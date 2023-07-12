This Handheld Cordless Vacuum Reaches Even the Tiniest Crevices in Car Seats, and It's 40% Off for Prime Day

You no longer have to scream into the abyss

By Katrina Cossey
Published on July 12, 2023

Attempting to clean a car seat thoroughly can feel like an Olympic sport. Remnants of Goldfish, dried mud, and other debris (some you don’t recognize or want to recognize) stick in hard-to-reach cracks and crevices. I can’t count how many times I’ve vacuumed crushed-up Veggie Straws in my 3-year-old’s car seat with car wash vacuums, but they just don’t reach into the abyss. Plus, I’m left looking like I need serious help tangling with what feels like 18-foot vacuum hoses in front of the whole town. The Eufy HomeVac H11 is a handheld cordless vacuum that reaches the near-impossible—and feels like the gold medal you deserve, especially when it’s 40% off for Prime Day. So, go ahead, go for the gold.

This handless and cordless vacuum cleaner is small but mighty—it’s about the size of a wine bottle (don’t ask us how we know). It’s just the right size for keeping it in the trunk of your car or neatly underneath the seat for a quick clean anytime. Plus, it weighs only 1.2 pounds but packs a huge punch with its strong suction power that’s sure to make snacks shake in their box. 

The Eufy HomeVac H11 has a two-in-one design with a crevice tool brush attachment to reach the unthinkable and interchanges with the standard suction attachment. In addition to car seats, the handheld vacuum cleaner also picks up debris from tables, laptops, and under or in furniture, like pet hair or that cracker you lost weeks ago while watching Bluey.

This portable handheld vacuum cleaner is a dream to use and store. The Eufy HomeVac H11 features an ergonomic handle with a non-slip design, so you keep a good grip during use. It stands upright for seamless storage thanks to a cover that also protects the suction attachment. I honestly wish I knew it existed sooner; my previous car seat vacuum was bulky and difficult to store. As a parent, I appreciate how easy it is to hide this vacuum, whether in the car or in a cupboard or closet in my home. 

Charging this car seat vacuum is also a breeze. It’s cordless and gets its power via a USB port, allowing you to charge on the go if needed (yes, even in the car). With a full charge, you can get up to 13 minutes of maximum suction. Bonus? The company provides a 24-month warranty for defects or other issues. 

