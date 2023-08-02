Editors’ Picks: Our Go-To Backpacks and Lunch Boxes for Back-to-School Season

And just like that, it’s August, and the first day of school is right around the corner. Like many of our parenting editors, you may be looking to check off everything on your kid’s school supplies list, but the options can get overwhelming. We’re here to help: We asked our editors and team members—seasoned parents themselves—for their families’ tried-and-true recommendations to make this back-to-school shopping season a little easier. These are some of our favorite backpacks and lunch boxes for a smooth transition into the school year.

PlanetBox Rover Stainless Steel Bento Lunch Box

Amazon

“All three of my kids have had PlanetBox lunch boxes since Kindergarten, with one about to go on its 7th year of use, still just as great as the day we started using it! I love that it's stainless steel, can be tossed in the dishwasher, and makes packing lunches almost fun, as you try to figure out what to pack in each bento-style compartment. We swap out the decorative magnets every few years so the kids feel like they got 'new' lunchboxes."



–Esther Carlstone, Commerce Editorial Director

To buy: PlanetBox Rover Lunch Box, $52 with on-site coupon (was $55); amazon.com

Bentgo Kids 2-in-1 Backpack & Lunch Bag

Bentgo

“This Bentgo 2-in-1 Backpack & Lunch Bag is perfect now that my daughter’s starting kindergarten because it has a dedicated zip compartment for her lunch box. She loves that it’s roomy and unicorn-themed, while I love that the built-in compartment means she can’t accidentally forget her lunchbox at school.”



–Dorian Smith-Garcia, Staff Writer

To buy: Bentgo Kids 2-in-1 Backpack & Lunch Bag, $35; amazon.com and bentgo.com

Igloo Hot Brights Vertical Lunch Bag

Target

“My 5-year-old has this Igloo lunch box and has used it three days a week at Pre-K for nearly a year. I like that it just has two zippered pockets that are easy for him to open and close by himself. Two zippered pockets also mean there are fewer places I have to check and clean out at the end of the day. It also has an elastic pocket in both zippered pockets that are meant for an ice brick. It's held up really well, and I'm planning to have him keep using it in kindergarten this fall.”



–Ashleigh Morley, Commerce Director

To buy: Igloo Hot Brights Vertical Lunch Bag, $18; target.com

Pottery Barn Mackenzie Mini Backpack

Pottery Barn Kids

“My daughter has loved this mini backpack since she was a toddler. It has plenty of storage for essentials which also makes it perfect for traveling. And I loved that I could have it monogrammed so that it’s easy to identify. It also comes in two larger sizes and a rolling version, so if kids get attached, they can buy the next size up as they grow and need more school supplies.”



–Dorian Smith-Garcia, Staff Writer

To buy: Pottery Barn Mackenzie Mini Backpack, $35 (was $45)

LunchBots Large Trio Stainless Steel Lunch Container

Amazon

“My son uses this daily. It is absolutely indestructible. Does not rust. Is easy to clean. DOES NOT LEAK. Very simple to open and close. I pack him a sandwich and apple slices pretty much every day, or nuggets and some sort of fruit. So the big opening is for the main dish, and the two smaller ones are for veggies or fruit. I swear this thing would survive a nuclear war.”



–Donna Freydkin, Associate Director: Research & Testing

To buy: LunchBots Large Trio, $38; amazon.com

State Bags Kane Kids Backpack

Maisonotte

"I'm a huge fan of the State Bags Kane backpacks. They seem a little pricey at first, but when I consider that my kids have used theirs for three years and they’re still in great condition, I believe they’re well worth it. It's so well constructed we even take it on travels and it still holds up and can fit a generous amount of stuff inside. The padded straps are so comfy, I never heard a single complaint in years, and the fun designs help it stand out from the crowd so it's easy to spot in a pile of backpacks."



–Esther Carlstone, Commerce Editorial Director

To buy: State Bags Kane Kids Backpack, $95; maisonette.com and statebags.com

The North Face Recon

Zappos

“Leave it to North Face to create a backpack that is pricey, yes, but also absolutely indestructible. My kid has had this since September 2021 (I actually just pulled up the Zappos order to confirm) and it's holding up like the beast it is. This thing is durable, hardy, sleek, and practical. It has enough pockets that he can access everything, from phone to key to books to folders to pencils.



Kids, as parents well know, can't locate anything unless it's within reach and this backpack will spare you the endless ‘where's my (fill in the blank)’ questions. It's easy to unearth lunches, snacks, books, socks, and what have you. And the backpack is designed to stand up when you open it, so it's user-friendly to boot. And because it's so spacious it seamlessly segues from school to sleepover to soccer. Score!”

–Donna Freydkin, Associate Director: Research & Testing

To buy: The North Face Recon, $108; zappos.com

State Bags Kane Kids Travel Backpack

Maisonette

“We got the Kane Kids Travel Backpack in the spring of my son's third-grade year, and he was so thrilled by the design (he chose the bright blue "wiggly puffer" himself). I loved that it's 45% made from recycled plastic and that his water bottle fits in the side pockets, even when the bag is stuffed full.



By the second half of fourth grade, his school supplies outgrew the bag, which the brand says is meant for kids ages 4-8. But it is still in absolutely perfect condition, so I'm happy that we got the ‘travel’ version (it has a sleeve to attach to a roller board). It's now our go-to for vacations, and it survives being kicked around on airplane floors without a scratch or a snag. I know the price is steeper than most other kids' backpacks, but they're just so gorgeous and built to last, that I think they're worth every penny.”

–Sabrina Rojas Weiss, Senior Commerce Editor

To buy: State Bags Kane Kids Travel Backpack, $95; maisonette.com and statebags.com

Bentgo Kids Bento-Style Lunch Box

Amazon

“We've had this for 14 months. I love it because toddlers like options and the compartments allow me to put a bunch of different types of foods. He may eat all of one thing and leave another. That way, I can guarantee that he'll eat something. The inner boxes go on the top rack of the dishwasher every night and they've held up.”



–Julia Warren, Senior Vice President: Commerce Operations

To buy: Bentgo Kids Lunch Box, $28 with on-site coupon (was $40); amazon.com

WANDF Mesh Drawstring Backpack

Amazon

“My son isn’t old enough for a school backpack yet, but we’ve been using this one for him for camp this summer, and it would be a good sports backpack. The adjustable straps help it fit his little body, but it’s also a good size for older kids and teens. It has enough pockets for things like water bottles and to keep some items separate, and the drawstring is easy for little fingers to open and close.



–Ashleigh Morley, Commerce Director

To buy: WANDF Mesh Drawstring Backpack, $15 (was $16); amazon.com

GAP Kids Recycled Lunch Bag

Gap

“I love the wipe-clean interior. It has an exterior pocket and an interior netted pocket for storage. We've used it three or four days a week throughout the entire school year and it has been extremely durable.”



–Kaity Velez, Associate Editorial Director: Special Projects

To buy: GAP Kids Recycled Lunch Bag, $31 (was $35); gap.com