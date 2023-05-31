ER Nurses Reveal Why All Parents Should Pack an Emergency ‘Go Bag’—And What It Should Contain

Several years ago, I had the unfortunate experience of heading to the gym with my sister to get a hard workout in, only to get a call halfway through from my husband that he was headed to the ER with our two-year-old son who had fallen off a stool.

My husband was pretty sure our son had broken his arm, so I rushed straight to the hospital. I probably could not have been less prepared—I was in sweat-drenched clothing with unwashed hair, had zero of my normal “mom” supplies with me, and had made the unfortunate mistake of forgetting to put on deodorant that day. As ER visits tend to go, we ended up waiting a very long time to confirm that my son had indeed broken his arm. Fortunately, he was okay and his arm has healed now, but the incident did prompt me to realize how helpful a packed and prepped ER "go bag" for parents could be.

If you’re not familiar with the concept of an ER go bag, it's not dissimilar from a hospital go bag that pregnant people pack— it’s a pre-packed bag full of supplies, snacks, and other necessities that can be grabbed in an instant for an unexpected trip to the ER with your child.

“Having a to-go bag for the ER or for any unexpected outing with an undetermined return time is a must-have for parents,” explains Alice Benjamin, MSN, APRN, ACNS-BC, FNP-C, aka “Nurse Alice", an Los Angeles based Family Nurse Practitioner of Emergency Medicine, Chief Nursing Officer and host of the "Ask Nurse Alice" Podcast. “The emergency department can be very unpredictable in regards to how soon you will be seen, and how long you will be there.”

Not all emergencies can be prepped for, but if you’d like to try to be a little more ready than I was and create your own ER go bag, we talked to Nurse Alice, along with other emergency room experts on what to pack to help make what will inevitably be a long visit go a little smoother.

Medical Information Card

Amazon

“Please include a list of your child’s medical and surgical history, medications (prescribed medications and those they're taking over the counter), immunization records, the pediatrician's name and contact information, and any other specialists they've seen,” says Nurse Alice. “If your kiddo is under any current or recent treatment, like chemotherapy or just completed antibiotics for pharyngitis, please bring that information too. This is good to have for any type of emergency and you never know when you will need this.”

This bright red Medical Information Card and Holder keeps critical information safe thanks to the durable case and comes in a two-pack, so you can have one for each child, or to have extras in multiple locations, like the car and the ER go bag.

To buy: Medical Information Card and Holder, 2-Pack $4.99; amazon.com

Small First Aid Kit

Amazon

The medical staff will undoubtedly address any injuries your child has, but having a mini first aid kid in your ER go bag could help you patch up any injuries or bleeding you need to on the way to the hospital.

To buy: Thrive Travel First Aid Kit $15.95 (was $24.95); amazon.com

Spare Blanket

Amazon

Yes, the ER may have blankets, but you never know how long you’ll be in the waiting room, if the hospital will be extremely busy, or if your child may need any extra blankets. “It's always cold in the ER,” Nurse Alice comments.

This four-pack of emergency blankets could serve as an actual blanket for you in a pinch, but it could also help keep a child warm on the way to the hospital if they have suffered an injury in the cold or are in shock.

To buy: Frelaxy Emergency Blankets, 4-Pack $18.99 with onsite coupon (was $22.99); amazon.com

Coloring Book and Crayons

Amazon

Chances are, you’ll have a device of some kind with you if you do happen to visit a hospital, but Nurse Alice notes that it’s always a good idea to have some kind of back-up entertainment in case the technology route fails.

And James Cobb, RN, MSN, a current travel nurse and former ER department manager points out that eventually, your child will get tired of looking at a screen, so pack something they can be entertained with physically, too. We like this coloring book option because it has the crayons built right in until you need them.

To buy: Disney Encanto Coloring Book with Crayons $5.99 (was $8.15); amazon.com

Travel Pillow

Amazon

Cobb also notes that a travel pillow could come in handy for parents who will need to settle in for the long haul at the hospital. The Blablok Inflatable Travel Pillow is designed to help you sleep sitting up—which is key in ERs and hospital waiting rooms—with a longer cushioned arm on one side to give you a larger sleeping area.

To buy: Blablok Inflatable Travel Pillow $24.99 (was $35.99); amazon.com

Eye Mask

Amazon

On a related note, if you need to catch some shut-eye while your child sleeps, an eye mask could be helpful—those bright hospital fluorescent lights are no joke. This option also comes with its own bag, ensuring it stays clean and is easy to find.

To buy: Mavogel Eye Mask with Bag $9.98 (was $19.99); amazon.com

Earplugs

Amazon

Speaking of getting some rest in an ER environment, these soft silicone Loop Noise-Reducing Earplugs can help you block out all the not-so-pleasant noises that happens at a hospital, while still being available to hear your child. They come in four different size options, to ensure they fit every ear. Earplugs are also great for helping a child who may be overstimulated in the ER.

To buy: Loop Noise-Reducing Earplugs $24.95; amazon.com

Stuffed Animal

Amazon

A new stuffed animal your child hasn’t seen before could provide both necessary entertainment and comfort in a scary and exhausting environment like the ER. Plus, how cute is this super soft stuffed giraffe?

To buy: Gund Stuffed Giraffe $15.44; amazon.com

Non-Perishable Snacks

Amazon

According to Nurse Alive, non-perishable snacks are an important stable since “you won't always be able to keep your snacks cool and they may be in your bag for a while before usage." She recommends picking a snack that won’t spoil but will also still have some kind of nutrition.

We love this assorted box of Cliff Bars that comes with both full-size bars for you or another caregiver and minis for kids. And in case you’re wondering, Nurse Alice assures us that ERs aren’t peanut-free zones so if your child doesn’t have an allergy, it’s generally okay to bring in snacks like granola bars or peanut butter crackers.

To buy: Assorted Sized Cliff Bars $24.12; amazon.com

Juice Bottles

Walmart

While water is always a good choice, Nurse Alice also recommends parents keep some juice bottles in their to-go ER bag. “Sometimes kids want something sweet and if that's the only way to get fluids in, then you have that as an option,” she explains. And if possible, she suggests picking drinks that are twist-top and flexible. “This makes it easy to use and less likely to spill out like box drinks with straws can sometimes do.”

To buy: Mott’s 100% Fruit Punch 6-Pack $3.58; walmart.com



Extra Phone Charger

Amazon

“A cord for your phone is the most important thing,” says Cobb. “Guaranteed that if you have an iPhone, everyone on staff will have an Android and cords will be incompatible,” he laughs.

To help prevent that, you might want to choose an option that includes several charging options and a wall plug to boot.

To buy: USB-C Charger and Wall Plug $9.99; amazon.com

Menstrual and Hygiene Products

Amazon

This period to-go kit is ideal for menstruating caregivers or just want an easy way to have a spare pair of underwear for you—or even a child should the need arise. “Depending on the age of your kids, packing an emergency change of clothes—especially underwear—is a good idea just in case they accidentally soil or spill something on themselves,” points out Nurse Alice.

To buy: Period To-Go Pack $10 (was $12.99); amazon.com

Baby Formula

Target

If you have a baby, stashing a few ready-to-drink formula bottles into your bag could be very helpful. Even breastfed babies may need formula in a pinch. And don’t forget to pick up some disposable nipples to stash in your ER bag as well.

To buy: Similac 360 Ready-to-Drink Formula $14.29; target.com

Lotion and Chapstick

Amazon

No one but me—a former hospital nurse and mom of five who has spent time in the ER—is recommending this, but one of my biggest pet peeves in life is waiting in medical environments with dry skin and lips.

This entire set is less than $12 and you could toss the whole thing in your bag to have at least one small comfort if needed during a hard time.

To buy: Nivea Lotion and Chapstick Set $11.39; amazon.com

Wipes

Amazon

“The ER is a very dirty place,” says Nurse Alice. “Emergency rooms often deal with a variety of medical emergencies, which can lead to spills, blood, and bodily fluids. When it gets busy and rooms are turning over different patients quickly, the risk of improper cleaning occurs.” Baby wipes are nice, but we love that this option can also be used for a quick body clean-up or for any other unexpected messes.

To buy: Johnson’s Baby Bath Wipes $4.36; amazon.com

Diapers or Pull-Ups

Amazon

Young babies may need diapers, but I like the idea of stashing pull-ups in an emergency bag because they can work for many ages in a pinch and can be easily pulled on and off.

To buy: Hello Bello Training Pants $13.81; amazon.com

KN95 Face Masks

Amazon

The ER may still have a face mask policy, but will generally only provide a basic surgical mask. So if you want more protection, toss a few of these KN95 face masks in your bag.

To buy: KN95 Face Masks $9.44; amazon.com

OTC Medications

Amazon

You might be at a hospital filled to the brim with every medication you could think of, but if your child is the patient, you won’t be able to get any type of medication for yourself, even something as simple as a pain reliever for a headache. Make sure to stash an ibuprofen travel pack in your ER go bag— it could make a big difference in getting through a long, sleepless night caring for your child.

To buy: Travel Advil Pack $1.87; amazon.com

Spare Shoes or Socks

Amazon

I have definitely delivered a child after rushing to the hospital with neither shoes or socks, so that experience alone taught me how nice a pair of foldable travel shoes could be. Stash these in your ER bag so that even if you rush out of the door in a true emergency, you can make sure your feet are covered.

To buy: Foldable Shoes $19.99; amazon.com

Other things to add that could be helpful include your own medications, a change of clothes, glasses or contacts and accompanying gear (like contact solution), cash for vending machines, and your own headphones and devices.

But in general, Cobb says don’t worry too much about things like toiletries for yourself. “If it’s something they might have at the front desk of a hotel, there’s a good chance your Emergency Department will have it and can let you have some,” he assures.