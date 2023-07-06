Editors’ Picks: Our Favorite Outdoor Toys for Backyard Fun

No matter if you’re in the Pacific Northwest or the Southeast, it’s officially summertime in the U.S. (And it sure feels like it!) Some parents choose to enroll their kids in summer camps to keep them occupied: Whether a sleepaway option or something closer to home, camp keeps them busy, their electronic devices at bay, and ensures that your kids aren’t raiding your fridge every hour on the hour. Still, not all of us have kids that are ready for camp. More importantly, summer camp usually isn’t free.

So, if you’re wondering how to keep your kids occupied until school is back in session, we’ve got you covered. We polled our fellow Parents editors and writers to share their top picks for outdoor and water toys. A combination of toys that have been huge hits with their own kids and nostalgic memories from their childhoods, our editors rave about these must-have backyard toys that are guaranteed to keep your kiddos occupied, off their devices, and enjoying some fresh air.

Stomp Rocket Original Ultra Rocket Launchers

Amazon

“My daughter might be a girly-girl who takes after her mom when it comes to loving makeup, but she’s also pretty rough and tumble. Since we don’t have a backyard, I sent this down to my in-laws’ place ahead of our annual summer trip one year and she’s been in love with it ever since. This rocket launcher set is easy for her to use and is simple enough to keep her entertained for a while.”

-Dorian Smith-Garcia, Staff Writer

To buy: Stomp Rocket Original Ultra Rocket Launchers, $25 (was $28); amazon.com

Little Tikes Turtle Sandbox

Target

“This adorable turtle sandbox has been through three kids, and it's always—to my surprise—the biggest hit when little friends come over to play. They can spend hours in there just playing with some basic sand toys, or even just a bunch of cups and bowls. Sometimes it's the simplest things that entertain them the longest. I also love how I can just pop the cover on when they're done playing to keep it safe from water and critters..”

-Esther Carlstone, Editorial Director

To buy: Little Tikes Turtle Sandbox, starting at $45; target.com and walmart.com

Nerf Super Soaker Bean Bag Toss

Amazon

“I was first introduced to this bean bag toss game at a friend's BBQ. Every kid at the outdoor bash, ranging from ages 3-8, was excited to play this game. If a child misses and knocks the bottom flap, they get soaked. The kids were entertained for at least an hour straight and kept going back for more!”

-Sugey Palomares, Senior Social Media Editor

To buy: Nerf Super Soaker Bean Bag Toss $22 (was $30); amazon.com

Ftocase Bubble Machine

Amazon

“Bubbles are definitely one of those obvious summertime outdoor activities. But this one takes it to the next level. My daughter is a natural extrovert, but a trip to the local playground in the park with this handheld bubble machine guarantees she’ll make new friends. The easy operation, and the fact that you can use virtually any bubble solution, make this a smart choice to bring along. Yes, it requires batteries, but it offers a solid runtime. Parenting hack: Use rechargeable batteries.”

-Dorian Smith-Garcia, Staff Writer

To buy: Ftocase Bubble Machine $16; amazon.com

Koosh Flix Stix Ball

Amazon

“This has been so much fun at the park and the beach. It's just easy enough that my kid feels skilled at it right away, but also hard enough that it's entertaining for adults. You can toss it overhanded or underhanded, and go farther away for more of a challenge. I love that it doesn't get blown away in the wind, nor does it get too sandy.”

-Sabrina Rojas Weiss, Senior Commerce Editor

To buy: Koosh Flix Stick Ball $20 (was $25); amazon.com and target.com

Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table

Amazon

“My kids love water sensory games and water tables. When they were little, they could play in the backyard independently. It allowed me time to garden or take a short break, which is priceless and always welcomed.”

-Sugey Palomares, Senior Social Media Editor

To buy: Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table, $80 (was $90); amazon.com and walmart.com

Bellochiddo Stick Ring Pool Toys Set

Walmart

“If it's wrong to say that I enjoy playing fetch with my kid and his cousins, well, sorry. When it comes to pool time, they just have waaay more energy than adults do, so it's imperative to come up with ways to play with them without having to move so much ourselves. You can stay parked on the pool steps or in a float, toss these rings and sticks into the water, and let them dive and race to collect them. (Actually, they can even toss them on their own behind their backs if the coast is clear and no one's going to get hit in the process!)”

-Sabrina Rojas Weiss, Senior Commerce Editor

To buy: Bellochiddo Stick Ring Pool Toys Set, $29; walmart.com

Chuchik Outdoor Water Spray Sprinkler

Amazon

"I was a preschool camp counselor for 7 years, and few things brought the kids more joy than running through this sprinkler. The wiggly tubes made it extra fun for them because they never knew who was going to get sprayed next! (Counselors even got in the action occasionally.)”

-Phoebe Sklansky, Associate Commerce Editor

To buy: Chuchik Outdoor Water Spray Sprinkler, $25 (was $30); amazon.com

Hasakee Q9 Kids’ Drone

Amazon

“I’m a big believer in low-stress, entry-level STEAM toys for my daughter. This light-up drone is a great option. Technically it’s a little advanced for her, but with some help from her dad, she’s not a bad pilot. It keeps her entertained for a reasonable amount of time—battery life notwithstanding. Best of all, it can be a great day-to-night toy.”

-Dorian Smith-Garcia, Staff Writer

To buy: Hasakee Q9 Kids’ Drone, $40 with on-site coupon (was $50); amazon.com

Maisonette Muddy Maker Mud Kitchen

Maisonette

“This sweet mud kitchen will get used year-round and little ones can feel free to make a mess—or potions—while they use their imagination. I love that it's not too childish looking and will blend into practically any yard/patio space. The bin can be filled with water, dirt, or sensory materials like water beads. The possibilities are truly endless.”

-Esther Carlstone, Editorial Director

To buy: Maisonette Muddy Maker Mud Kitchen, $160 (was $200); maisonette.com

Max Liquidator Critter Blaster

Target

“They love squirting each other with these! The handles have little animal figures, like a panda or unicorn, which is just too cute. These blasters keep the kids entertained for hours!”

-Sugey Palomares, Senior Social Media Editor

To buy: Max Liquidator Critter Blaster, starting at $5; target.com and amazon.com