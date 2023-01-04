If you were a kid during the ‘80s or early ‘90s, chances are you either had an Easy-Bake Oven or were super jealous of someone else who did. I mean, it was pretty hard not to lust after the pink and purple wonder machine, with its fun and catchy commercials airing right in the middle of Saturday morning cartoons. So what if our sugary creations never actually turned out as pretty as the ones on the box? (It probably prepared us for all of our future Pinterest fails.)

Well, Millennials, get ready to feel a flood of nostalgia, because Walmart has an exclusive Easy-Bake Oven to make all our childhood dreams come true.

The new 2023 version looks a bit different from the original (womp-womp), but it still has all of the fun and excitement we loved as kids. Plus, the oven’s new and improved features will likely mean your kiddo can pull off slightly more impressive — and tasty — treats than you once did, which is an added bonus.

Of course, you can buy the Easy-Bake Oven on its own, but since you’ll likely need to add on additional baking kits anyway, you might want to spring for the Easy-Bake Oven Ultimate Bundle, which is currently $30 off of it's normal price!

To buy: Easy-Bake Oven Ultimate Bundle $149.99 (was $179.99); walmart.com



Inside the bundle, you’ll get the oven, its accessories, and four different recipe kits and their ingredients, including mini cheese pizzas, chocolate chip and pink sugar cookies, party pretzel dippers, and whoopie pies. (YUM!)

Just like the original, the oven is an electric plug-in and is recommended for slightly older kids, ages 8 years and up. It also requires adult supervision when in use, but we doubt that’ll be a problem, since you’ll probably be right there alongside your kid, reliving your ‘80s kid fantasies as you both whip up a batch of mini whoopie pies.

Walmart customers say the Easy-Bake Oven is perfect for kids who already love helping out in the kitchen, and a good way to teach things like measurements and fractions, the importance of following directions, and other key parts of cooking etiquette. Also, based on some of the reviews, it’s clear that the lure of this trusty little oven hasn’t faded one bit over the last 30+ years. One customer said her daughter’s eyes “lit up” when she opened it on her birthday, and that she’s used it many times since then. Another said it keeps her sons “busy for hours” and is easy for them to operate.

There were some criticisms to be aware of—like a longer-than-normal cook time and the fact that the additional recipe kits are a bit pricey—but plenty of parents say their kids got the same enjoyment they once did out of playing with the oven.

“I can remember playing with my own Easy-Bake Oven when I was a child in the 1990s, so I was super excited to share this experience with my own children!” one reviewer shared. “It is so much fun baking with children and we made brownies in our Easy-Bake oven this time! It was exactly the same and super easy.”

While our kids will never *truly* know the joys of growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, it’s always fun to see them reveling in a toy we once coveted at their age. (Now only if they’d bring back the Talkboy from Home Alone.)