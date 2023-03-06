Editors' Picks: Spring Break Edition

Spring Break is right around the corner, and that means family vacations for some, long days at home for others, and (hopefully) sunnier days for all. We asked Parents editors what their favorite finds are for the season—for themselves or their kids—and



State Bags Carry-On Luggage for Kids

State

"Both my daughters have this carry-on suitcase from State Bags and it's everything a junior traveler needs: side straps to hold a water bottle or stuffed animal, a front pocket to keep pens, notebooks, and other art supplies organized, and a mesh compartment for dirty clothes. That 45 percent of the bag is made from recycled materials is pretty cool, too. Plus, we love the fun prints and colors."

- Grace Bastidas, Editor-in-Chief

To buy:

Speedo Swim Goggles

Amazon

"I love these Speedo googles and so does my 4-year-old. They're bright, much cuter than other kid goggles I've seen, and sort of look like mini Ray-Bans. They've survived swim class, pool parties, family vacations, and still hold up—so, yeah, they're keepers."

- Melissa Mills, Associate Editorial Director

To buy: Speedo Sunny G Goggles $17.50; amazon.com

Mimish Sleeping Bag Backpack

Nordstrom

"Whether you're going camping or sending the kids to the grandparents or a friend's for a sleepover, we're obsessed with this genius sleeping bag backpack that makes rolling up the sleeping bag a breeze, not to mention easy to carry for any child. No more sweating and cursing trying to squeeze a massive sleeping bag back into a tiny bag for us! I also love the generously sized pockets on the side so they can fit in a water bottle, books, or loveys."

- Esther Carlstone, Commerce Editorial Director

To buy: Mimish Sleeping Bag Backpack $69; nordstrom.com

Rothy's Slip-On Sneakers

Rothys

"An outcome of parenthood that I didn't expect is having absolutely no remaining tolerance for tying my shoes. Who can bother when you're trying to get out the door—or even worse, through an airport—with kids in tow? I'm obsessed with this pair which is like an elevated version of ye olde Vans from college but even more comfy, WASHABLE, and made from recycled plastic bottles."

- Amelia Edelman, Senior Editorial Director

To buy: Rothy's The Original Slip-On Sneaker $119; rothys.com

CARES Kids Fly Safe Airplane Safety Harness

Buybuy Baby

"Having used CARES with both my children—now aged 9 and 4—I can say it was (and still is) an absolute lifesaver on flights. It allowed me to travel without a carseat to both Chicago and (several trips to) Florida. It is compact and easy to use, and my children didn't just feel secure in it; they were comfortable, with both drifting off to sleep while in the CARES restraint."

- Kimberly Zapata, Associate Editor

To buy: CARES Airplane Harness $89.99; buybuybaby.com

Hanna Andersson Sun Wear

Hanna Andersson

"How much fun is it to fight with your kid over putting on sunscreen? Just about 10 years into this battle, I’m so relieved whenever my son agrees to wear a long-sleeve rash guard to the beach or pool—so much less skin we have to cover with that white pasty stuff. We were very into this bright orange rash guard from Hanna Andersson last year (great for visibility in the water and out). This year, the brand has a new active line with sun-protective clothing that’s super light for warm weather but still provides so much coverage. My kid can’t wait to wear this hooded shirt when we finally escape winter. And have you seen how delightful it looks too?"

- Sabrina Rojas Weiss, Senior Commerce Editor

To buy: Hanna Andersson Sunblock Rash Guard $40; hannaandersson.com and Hanna Andersson MadeforSun Printed Hoodie, $46; hannaandersson.com

V-Tech Kidizoom Digital Camera

Amazon

"My kids love to carry this around on all sorts of adventures. It's easy to use, includes games, and photos can be added to your personal iPad or computer. The only maintenance is purchasing more printer paper, but having the memories of their printed photos is definitely worth it!"

- Sugey Palomares, Senior Social Media Editor

To buy: V-Tech Kidizoom Digital Camera $45.98 (was $79.99); amazon.com

Travel Bingo

Amazon

"We're big fans of Road Trip Bingo. It keeps the kids busy and gives them a break from their devices. It also helps them learn what signs mean. And you don't need bingo chips because there are little slides that mark the space."

- Sari Hitchins, News Editor

To buy: Road Trip Bingo $9.99 (was $10.49); amazon.com

Tubby Todd (S)undercover Sunscreen

Tubby Todd

"Every year I'm on the hunt for a zinc-based sunscreen that rubs in easily, doesn't leave hands super tacky, and actually works. I think I've finally found the one. The kids love putting it on by themselves—and will even do it without being harassed to, which is basically a miracle in my house."

To buy: Tubby Todd (S)undercover SPF 50 Sunscreen $36; tubbytodd.com



Melissa & Doug Water Wow! Books

Amazon

"These have been my go-to for plane travel or road trips for years. They're mess-free, entertain a toddler, and come in a million different themes to make sure there's always something fresh to throw at them when the boredom strikes."

- Esther Carlstone, Commerce Editorial Director

To buy: Melissa & Doug Water Wow! Reveal Bundle $16.99 (was $19.69); amazon.com