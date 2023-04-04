Editors' Picks: Spring Cleaning and Organizing

The editors of Parents reveal their must-haves for a spring refresh.

By Parents Editors
Published on April 4, 2023

Spring is finally in the air, and that means it's time for many of us to bust out some major spring cleaning, purging, and just all around organizing. Here's what Parents editors and writers are using to combat the clutter and regain some peace of mind.

Bissell Steam Mop

Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner with Natural Sanitization

Amazon

“When I think of spring cleaning, I think of cleaning all of the places that haven't gotten any love all winter—like the space between my stove and my countertop or the baseboards behind my sofa. The Bissell Surface Steam Cleaner helps me get to all of those hard-to-reach corners and it's available at a reasonable price.”

Celeste Little, Senior Editor, Kindred by Parents

To buy: Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner $36.04; amazon.com

Blueland Multi-Surface Cleaner

BLUELAND Multi-surface All Purpose Cleaning Spray Bottle with 4 Refill Tablets

Amazon

“We switched to toxic-free cleaning products when my son was little. We use Blueland. It works to wipe away heavy duty stains and doesn't have a lingering cleaning product smell.”

Sugey Palomares, Senior Social Media Editor

To buy: Blueland Multi-Surface Cleaner with 4 Refill Tabs $19.99; amazon.com

Decorative Baskets

Mkono Woven Storage Basket Decorative Rope Basket Wooden Bead Decoration for Blankets

Amazon

“All of the baskets. We use them to toss in random things at the end of the day, to rage clean the house quickly before company comes over, and as a general catch-all for things to keep the visual clutter at bay. This particular basket is lined, sturdy, holds its shape well, and blends into the rest of the decor.”

Esther Calrstone, Commerce Editorial Director

To buy: Mkono Decorative Basket $24.99; amazon.com 

Shoe Storage Cabinet

Zipcode Pairs Manufactured Wood Shoe Storage Cabinet

Wayfair

“I will never truly win the war against clutter in my small apartment—not with a husband and kid who seem to be on the enemy’s side. Still, I won a battle with the help of minimalist storage cabinets like this one, that I bought in a fit of pandemic  lockdown organizing fever three years ago. It’s supposed to hold 12 pairs of shoes, but I can squish 15 in there when it’s mostly my flats and sandals. I love how it has a small footprint and basically blends in with the wall. That’s at least one part of my house where I won’t trip over things.”

Sabrina Rojas Weiss, Senior Commerce Editor

To buy: Paris Wood Shoe Storage Cabinet $134.99; wayfair.com

Extendable Duster

Microfiber Duster with Extension Pole

Amazon

“I just picked up two of these microfiber extendable dusters and they've been perfect for getting all the hard-to-reach cobwebs and dust from our basement ceilings. Plus, they're 'cool' enough that I could trick my kids into fighting over who got to use them!”

Chaunie Brusie, Commerce Staff Writer

To buy: Extendable Microfiber Duster $13.86 (was $29.99); amazon.com

Scrub Daddy Power Paste Bundle

Scrub Daddy Power Paste Bundle - Clay Based Cleaning & Polishing Scrub

Amazon

“This stuff is amazing! I've used it to remove grease and stains all over my house, including on my kitchen sink, stove grates, tiles, shower door, and more. It's non-toxic, biodegradable, and super easy.”

Nicole Harris, Editor

To buy: Scrub Daddy Power Paste Bundle $19.51 ; amazon.com

Under Sink Shelves

Under Sink Organizer Sale
Courtesy of Amazon

"If you're like me and constantly knocking things over while you search under the dark recesses of your cabinets, these under sink shelves will change your life. Now everything is easily visible and accessible to quickly grab at a moment's notice—no digging around required."

Esther Carlstone, Commerce Editorial Director

To buy: Under Sink Organizers, 2-Pack $33.99 (was $59.99); amazon.com

