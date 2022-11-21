The Beloved Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier Is Over $70 Off Right Now

Thanks to an early Black Friday sale, parents can score the popular Ergobaby Omni 360 baby carrier for 40% off its normal price.

By
Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Parents and Health.com. She comes from an extensive background in parenting media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products to other parents that really and truly make a difference in their everyday lives.
our editorial guidelines
Updated on November 21, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

ERGOBABY OMNI 360 BABY CARRIER 
ergobaby omni 360 baby carrier. Photo:

Ergobaby

Been-there-done-that parents know that a solid and comfortable baby carrier is worth its weight in gold. Whether it's running errands without having to unload a bulky stroller, or supervising an active toddler at the park while holding a sleeping baby, or needing to get things done around the house during the infamous "witching hour" when your baby won't let you put them down, or simply needing to get them to nap when they won't sleep anywhere but on you, a baby carrier is the ultimate multitasking baby product. It just so happens that one we're obsessed with—the Ergobaby Omni 360— is a whopping 40% off right now thanks to an epic Early Black Friday sale.

A great baby carrier lets parents do things while having their baby nestled against them hands-free which is pretty much the best thing a new parent can hear—and the Ergobaby Omni 360 is one of the best out there. As a mom that used it with her last baby, I can personally attest to its comfort factor. The lumbar support made it far more back-friendly than many of the other baby carriers I tried, and my husband and I were both able to use it—and he’s a good foot taller than me. The lightweight mesh fabric made it super breathable, which was key when there was a hot sweaty baby sleeping on me, and the generously-sized detachable pouch that sat at my waist meant I was able to take walks or quick store runs without also having to carry a purse.

The Ergobaby Omni 360 works for kids from 7 to 45 pounds which means this thing is getting used for years and the charcoal gray version is over $70 off right now, which means it’s a no brainer gift idea for all the expecting parents-to-be in my life.

ergobaby omni 360 mesh
ergobaby omni 360 mesh.

Ergobaby

To buy: Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier Charcoal Grey, $108 with code BLACK40 (originally $179) ; ergobaby.com

To score the deal, make sure you're shopping through the actual Ergobaby site and that you select the Charcoal Grey or Blue Blooms version and enter code BLACK40 at checkout. Ergobaby has other awesome deals going on their site right now too if you've been eyeing a particular style. Both the Omni Dream Baby Carrier in Winter Bloom and the Omni Breeze Baby Carrier in Mosaic Grey are 30% off right now with code BLACK30. Just remember, the sale expires November 27, so don't forget to check out!

Ergobaby Omni Dream Baby in Winter Bloom
Ergobaby Omni Sleep Dream Winter Bloom baby carrier.

Ergobaby
Ergobaby Omni Breeze in Mosaic Grey
Ergobaby Omni Breeze in Mosaic Grey.

Ergobaby
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ergobaby Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier for Newborn to Toddler
This Mom-Designed Baby Carrier Is Almost 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Early Prime Event Deals
Amazon's Historic Prime Early Access Ends Tonight—Shop the 60 Best Parents-Approved Deals Now
Parents Best Toys 2022 Seal with two kids playing.
Best Toys Awards 2022
Amazon Prime Early Deals
Here's When Amazon Prime Day Is Happening—and You Can Shop the 50 Best Early Deals Right Now
Amazon Prime Day baby items
These Are the 85 Best Prime Day Baby Deals and Savings for Parents—Shop Them Before the Sale Ends Tonight
TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifiers for Home Pets Hair-for Bedroom
This HEPA Air Purifier Helps Relieve Asthma and Indoor Allergies—and Parents Call It A 'Lifesaver'
toy deals roundup
So Many Toy Deals Are Finally Live on Amazon Today – We Rounded Up the 20 Best for All Ages
kids subscription boxes
The 20 Best Kids Subscription Boxes to Engage Your Child in 2022
TDONE Stroller Fan Mini Portable Fan USB Personal Fan Long Working Handheld Fan
Over 2,000 Shoppers Say This Rechargeable Mini Stroller Fan Keeps Their Babies Cool—Even in the Vegas Heat
Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, 10" HD
This Kid-Friendly, Parent-Approved Fire HD Tablet Is Up to 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Illustration about how the housing market is unsustainable for families.
The Housing Market Is Unsustainable for Families
Amazon Prime Day Diaper deals roundup
Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals on Diapers Are Too Good to Miss
Amazon Prime Day Deals on Car Seats Tout
We Dug Through Amazon's Prime Day Sales to Find the 10 Best Car Seat Deals
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Gold Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band
The Parent-Approved Apple Watch SE Is at the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen Thanks to an Early Prime Day Sale
Lego Amazon Prime Day Tout
Lego Toys Rarely Go on Sale, but We Found Great Deals on 12 Best-Selling Sets Ahead of Prime Day
Legoland New York entrance sign
The Ultimate Guide to Legoland New York