23 Easter Basket Gift Ideas for Kids Under $20

Stuffed Bunny

Amazon

No Easter basket is complete without at least one stuffed bunny, and this 9-inch tall super soft stuffed animal fits the bill to a T—and over 11,000 five-star reviewers would have to agree.

To buy: Melissa & Doug Stuffed Burrow Bunny $12.99 (was $18.99); amazon.com

Bunny Stacker

Target

This adorable bunny stacker makes a perfect addition to any baby’s first Easter basket. We love that it’ll help develop their hand-eye coordination and teach them about shapes and colors well beyond the spring months..

To buy: Hape Easter Bunny Floppy Ear Stacker $14.99; target.com

The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape

Amazon

In this spinoff of the popular The Good Egg book, the Good Egg and his friends manage to escape their carton and egg-cellent adventures ensue. It even comes with two sticker sheets that kids can use to decorate their own eggs with.

To buy: The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape $9.88; amazon.com

Bunny Teether

Amazon

This oh-so-cute teether is textured on both sides and ergonomically designed, making it easy for a baby to grasp. It’s made of food grade silicone and is dishwasher safe.

To buy: Loulou Lollipop Bunny Teether $10; amazon.com

Easter Calico Critters

Amazon

If your kids (or yourself) are into collecting Calico Critters, they’ll love this sweet new Easter set featuring a charming bunny family all dressed up for the holidays—including pastel eggs, candy and baby chicks to re-create a mini Easter egg hunt at home.

To buy: Calico Critters Easter Celebration Set $19.99; amazon.com

Easter Pajamas

Old Navy

We love these sweet bunny pajamas, that come in sizes for babies and toddlers—perfect for some matching sibling PJs.

To buy: Easter Pajamas $14.99; oldnavy.com

Glitter Jellys

Old Navy

If there’s a shoe that screams “spring is here!” it’s these toddler glitter jellys. They come in three different color ways and are currently less than $11 thanks to an extra 30% off sale going on right now.

To buy: Glitter Mary Jane Jellys $14.99 + extra 30% off at checkout; oldnavy.com

Easter Mazes Book

Amazon

This is the perfect Easter basket gift for a kid who loves mazes or if you know you have some upcoming family travel that may require lots (and lots) of entertainment.

To buy: Easter Mazes Book for Kids $8.99; amazon.com

Pastel Magnetic Tiles

Amazon

Magnetic tiles are always a hit, and a great screen-free activity for kids from toddler age and beyond. This pastel-colored set in particular would make a perfect Easter gift at a super affordable price.

To buy: Tokblok Mangetic Tiles $19.99 (was $21.99); amazon.com

Peter Rabbit Bowl

Pottery Barn

This sweet melamine bowl gives off the best vintage vibes and can be used year-round, no matter the season. And, yes, it’s dishwasher safe.

To buy: Peter Rabbit Bowl $6 (was $8.50); potterybarnkids.com



To buy: The Great Eggscape! Book $9.88; amazon.com

Lip Smacker Easter Trio Egg

Target

From Hello Kitty to Spider-Man to crayons and Coca-Cola, there’s a lip balm trio to fit every personality—and every Easter basket.

To buy: Lip Smacker Easter Trio Egg $4.99; target.com

Easter Rabbit Legos

Target

Little Lego fans will be delighted by this Easter-themed set that features bunnies, tulips and, of course, Easter eggs.

To buy: Easter Rabbit Display Legos $12.99; target.com

Easter Chick Squishmallow

Target

Squishmallows are still all the rage among the kid set, and this sleeping chick dressed as a bunny is the perfect addition to any Easter basket.

To buy: Easter Yellow Chick with Bunny Ears Squishmallow $14.99; target.com

Llama Llama Easter Egg

Amazon

Little fans of the Llama Llama book series will love this Easter-themed board book that will have them searching for Easter eggs along with Llama Llama and his friends.

To buy: Llama Llama Easter Egg $5.41; amazon.com

Easter Temporary Tattoos

Maisonette

These temporary tattoos are so cute, we just may have to steal some for ourselves. And at $3 each, we can get some for every little kid in the family.

To buy: Easter Fun Temporary Tattoos $3; maisonette.com

Peeps Crayons

Walmart

No Easter basket is complete without something from Peeps in there. We love these Peeps-shaped chunky crayons that are perfect for little hands.

To buy: Peeps 6-Pack Crayons $3.24; walmart.com

Peeps Scented Slime

Walmart

If you’re already drowning in crayons, Peeps-scented slime should do the trick. This comes in a 12-pack so every kid can get one (or more) in their Easter basket.

To buy: Peeps 12-Pack Scented Slime $4.98; walmart.com

Spring Face Wash

Tubby Todd

If there’s a tween in the house that’s still getting an Easter basket, perhaps in lieu of all the candy and bunny-themed toys they’re probably no longer interested in, a brand new face wash that smells like spring is the answer. But consider yourself warned: this face wash smells—and feels—so good that you’ll be tempted to keep it for yourself.

To buy: Tubby Todd Best Face Cleanser $16; tubbytodd.com

Beach Day Theme Kinetic Sand Set

Amazon

Kinetic sand is such a sensory wonder for kids—and far easier to clean up than real sand for parents. This beach-themed set will evoke all the warm weather fun to come. It comes with five molds, four tools, and a sandbox to keep it all stored in.

To buy: Kinetic Sand Beach Day Fun $11.99; amazon.com

Easter Nail Stickers

Maisonette

Spring nails just got an upgrade thanks to these pastel-colored nail stickers. Kids will love accessorizing with these well past Easter.

To buy: Easter Fun Nail Stickers $10; maisonette.com

Busy Baby Mini Mat

Busy Baby

Another fun—and practical—addition to a baby Easter basket is this ingenious mini mat that attaches to a high chair tray or table via suctions and attaches anything a baby may continually throw (or drop) like utensils, sippy cups, pacifiers, rattles, toys, and more.

To buy: Busy Baby Mini Mat $18; busybabymat.com

Easter Squishy Toys

Amazon

Squishys are everywhere right now, and this Easter-themed set seems primed to be the hit of tons of Easter baskets this year.

To buy: Big Easter Mochi Squishy Toys (8-Pack) $10.99 (was $11.99); amazon.com

Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Target

For any tweens still getting an Easter gift or basket in your life, this spring-colored Bluetooth speaker should be a hit, so they can rock out to whatever music they want, wherever they want. And at less than $20, it’s a win for the parents, too.

To buy: Bluetooth Speaker with Loop $19.99; target.com