clean, removable tray that keeps things somewhat organized.

Cooking up a camp meal is a fun—albeit messy—activity to do while camping as a family, but I also love to prepare food ahead of time to simplify the day. I load up these lidded bowls with snacks or a full meal and toss them in the cooler or a backpack so we’re prepared for mealtime. The sturdy silicone lids also function as a travel plate, which comes in handy when we’re on the go, and my daughter loves the bright colors.

Most importantly, the bowls are safe: The high-quality, food-grade silicone material is unbreakable and free from harmful chemicals that won’t leach out over time, and it’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe for easy, everyday use.

It’s incredibly important to keep infants and young kids warm while camping, and Rumpl’s outdoor blankets always do the trick for our family. Made from recycled materials—the synthetic insulation is similar to that of a sleeping bag—these lightweight camp blankets will keep the whole family toasty warm and won’t rip or tear. They easily stuff into a storage bag to free up space when you need it, and they’re even machine washable: I’ve successfully cleaned off sticky s’mores residue, mud, dog hair, and so much more to keep it fresh for next time.

Large enough to store all your clothing and gear, sprawl out in, and still feel cozy, this four-person tent by Big Agnes is an ideal size for the whole family. A spacious interior lets you stand up and walk around in it without feeling cramped, while built-in storage pockets in the tent’s walls let you safely stow small items. In addition to the large mesh windows, my favorite part is the convertible vestibule, which utilizes two poles (you can use sticks too!) to create a covered entryway.

While it may seem like a big investment for a pillow, the Hest camp pillow beats cheaper alternatives thanks to contoured memory foam that regulates your temperature and won’t slide around or flatten out while you sleep. It’s dirt- and water-resistant, keeping it clean and dry no matter how much debris or moisture gets tracked into your tent. Personally, it saved me the headache and neck pain I used to struggle with and I’m always a much happier camper the next day.

Rain or shine, it’s always a good idea to bring a portable awning while camping to protect your family from the elements. Kelty makes a versatile awning that attaches to the side or rear of almost any vehicle to create a partially enclosed shelter. It’s tall enough to affix to the top of a large van and still leaves plenty of room underneath to set up a camp kitchen during rainy conditions or make a hangout space to protect kids from the hot sun. During one particularly rainy trip, we found the side walls created a cozy shelter that protected us from wind and rain.

This oversized picnic blanket does double duty as a soft, flannel-topped outdoor blanket that both kids and adults will love to lounge on, but it also works beautifully as a carpet for the inside of a large tent. It’s thick enough to create a nice buffer between you and any rocky ground underneath, and the waterproof bottom keeps out moisture, which is perfect for laying down inside a tent or over dewy grass.

The blanket rolls up into a small size and comes with a built-in pocket for storage and carrying handles. During a group family camping trip, we simply rolled out the blanket, staked it down, laid out toys, and spent hours using it as a makeshift play area for kids, dogs, and parents.

