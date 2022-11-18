Target's Matching Family Holiday Pajamas Are 30% Off Right Now

'Tis the season for some great photo opps with adorable matching holiday PJs—now on major sale at Target.

By
Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Parents and Health.com. She comes from an extensive background in parenting media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products to other parents that really and truly make a difference in their everyday lives.
our editorial guidelines
Updated on November 18, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Matching Family Holiday Pajama Sets Tout

We know, we know, Thanksgiving is still looming ahead of us, but as many of us are scrambling to get their Black Friday shopping lists in place, don’t forget one of the best parts of the upcoming holiday season: matching family holiday pajamas! Whether it’s an established part of your tradition or just for a new idea for a silly photo opp, now’s the time to strike, thanks to Target’s 30% off sale on all pajamas. From classic red and black plaid to Hanukkah lions to holiday Mickey Mouse and much more, there’s definitely a PJ style for every family—fur babies included.

The sale goes from now until November 19 and is available for Target Circle members. Simply open up that Target app, click the red plus button next to “30% off Sleep, Slippers and Socks,” add to cart, and your family will be ready to rock the holidays in adorable style.

Holiday Mickey Mouse

Matching Family Holiday Pajama Sets

This adorable mix-and-match set is perfect for the Disney-loving family. They can pair the super soft gray fleece pants with any of the matching family holiday PJ shirts for a truly custom look.

To buy: Holiday Mickey Mouse Plaid Fleece Collection, $4.90-$7 (originally $7-$10); target.com

Cream Tartan Plaid

Matching Family Holiday Pajama Sets

We love the vintage holiday vibes this collection gives off. This collection even has matching slippers (including these adorable Bebe toddler slip-ons) and dog and cat pajamas to make sure everyone is really decked out for the season. 

To buy: Holiday Cream Tartan Plaid Collection, Target, $7-$17.50 (originally $10-$25); target.com

Red Buffalo Plaid

Matching Family Holiday Pajama Sets

It’s hard to go wrong with this classic holiday print—there’s even a matching scarf accessory for any pets in the family.

To buy: Holiday Red Buffalo Check Collection, $3.50-$17.50 (originally $5-$25); target.com

Hanukkah Lions

Matching Family Holiday Pajama Sets

For those celebrating the Festival of Lights, this matching family holiday PJ set is a real winner. Several Hanukkah traditions—from the lighting of the candles to dreidel spinning—are represented on this cozy set.

To buy: Hanukkah Lions Collection, $7-$17.50 (originally $10-$25); target.com

Joyful Print 

Matching Family Holiday Pajama Sets

This bright and merry collection features a modern and whimsical take on the matching family holiday pajamas, and we’re here for it. 

To buy: Holiday Joyful Collection, $7-$17.50 (originally $10-$25); target.com

Blue Tartan Plaid

Matching Family Holiday Pajama Sets


If cool winter shades like blue and green are more your jam, this Tartan Plaid set has got you covered. We also love how the collection is sold as tops and bottoms separates so families can really mix and match to customize their holiday look.

To buy: Blue Tartan Plaid Collection, $7-$17.50 (originally $10-$25); target.com

Holiday Gnomes

Matching Family Holiday Pajama Sets

What’s red and festive and cozy all over? These adorable holiday gnome PJs, that’s what. Featuring graphics of adorable woodland creatures and gnomes cheering with mugs of hot cocoa, this collection is cozy winter PJ-fied.

To buy: Holiday Gnomes Collection, $7-$17.50 (originally $10-$25); target.com

Matching Very Merry Shirts

Matching Family Holiday Pajama Sets

If you’re trying to go simple this year, consider these super cute, colorful “Very Merry” matching shirts. Family members can pair with matching bottoms or whatever they already own.


To buy: Holiday Very Merry Collection, $4.90-$7 (originally $7-$10); target.com

Holiday Penguins

Matching Family Holiday Pajama Sets

Tiny penguins wearing scarves are pretty hard to beat on the cuteness scale.

To buy: Holiday Penguins Collection, $7-$17.50 (originally $10-$25); target.com

