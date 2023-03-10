Easter Squishmallows Are Here—and They’re Selling Out Fast

Squishmallows are all the craze right now and it’s easy to see why. Named 2022’s “Toy of the Year” by The Toy Foundation, they’re clearly this generation’s version of the Beanie Baby. The stuffies come in a seemingly endless array of styles to choose from and each has their own name and personality, like Delzi the Donkey and Olana the Sheep. Kids love that Squishmallows are super cute and cuddly—and parents love that they’re machine washable!

Squishmallows recently released new styles just for Easter 2023, so we’ve rounded up some of the cutest ones for you to choose from. All would make perfect non-candy gifts for your little one’s Easter basket.

8-Inch Bunny, Chick & Egg Easter Squishmallows Set

Squishmallows 3pk Easter Plush

Amazon

This set of three includes Bunny, Chick, and Egg—all decorated like tiny pastel Easter eggs! With a 5-star rating on Amazon, one reviewer describes this set as “adorable” and says it “makes a great Easter gift.” We couldn’t agree more!

To buy: Bunny, Chick & Egg Easter Squishmallows Set $49.99; amazon.com

5-Inch Easter Squad Mini Squashmallows Set (Style B)

Squishmallows Kellytoy 2023 Easter Squad Style B

Amazon

This teeny Easter squad includes Belana the Cow, Elea the Lamb, Aimee the Chick, Fritz the Frog, Delzi the Donkey, and Peter the Pig all decked out in pastel floral patterns.

To buy: Easter Squad Mini Squashmallows Set (Style B) $49.80; amazon.com

5-Inch Easter Squad Mini Squashmallows Set (Style C)

Squishmallows Kellytoy 2023 Easter Squad Style C

Amazon

Wu the Rainbow Bunny, Bubbles the Purple Bunny, Goldine the Yellow Bunny, Hara the Green Bunny, Olana the Lamb, and Domingo the Goat round out this group. We just love how they all hold their own Easter eggs!

To buy: Easter Squad Mini Squashmallows Set (Style C) $49.99; amazon.com

8-Inch Bop The Bunny with Carrot Squishmallow 

Squishmallows Bop The Bunny with Carrot

Amazon

Bop the Bunny is a smiling pink bunny holding a carrot that says “Don’t worry be hoppy.” Too cute!

To buy: Bop The Bunny with Carrot Squishmallow $23.99; amazon.com

8-Inch Fritz Frog Easter Squishmallow 

Squishmallows Fritz Frog

Amazon

Making his 2023 debut, Fritz the Frog with his cute little ears and smiling face is sure to be an instant favorite this Easter.

To buy: Fritz Frog Easter Squishmallow $24.99; amazon.com

5-Inch Easter Squad Mini Squashmallows Set (Style D)

Squishmallows Kellytoy 2023 Easter Squad Style D

Amazon

The third style option of the newly released Easter Squad Minis includes Bop the Pink Bunny, Xin the Blue Bunny, Domingo the Goat, Zhen the Frog, Aimee the Chick, and Olana the Lamb—a perfect mix of characters!  

To buy: Easter Squad Mini Squashmallows Set (Style D) $49.70; amazon.com

5-Inch Easter Squad Mini Squashmallows Set (Style E)

Squishmallows Kellytoy 2023 Easter Squad Style E

Amazon

If your kiddo loves bunnies, this may be the set for you since it includes not one but six sweet bunnies — Bop the Pink Bunny, Bubbles the Purple Bunny, Hara the Green Bunny, Bastian the Blue Bunny, Xin the Blue Bunny, and Satine the Orange Bunny. 

To buy: Easter Squad Mini Squashmallows Set (Style E); $49.75; amazon.com

10-Inch Easter Stitch with Egg Squishmallow

Squishmallows 10" Easter Stitch with Egg

Amazon

If your little one is known to watch Lilo & Stitch on repeat, this Squishmallow will make for the perfect Easter gift! The 10-inch plush of Stitch (and his Easter egg) will feel right at home during your next movie night. 

To buy: Easter Stitch with Egg Squishmallow $20.51 (was $26.37); amazon.com

8-Inch Delzi Donkey Easter Squishmallow

Squishmallows Delzi Donkey

Amazon

Delzi the Donkey not only has a really fun name, she’s got the cutest little mop of “hair” on the top of her head, too! She’s already a top-seller so grab yours while you still can. 

To buy: Delzi Donkey Easter Squishmallow $24.99; amazon.com

8-Inch Belana The Cow Easter Squishmallow

Squishmallows Belana The Cow

Amazon

Be still, our hearts. Belana the Cow is 100% sweetness and (like all Squishmallows) 100% machine washable. Plus, she’s 12% off on Amazon right now!

To buy: Belana The Cow Easter Squishmallow $29.99 (was $32.99); amazon.com

8-Inch Aimee The Chick Easter Squishmallow 

Squishmallows Aimee Chick

Amazon

Another option is Aimee the Chick who has the prettiest white daisies on her tummy. She’s also currently on sale on Amazon.

To buy: 8-Inch Aimee The Chick Easter Squishmallow $23.49 (was $24.99); amazon.com

8-Inch Peter Pig Easter Squishmallow

Squishmallows Peter Pig

Amazon

At eight inches tall, Peter Pig is pink with white daisies on his tummy and ears. Even if it’s not for Easter, Peter’s look is classic and would never go out of style. 

To buy: Peter Pig Easter Squishmallow $24.99; amazon.com

8-Inch Domingo The Goat with Easter Egg Squishmallow

Squishmallows Domingo The Goat with Easter Egg

Amazon

Domingo is going fast—and it’s easy to see why! The special blue goat holding his Easter egg is absolutely precious.

To buy: Domingo The Goat with Easter Egg Squishmallow $24.99; amazon.com

8-Inch Olana The Sheep with Easter Egg Squishmallow

Squishmallows Olana The Sheep with Easter Egg

Amazon

Another special Easter squad member is Olana the Sheep who is mostly gray and holds a purple-colored Easter egg. 

To buy: Olana The Sheep with Easter Eqq Squishmallow $24.99; amazon.com

8-Inch Xin The Blue Bunny with Easter Egg Squishmallow

Squishmallows Xin The Bunny with Easter Egg

Amazon

For the child who loves to snuggle, Xin the Bunny is the perfect gift! He’s even holding an egg that reads “Snuggle Bunny.”

To buy: Xin The Blue Bunny with Easter Egg Squishmallow $24.99; amazon.com

8-Inch Zhen The Frog with Easter Egg Squishmallow 

Squishmallows Zhen The Frog with Easter Egg

Amazon

We love a pun and so does Zhen (and the makers of Squishmallows clearly!). Zhen the Frog’s Easter egg reads “Hey there hop stuff” which is truly *chef’s kiss.*

To buy: Zhen The Frog with Easter Egg Squishmallow $24.99; amazon.com

