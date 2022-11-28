The Elvie Breast Pump That Changed My Life Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

It's hands-free and helped me pump from anywhere—planes, trains, automobiles, boats, and more

By
Ashleigh Morley
Ashleigh Morley
Ashleigh Morley

Ashleigh is the director of commerce for the Health Group at Dotdash Meredith where she oversees health, fitness, and family content.

Updated on November 28, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Elvie Pump (Double) Smart Wearable Electric Breast Pump
Photo:

Amazon

Feeding your infant is one of your most important jobs as a parent, but it can also be one of the most stressful and mentally taxing. No matter how you go about it (bottle, breast, formula, pumping—the list goes on!), it's a tough job. And each method comes with its own set of unique challenges. Do you have the right latch? Are you able to relax enough to get a letdown with your pump? Is your little one’s gassy stomach the result of a milk or soy allergy? Not to mention the horrific formula shortage this year that made it nearly impossible to find the only kind of acceptable food for babies outside of breastmilk. 

If you’re a pumping parent, nothing can make a bigger difference in your ability to put food on the table (so to speak) for your baby than a good breast pump. When I switched from a Spectra S2, which kept me tethered to a wall at all times, to the Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump, my life was changed. And for Cyber Monday, you can get it for its lowest price ever.

Elvie Pump (Double) Smart Wearable Electric Breast Pump

Amazon

To Buy: Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump $384.30 (was $549); amazon.com

When I say my life was changed, I don’t mean it lightly. Pumping before the Elvie was a bulky affair requiring lots of tubing, making sure I was right next to an outlet, and a not-very-portable pump. Switching to the Elvie Double Electric Pump meant relative freedom. 

Being a parent is busy business—rarely do you have time (let alone five to six 30-minute blocks of time every single day) to just sit by a wall and express milk. But with the Elvie, I could tuck the wearable pump into the cups of my nursing bra (no special pumping bra needed!) and go about my normal life. They’re discreet enough that I was able to pump in semi-public places without being too self-conscious. Throughout my many months using them, I pumped with them on brunch cruises, on commuter trains, in the car, and even on a plane. 

As a working parent with a long commute, I really appreciated their compact size. Not only are they small enough to slip into your nursing bra, but their small size also means they don’t take up much room in a tote bag. This made commuting to and from my office with them a much easier to-do. They also come with little dust bags so you don’t need to spring for some big, fancy, or expensive pumping bag. The Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump will fit neatly in your bag without causing you any concern that they’ll get dirty (which is important since keeping things sanitary and sterilized is a key part of pumping). 

Elvie Pump (Double) Smart Wearable Electric Breast Pump

Amazon

Another huge plus? They’re whisper-quiet. Most breast pumps have a reputation for loud rhythmic noises that turn into an earworm of sorts. Not so with the Elvie. For one thing, I could hear myself think when wearing them. I was also able to wear them during some Zoom calls for work—something that was unthinkable with my previous pump. I only wish I had discovered this ingenious breast pump sooner.

To Buy: Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump $384.30 (was $549); amazon.com

