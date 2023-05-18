News & Trends The Best Early Memorial Day Sales for Parents You Can Already Shop Score some early Memorial Day deals on things like outdoor toys, swimsuits, sandals, kids mattresses, big ticket baby gear and more. By Devan McGuinness Published on May 18, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Daisy Rodriguez Parents are counting the days until summer break, and trying to get everything prepared ahead of time can feel overwhelming. Our ever-growing kids need new clothes for the summer, activities to keep them from boredom, and when you sprinkle in the reality that life has gotten so much more expensive lately, finding deals on baby and kid necessities is definitely something to celebrate. Thankfully, Memorial Day is just around the corner, which not only means the start of the summer season is upon us, but lots of opportunities to save big. We’ve rounded up some early Memorial Day sales that parents can already shop that includes everything from UV-protected swimsuits, toys that will keep kids happily playing outside for hours, and a whole new wardrobe to go with it. So, gear up, grab your coffee, and get ready to score some great early summer deals. Amazon Amazon Amazon is offering amazing sales on baby gear essentials and outdoor toys ahead of Memorial Day, and there’s a little something for everyone. Water tables, dinosaur trucks, basketball hoops, and water balloons—it sounds like a fun summer ahead. 3-in-1 Sand Water Table, $37.39 (was $44.99); amazon.com Step4Fun Inflatable Bounce House, $189.99 (was $269.99); amazon.com Dinosaur Truck Toys for Kids, $23.99 (was $39.99); amazon.com Colorful Lighting Baby Balance Bike Toys, $39.99 (was $49.99); amazon.com Washable Sidewalk Chalks Set, $25.99 (was $37.99); amazon.com Mini Basketball Hoop, $59.99 (was $69.99); amazon.com Reusable Magnetic Water Balloons, $39.94 (was $47.99); amazon.com Skip Hop Baby Soother, $34.99 (was $45); amazon.com Graco Contender 65 Convertible Car Seat, $118.99 (was $129.99); amazon.com haakaa Manual Breast Pump, $22.60 (was $26.59); amazon.com Tommee Tippee Anti-Colic Baby Bottles, $17.19 (was $35.96); amazon.com Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off shoes and summer clothes, making it a great time to stock up for their summer wardrobe. Grab a pair (or two) of summer-friendly chino pants, cargo shorts, or knit dresses, ideal for afternoon picnics or family get-togethers. Air Max SYSTM Sneaker, $42.50 (was $85); nordstrom.com Kids' Classic Glitter Clog, starts at $33.74 (was $44.99); nordstrom.com Kids' Essential Cotton Blend T-Shirt, $6.75 (was $15); nordstrom.com Kids' Sunny Smocked Knit Dress, starting at $17.55 (was $39); nordstrom.com Kids' Slim Straight Leg Chino Pants, $32 (was $40); nordstrom.com Nike Hooded Fleece Romper, starting at $17.60 (was $44); nordstrom.com Bugaboo Fox 3 Complete Stroller, $1,011.75 (was $1,349); nordstrom.com Bugaboo Lynx Bassinet Complete Set, $216.75 (was $289); nordstrom.com Pretty Please Modern Rainbow & Rays Teether, $8.24 (was $14.99); nordstrom.com Maisonette Maisonett Maisonette has two sales, one just before Memorial Day and one for the holiday. From May 18-20, you can save up to 30 percent on everything you need to get ready for the summer, like bouncy castles and dresses. Then from May 22-31, you can save up to 40 percent plus an extra 10 percent off using code EXTRA10. Over the Door Basketball, $42.49 (was $49.99); maisonette.com Muddy Maker Mud Kitchen, $159.99 (was $199.99); maisonette.com Deluxe Archery Set, $42.49 (was $49.99); maisonette.com Deluxe Bouncy Castle with Slide & Ball Pit, $449.96 (was $599.95); maisonette.com Lillibet Smocked Dress, $29 (was $58); maisonette.com Pink Check Jenny Dress, $25.60 (was $64); maisonette.com Miranda Cut Out Swimsuit, $38.40 (was $48); maisonette.com Baby Emory Rashguard Swimsuit, $33.60 (was $48); maisonette.com Ringo Graphic Tee, Rad Bunny, $19.60 (was $28); maisonette.com Hanna Andersson Hanna Andersson Kids clothing brand Hanna Andersson is celebrating Memorial Day with a pre-sale to help stock up on summer essentials for 30 percent off. Parents can save on hot weather closet must-haves like swimsuits, skater dresses, and tee and short sets. Baby Tee & Short Set, $35 (was $50); hannaandersson.com Print Swim Trunks, $32.20 (was $46); hannaandersson.com Active Graphic MadeForSun Tee, $26.60 (was $38); hannaandersson.com Baby Rash Guard Suit, $27.60 (was $46); hannaandersson.com Print Racerback Skater Dress, $30.80 (was $44); hannaandersson.com Sunblock Print Tankini Set, $36.40 (was $52); hannaandersson.com Rainbow Stripe One-Piece Swimsuit, $30.80 (was $44); hannaandersson.com Helix Kids Helix Helix Kids is offering huge discounts for parents looking to upgrade their kid’s mattress or bed frame this summer. Shoppers can score 25 percent off all mattresses, using code MEMORIALDAY25 and, yes, the deal includes their popular Kid Twin Mattress. Kid Twin Mattress, $561 with code MEMORIALDAY25 (was $748); helixsleep.com Twin White Wood Frame, $411.80 with code MEMORIALDAY25 (was $549); helixsleep.com Waterproof Mattress Cover, $59.30 with code MEMORIALDAY25 (was $79); helixsleep.com Casper Casper Whether you’re redoing a kid’s room or simply want to get them some new bedding, Casper is celebrating Memorial Day by offering 20 percent off all mattresses, pillows, and sheets—including their super popular weighted blanket. Glow Night Light, $31.50 (was $35); casper.com Original Mattress, Twin, $716 (was $895); casper.com Weighted Blanket, $99 (was $169); casper.com Cozy Woven Blanket, $139.30 (was $199); casper.com Hyperlite Sheet Set, $54.50 (was $109); casper.com Wayfair Wayfair Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale starts Monday, May 22, and will last through Wednesday, May 31. But if you’re looking to save some money now, Wayfair has some big-ticket baby and kid items that are already on sale now—from sleep products to nursery furniture to big-ticket fun. Bedside Crib with Mattress, $205.11 (was $279.99); wayfair.com Erikson Glider with Ottoman, $209.99 (was $229.99); wayfair.com Spark Twin Mate's & Captain's Bed, $294.99 (was $319.99); wayfair.com Degeorge Rocking Bassinet with Bedding, $69.99 (was $73.49); wayfair.com Play Ball Fun Climber, $136.33 (was $219.99); wayfair.com Adventure by Foamnasium, $284.99 (was $315.99); wayfair.com Sandbox with Cover, $84.99 (was $194.99); wayfair.com Zappos Zappos Kids' feet seem to grow at lightning speed, and staying on top of what shoe size they are can be a real challenge—and really expensive. Thankfully, Zappos is having a sale on sneakers, clogs, and slides—plus summer hats—for kids just in time for the heat. Adilette Shower Slides for Toddlers, 23.99 (was $25); zappos.com Classic Slip-On Vans for Little Kids, $27.96 (was $43); zappos.com Classic Clog Crocs Kids, $34.99 ( was $39.95); zappos.com Adidas Kids Racer TR 21, $44 (was $55); zappos.com See Kai Run Kids Floral Sneakers, $28.80 (was $48); zappos.com Janie and Jack Straw Hat, $32.85 (was $36.50); zappos.com Ralph Lauren Kids Polo Bear Bucket Hat, $30.82 (was $45); zappos.com Sunday Afternoons SunSkipper Bucket, $16.80 (was $24); zappos.com Target Target There’s a reason so many parents are obsessed with Target, and it’s probably because they always seem to have the best sales right when we need them. For early Memorial Day shopping, you can save up to 60 percent on nursing bras, up to 25 percent on Graco nursery furniture, and 20 percent off select Fisher-Price toys. Nursing Seamless Bra, $13.59 (was $16.99); target.com Nursing Bralette, $8.00 (was $10); target.com Plus Nursing Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra, $13.59 (was $16.99); target.com Graco Harper Convertible Rocker, $229.99 (was $259.99); target.com Graco Benton Changing Table, $119.99 (was $159.99); target.com Fisher-Price Paradise Pals Dino Clicker Pal, $6.39 (was $7.99); target.com Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Counting and Colors, $8.79 (was $10.99); target.com Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Around the Town Learning Table, $33.19 (was $41.49); target.com Shop More Deals for Parents I'm a Parenting Editor and Mom of 3, and These Are My Top Picks from the Amazon Baby Registry Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet and These Are the Best Deals for Parents Parents Swear These Are the Toys That Entertain Their Toddler For More Than 15 Minutes Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit