Editors' Picks: What We Really Want for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is around the corner, so we asked our fellow editors and writers at Parents—who also happen to be parents themselves—what they really want for their special holiday this year. It should come as no surprise that most of the things moms really want are related to making their lives easier or more comfortable—all with a dash of self-care thrown in. We may often be the primary caregiver, but we want some personal TLC, too.

From an at-home nails kit to oh-so-soft sheets to help make good sleep a reality for once, to a gorgeous electric kettle that looks as good sitting out on the counter as it does while being used, these are the things we're secretly coveting for Mother's Day.

The Dry Gloss Manicure Kit

Bare Hands

"I love manicures but really dislike when the polish starts chipping, which it inevitably does. As a busy mom, this kit comes in handy between nail appointments as it keeps my nails looking healthy and presentable! It's the perfect 'stocking stuffer' for Mother's Day!"

-Grace Bastidas, Editor-in-Chief

To buy: The Dry Gloss Manicure Kit $42; barehands.us

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth

“My favorite Mother's Day gift tends to be something practical that I 'need'—but a fancier version of it than I would buy for myself. This cooling bamboo sheet set from Cozy Earth makes me feel like I'm sleeping on silk—but it's machine-washable, so actually better than silk IMO.”

-Amelia Edelman, Senior Editorial Director

To buy: Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set $254.25 (was $339); cozyearth.com

Bose Nosie-Cancelling Headphones

Amazon

"These are the only way you can lock yourself in the bedroom and truly get time away from the family without feeling left out or hearing how they're doing everything wrong without you."

-Sabrina Rojas-Weiss, Senior Commerce Editor

To buy: Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Cancelling Headphones $329; amazon.com



Ninja Specialty Coffeemaker

Amazon

"I spend an embarrassing amount on money on iced coffees at Starbucks and after discovering that I can make my favorite coffee drinks at home for a fraction of the price, I'm dreaming of this Ninja coffee maker. It can make full pots of coffee, single cups, and fancy drinks like lattes or cold brews with foam. Let's hope my husband is reading..."

-Chaunie Brusie, Staff Writer

To buy: Ninja Specialty Coffeemaker $129.99; amazon.com



Jade Harmony Yoga Mat

Amazon

"Recently, I had to to part ways with my Jade Harmony yoga mat. I had used it for so long that it was definitely showing its wear and tear. But it's the perfect mat for everything from yoga to core and even push-ups and weightlifting. Desperate for a new one!"

-Sari Hitchins, Editor

To buy: Jade Harmony Yoga Mat $84.95; rei.com

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Fellow

“Tea time = Me time. Our electric tea kettle recently broke and I've been on the hunt for a new one. I love the design on this one and it holds to your designed temperature for up to an hour. Perfect for those moments when I get distracted by two toddlers running the house!”



-Sugey Palomares, Senior Social Media Editor

To buy: Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $195; fellowproducts.com



Vitamix Propel 750 Blender

Vitamix

"I've been eyeing this high-powered Vitamix that's generously sized to easily make smoothies, soups, sauces, and more for our family of five—and when I finally have a moment alone, to make myself those green juices I've been dying to try. Yes, it's an investment, but the brand is known to last practically forever."

-Esther Carlstone, Commerce Editorial Director

To buy: Vitamix Propel 750 Blender $571.99; amazon.com

Tiny Tags Necklace

Target

“Tiny Tags makes delicate pieces that make a big statement. I love that this sweet mama bear necklace represents how fierce a mother’s love is.”

-Kaitey Velez, Associate Editorial Director

To buy: Tiny Tags Mama Bear Necklace $24.99; target.com