23 Easter Basket Gift Ideas for Kids Under $20

Hop on over to some adorable finds to fill those Easter baskets with.

By Esther Carlstone
Published on March 12, 2023

Easter Basket Finds Under $20
Photo:

Parents / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Stuffed Bunny

Melissa & Doug Burrow Bunny Rabbit Stuffed Animal

Amazon

No Easter basket is complete without at least one stuffed bunny, and this 9-inch tall super soft stuffed animal fits the bill to a T—and over 11,000 five-star reviewers would have to agree.

To buy: Melissa & Doug Stuffed Burrow Bunny $12.99 (was $18.99); amazon.com

Bunny Stacker

Hape Floppy-Ear Easter Bunny Stacker

Target

This adorable bunny stacker makes a perfect addition to any baby’s first Easter basket. We love that it’ll help develop their hand-eye coordination and teach them about shapes and colors well beyond the spring months.. 

To buy: Hape Easter Bunny Floppy Ear Stacker  $14.99; target.com

The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape  

The Good Egg Presents

Amazon

In this spinoff of the popular The Good Egg book, the Good Egg and his friends manage to escape their carton and egg-cellent adventures ensue. It even comes with two sticker sheets that kids can use to decorate their own eggs with.

To buy: The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape $9.88; amazon.com

Bunny Teether

Loulou Lollipop Wild Silicone Baby Teether

Amazon

This oh-so-cute teether is textured on both sides and ergonomically designed, making it easy for a baby to grasp. It’s made of food grade silicone and is dishwasher safe.

To buy: Loulou Lollipop Bunny Teether $10; amazon.com

Easter Calico Critters

Calico Critters Easter Celebration Set, Limited Edition Doll Playset with 2 Figures and Accessories

Amazon

If your kids (or yourself) are into collecting Calico Critters, they’ll love this sweet new Easter set featuring a charming bunny family all dressed up for the holidays—including pastel eggs, candy and baby chicks to re-create a mini Easter egg hunt at home.

To buy: Calico Critters Easter Celebration Set $19.99; amazon.com

Easter Pajamas

Unisex Matching Easter-Theme Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Toddler

Old Navy

We love these sweet bunny pajamas, that come in sizes for babies and toddlers—perfect for some matching sibling PJs.

To buy: Easter Pajamas $14.99; oldnavy.com

Glitter Jellys

Glitter-Jelly Mary-Jane Flats for Toddler Girls

Old Navy

If there’s a shoe that screams “spring is here!” it’s these toddler glitter jellys. They come in three different color ways and are currently less than $11 thanks to an extra 30% off sale going on right now.

To buy: Glitter Mary Jane Jellys $14.99 + extra 30% off at checkout; oldnavy.com

Easter Mazes Book

Easter Mazes Book for Kids: Easter Basket Stuffers

Amazon

This is the perfect Easter basket gift for a kid who loves mazes or if you know you have some upcoming family travel that may require lots (and lots) of entertainment.

To buy: Easter Mazes Book for Kids $8.99; amazon.com

Pastel Magnetic Tiles

TOKBLOK Magnetic Tiles Magnet Building Blocks Set

Amazon

Magnetic tiles are always a hit, and a great screen-free activity for kids from toddler age and beyond. This pastel-colored set in particular would  make a perfect Easter gift at a super affordable price.

To buy: Tokblok Mangetic Tiles $19.99 (was $21.99); amazon.com

Peter Rabbit Bowl

Peter Rabbit Bowl

Pottery Barn

This sweet melamine bowl gives off the best vintage vibes and can be used year-round, no matter the season. And, yes, it’s dishwasher safe.

To buy: Peter Rabbit Bowl $6 (was $8.50); potterybarnkids.com


Lip Smacker Easter Trio Egg

Lip Smacker Easter Trio Egg Lip Balm

Target

From Hello Kitty to Spider-Man to crayons and Coca-Cola, there’s a lip balm trio to fit every personality—and every Easter basket.

To buy: Lip Smacker Easter Trio Egg $4.99; target.com

Easter Rabbit Legos

LEGO Easter Rabbits Display 40523 Building Toy Set

Target

Little Lego fans will be delighted by this Easter-themed set that features bunnies, tulips and, of course, Easter eggs.

To buy: Easter Rabbit Display Legos $12.99; target.com

Easter Chick Squishmallow

Squishmallows 12" Easter Yellow Chick with Bunny Ears Plush Toy

Target

Squishmallows are still all the rage among the kid set, and this sleeping chick dressed as a bunny is the perfect addition to any Easter basket.

To buy: Easter Yellow Chick with Bunny Ears Squishmallow $14.99; target.com

Llama Llama Easter Egg

Llama Llama Easter Egg

Amazon

Little fans of the Llama Llama book series will love this Easter-themed board book that will have them searching for Easter eggs along with Llama Llama and his friends.

To buy: Llama Llama Easter Egg $5.41; amazon.com

Easter Temporary Tattoos

Temporary Tattoos

Maisonette

These temporary tattoos are so cute, we just may have to steal some for ourselves. And at $3 each, we can get some for every little kid in the family.

To buy: Easter Fun Temporary Tattoos $3; maisonette.com

Peeps Crayons

PEEPS 6PK CRAYONS, ASSORTED COLORS

Walmart

No Easter basket is complete without something from Peeps in there. We love these Peeps-shaped chunky crayons that are perfect for little hands. 

To buy: Peeps 6-Pack Crayons $3.24; walmart.com

Peeps Scented Slime

PEEPS 12pk 1oz SLIME, Assorted Colors

Walmart

If you’re already drowning in crayons, Peeps-scented slime should do the trick. This comes in a 12-pack so every kid can get one (or more) in their Easter basket.

To buy: Peeps 12-Pack Scented Slime $4.98; walmart.com

Spring Face Wash

Best Face Wash

Tubby Todd

If there’s a tween in the house that’s still getting an Easter basket, perhaps in lieu of all the candy and bunny-themed toys they’re probably no longer interested in, a brand new face wash that smells like spring is the answer. But consider yourself warned: this face wash smells—and feels—so good that you’ll be tempted to keep it for yourself.

To buy: Tubby Todd Best Face Cleanser $16; tubbytodd.com

Beach Day Theme Kinetic Sand Set

Kinetic Sand, Beach Day Fun Playset with Castle Molds, Tools

Amazon

Kinetic sand is such a sensory wonder for kids—and far easier to clean up than real sand for parents. This beach-themed set will evoke all the warm weather fun to come. It comes with five molds, four tools, and a sandbox to keep it all stored in.

To buy: Kinetic Sand Beach Day Fun $11.99; amazon.com

Easter Nail Stickers

Easter Fun Nail Stickers

Maisonette

Spring nails just got an upgrade thanks to these pastel-colored nail stickers. Kids will love accessorizing with these well past Easter.

To buy: Easter Fun Nail Stickers $10; maisonette.com

Busy Baby Mini Mat

BUSY BABY MINI MAT

Busy Baby

Another fun—and practical—addition to a baby Easter basket is this ingenious mini mat that attaches to a high chair tray or table via suctions and attaches anything a baby may continually throw (or drop) like utensils, sippy cups, pacifiers, rattles, toys, and more. 

To buy: Busy Baby Mini Mat $18; busybabymat.com 

Easter Squishy Toys

Prsildan Big Easter Mochi Squishy Toy, 8 Pcs Easter Eggs Chick Squishies Mochi

Amazon

Squishys are everywhere right now, and this Easter-themed set seems primed to be the hit of tons of Easter baskets this year.

To buy: Big Easter Mochi Squishy Toys (8-Pack) $10.99 (was $11.99); amazon.com

Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Loop

Target

For any tweens still getting an Easter gift or basket in your life, this spring-colored Bluetooth speaker should be a hit, so they can rock out to whatever music they want, wherever they want. And at less than $20, it’s a win for the parents, too.

To buy: Bluetooth Speaker with Loop $19.99; target.com

