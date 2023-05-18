The Best Early Memorial Day Sales for Parents You Can Already Shop

Parents are counting the days until summer break, and trying to get everything prepared ahead of time can feel overwhelming. Our ever-growing kids need new clothes for the summer, activities to keep them from boredom, and when you sprinkle in the reality that life has gotten so much more expensive lately, finding deals on baby and kid necessities is definitely something to celebrate.

Thankfully, Memorial Day is just around the corner, which not only means the start of the summer season is upon us, but lots of opportunities to save big. We’ve rounded up some early Memorial Day sales that parents can already shop that includes everything from UV-protected swimsuits, toys that will keep kids happily playing outside for hours, and a whole new wardrobe to go with it. So, gear up, grab your coffee, and get ready to score some great early summer deals.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon is offering amazing sales on baby gear essentials and outdoor toys ahead of Memorial Day, and there’s a little something for everyone. Water tables, dinosaur trucks, basketball hoops, and water balloons—it sounds like a fun summer ahead.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off shoes and summer clothes, making it a great time to stock up for their summer wardrobe. Grab a pair (or two) of summer-friendly chino pants, cargo shorts, or knit dresses, ideal for afternoon picnics or family get-togethers.

Maisonette

Maisonett

Maisonette has two sales, one just before Memorial Day and one for the holiday. From May 18-20, you can save up to 30 percent on everything you need to get ready for the summer, like bouncy castles and dresses. Then from May 22-31, you can save up to 40 percent plus an extra 10 percent off using code EXTRA10.

Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson

Kids clothing brand Hanna Andersson is celebrating Memorial Day with a pre-sale to help stock up on summer essentials for 30 percent off. Parents can save on hot weather closet must-haves like swimsuits, skater dresses, and tee and short sets.

Helix Kids

Helix

Helix Kids is offering huge discounts for parents looking to upgrade their kid’s mattress or bed frame this summer. Shoppers can score 25 percent off all mattresses, using code MEMORIALDAY25 and, yes, the deal includes their popular Kid Twin Mattress.

Casper

Casper

Whether you’re redoing a kid’s room or simply want to get them some new bedding, Casper is celebrating Memorial Day by offering 20 percent off all mattresses, pillows, and sheets—including their super popular weighted blanket.

Wayfair

Wayfair

Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale starts Monday, May 22, and will last through Wednesday, May 31. But if you’re looking to save some money now, Wayfair has some big-ticket baby and kid items that are already on sale now—from sleep products to nursery furniture to big-ticket fun.

Zappos

Zappos

Kids' feet seem to grow at lightning speed, and staying on top of what shoe size they are can be a real challenge—and really expensive. Thankfully, Zappos is having a sale on sneakers, clogs, and slides—plus summer hats—for kids just in time for the heat.

Target

Target

There’s a reason so many parents are obsessed with Target, and it’s probably because they always seem to have the best sales right when we need them. For early Memorial Day shopping, you can save up to 60 percent on nursing bras, up to 25 percent on Graco nursery furniture, and 20 percent off select Fisher-Price toys.