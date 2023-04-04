News & Trends Editors' Picks: Spring Cleaning and Organizing The editors of Parents reveal their must-haves for a spring refresh. By Parents Editors Published on April 4, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Reese Herrington Spring is finally in the air, and that means it's time for many of us to bust out some major spring cleaning, purging, and just all around organizing. Here's what Parents editors and writers are using to combat the clutter and regain some peace of mind. Bissell Steam Mop Amazon “When I think of spring cleaning, I think of cleaning all of the places that haven't gotten any love all winter—like the space between my stove and my countertop or the baseboards behind my sofa. The Bissell Surface Steam Cleaner helps me get to all of those hard-to-reach corners and it's available at a reasonable price.” Celeste Little, Senior Editor, Kindred by Parents To buy: Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner $36.04; amazon.com Blueland Multi-Surface Cleaner Amazon “We switched to toxic-free cleaning products when my son was little. We use Blueland. It works to wipe away heavy duty stains and doesn't have a lingering cleaning product smell.” Sugey Palomares, Senior Social Media Editor To buy: Blueland Multi-Surface Cleaner with 4 Refill Tabs $19.99; amazon.com Decorative Baskets Amazon “All of the baskets. We use them to toss in random things at the end of the day, to rage clean the house quickly before company comes over, and as a general catch-all for things to keep the visual clutter at bay. This particular basket is lined, sturdy, holds its shape well, and blends into the rest of the decor.” Esther Calrstone, Commerce Editorial Director To buy: Mkono Decorative Basket $24.99; amazon.com Shoe Storage Cabinet Wayfair “I will never truly win the war against clutter in my small apartment—not with a husband and kid who seem to be on the enemy’s side. Still, I won a battle with the help of minimalist storage cabinets like this one, that I bought in a fit of pandemic lockdown organizing fever three years ago. It’s supposed to hold 12 pairs of shoes, but I can squish 15 in there when it’s mostly my flats and sandals. I love how it has a small footprint and basically blends in with the wall. That’s at least one part of my house where I won’t trip over things.” Sabrina Rojas Weiss, Senior Commerce Editor To buy: Paris Wood Shoe Storage Cabinet $134.99; wayfair.com Extendable Duster Amazon “I just picked up two of these microfiber extendable dusters and they've been perfect for getting all the hard-to-reach cobwebs and dust from our basement ceilings. Plus, they're 'cool' enough that I could trick my kids into fighting over who got to use them!” Chaunie Brusie, Commerce Staff Writer To buy: Extendable Microfiber Duster $13.86 (was $29.99); amazon.com Scrub Daddy Power Paste Bundle Amazon “This stuff is amazing! I've used it to remove grease and stains all over my house, including on my kitchen sink, stove grates, tiles, shower door, and more. It's non-toxic, biodegradable, and super easy.” Nicole Harris, Editor To buy: Scrub Daddy Power Paste Bundle $19.51 ; amazon.com Under Sink Shelves Courtesy of Amazon "If you're like me and constantly knocking things over while you search under the dark recesses of your cabinets, these under sink shelves will change your life. Now everything is easily visible and accessible to quickly grab at a moment's notice—no digging around required." Esther Carlstone, Commerce Editorial Director To buy: Under Sink Organizers, 2-Pack $33.99 (was $59.99); amazon.com Shop More Picks for Parents Last-Minute Easter Basket Gifts from Amazon That Will Still Get Here in Time—All Under $20 This Viral $20 Mess-Free Egg Decorating Kit Just Went on Sale—Right in Time for Easter Editors' Picks: Spring Break Edition Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit