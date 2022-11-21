The Beloved Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier Is Over $70 Off Right Now

Been-there-done-that parents know that a solid and comfortable baby carrier is worth its weight in gold. Whether it's running errands without having to unload a bulky stroller, or supervising an active toddler at the park while holding a sleeping baby, or needing to get things done around the house during the infamous "witching hour" when your baby won't let you put them down, or simply needing to get them to nap when they won't sleep anywhere but on you, a baby carrier is the ultimate multitasking baby product. It just so happens that one we're obsessed with—the Ergobaby Omni 360— is a whopping 40% off right now thanks to an epic Early Black Friday sale.

A great baby carrier lets parents do things while having their baby nestled against them hands-free which is pretty much the best thing a new parent can hear—and the Ergobaby Omni 360 is one of the best out there. As a mom that used it with her last baby, I can personally attest to its comfort factor. The lumbar support made it far more back-friendly than many of the other baby carriers I tried, and my husband and I were both able to use it—and he’s a good foot taller than me. The lightweight mesh fabric made it super breathable, which was key when there was a hot sweaty baby sleeping on me, and the generously-sized detachable pouch that sat at my waist meant I was able to take walks or quick store runs without also having to carry a purse.

The Ergobaby Omni 360 works for kids from 7 to 45 pounds which means this thing is getting used for years and the charcoal gray version is over $70 off right now, which means it’s a no brainer gift idea for all the expecting parents-to-be in my life.

ergobaby omni 360 mesh. Ergobaby

To buy: Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier Charcoal Grey, $108 with code BLACK40 (originally $179) ; ergobaby.com

To score the deal, make sure you're shopping through the actual Ergobaby site and that you select the Charcoal Grey or Blue Blooms version and enter code BLACK40 at checkout. Ergobaby has other awesome deals going on their site right now too if you've been eyeing a particular style. Both the Omni Dream Baby Carrier in Winter Bloom and the Omni Breeze Baby Carrier in Mosaic Grey are 30% off right now with code BLACK30. Just remember, the sale expires November 27, so don't forget to check out!

Ergobaby Omni Sleep Dream Winter Bloom baby carrier. Ergobaby