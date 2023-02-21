Nutritional product company Reckitt has recalled two batches of its Enfamil ProSobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula. The company says the formula could be cross-contaminated by a type of bacteria. It's important to note that no adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

"We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure," the company says in a statement. Still, it's concerning for parents and caregivers who rely on this formula to feed their babies.

145,000 Cans of Enfamil Formula Recalled

Before you say, "oh no, here we go again," it's important to note, this recall is much smaller than the recall involving Abbott Formula in 2022, and most parents shouldn't have to worry about shortages again. Reckitt says this recall is limited to two batches of the ProSobee formula made between August and September 2022. That amounts to about 145,000 cans sold in stores across the United States, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Reckitt says it tested these batches of formula, which were negative for the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii. But since this type of bacteria can cause severe infection or even meningitis, it decided to issue this recall. This is the same type of bacteria linked to the Abbott formula recall last year.

Reckitt says it has investigated and linked the cross-contamination to material from a third party. According to a statement, Reckitt says it has taken action to correct the issue and is no longer using that supplier.

The company calls this an isolated situation. "The health and safety of infants is our highest priority," the company statement says. "All of our products undergo rigorous and industry-leading quality tests and checks to ensure that they meet or exceed all standards set by regulatory bodies."

Food and Drug Administration / Enfamil

How Do I Know If My Formula Is Affected?

If you think you have this product in your cabinet, you can check to see if your formula is part of the recall. Take a close look at the number on the bottom of the can. The formula affected will have the following information:

Batch number: ZL2HZF

Batch number: ZL2HZZ

UPC code: 300871214415

Use by date: March 1, 2024

The company says no other ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Formula batches or other Reckitt products are affected.

Food and Drug Administration / Enfamil

What Should I Do If I Have the Recalled Formula?

Reckitt says if you have this formula, throw it away or you can return it to where you bought it for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can contact the company at 800-479-0551 or email consumer.relations@rb.com. Customer service representatives can help verify if the product is impacted by the recall.

If you have given this formula to your baby, make sure to speak with their healthcare provider with any concerns. The company reiterates that they haven't gotten any reports of babies getting sick from the formula.

