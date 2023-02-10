Ergobaby Just Launched a 3-in-1 High Chair That Literally Grows with Your Kid

Trust us, this is one baby item will be with you for the long haul.

By Kaitlin Stanford
Published on February 10, 2023

Ergobaby Evolve High Chair tout
Photo:

Parents / Reese Herrington


When most of us think of Ergobaby, premium infant carriers usually spring to mind. And while those have definitely been the company’s bread and butter for the past 20 years, the popular baby brand has also started dipping its toes into new water with swaddlers, nursing pillows, strollers, and even baby bouncers. But earlier this month, Ergobaby also entered the feeding game with the Evolve 3-in-1 High Chair—a multi-functional high chair that’s made to be used well beyond the baby years. 

Ergobaby Evolve High Chair

Ergobaby


To buy: Ergobaby Evolve 3-in-1 High Chair starting at $299.99 (kitchen helper attachment sold separately); Ergobaby.com

At first glance, it’s clear the Evolve has a sleek and modern design that’ll look great in any kitchen. But here’s what really makes it cool: The Evolve starts off as a supportive infant high chair, transitions into a raised chair for toddlers, and even converts into a small step ladder so little ones can help out in the kitchen. (In other words, you don’t have to pack it away and hide it in the attic the second your kid is out of diapers.)

Just like all Ergobaby products, the Evolve is designed to be comfy and ergonomic for your little one, ensuring that they’re properly positioned while eating. And, because little ones make some truly epic messes during mealtime, it’s also a breeze to clean, with an easily removable and dishwasher-safe feeding tray, as well as wipe-clean seats. Built-in stability and a 5-point harness keep babies safe and secure so caregivers have no reason to worry, and its simple set-up and hassle-free conversion happen so fast, it won’t have you muttering under your breath in frustration.

Ergobaby Evolve High Chair

Ergobaby

To buy: Ergobaby Evolve 3-in-1 High Chair starting at $299.99 (kitchen helper attachment sold separately); Ergobaby.com

If the name “Evolve” sounds familiar, that’s because the high chair is the latest addition to Ergobaby’s Evolve Home Collection, which launched in 2022 with the award-winning Evolve 3-in-1 Bouncer. As its name suggests, the collection is all about creating useful baby gear that will “evolve” with little ones as they grow, making life a whole lot simpler (and WAY less stressful) for parents. 

According to Ergobaby, the new 3-in-1 high chair allows parents to “spend less time with messes and more time with snacks, crafts, and laughs.” 

Sounds like a pretty good trade-off if you ask us.

